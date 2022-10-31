As we enter November, the College Football Playoff Rankings will be a weekly topic of debate for college football fans. The committee releases its first rankings of the 2022 season on Tuesday, November 1, marking the first of six weekly releases until the end of the season. Here’s what to expect for the initial release heading into Week 10. (FanDuel below.)

Projected Rankings for Week 10

1. Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) | National Championship Odds: +1200

A few teams have a realistic shot at expecting to be atop the first CFP rankings, but Tennessee has the most substantial claim. They have arguably the best win in the country with a 52-49 victory over Alabama and two wins over ranked teams in LSU and Kentucky.

2. Georgia Bulldogs (8-0) | National Championship Odds: +190

Georgia plays Tennessee in Week 10, and the winner is assured of being atop the Week 11 rankings. That makes this arbitrary ranking meaningless in the end, but one could see the committee spiting the Bulldogs for playing down to their competition multiple times this season.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0) | National Championship Odds: +200

The Buckeyes have been utterly dominant, winning every game by double-digits. Heisman frontrunner C.J. Stroud leads an explosive offense while the defense has improved by leaps and bounds from a year ago.

The committee is unlikely to have them ranked above an undefeated SEC team, but they are expected to move up to No. 2 in Week 11 ahead of the loser of the Georgia-Tennessee clash.

4. Clemson Tigers (8-0) | National Championship Odds: +1600

The decisions don’t get any easier for the committee at No. 4, where they’ll have to choose between three more undefeated teams in Michigan, Clemson, and TCU. We guess Clemson takes the No. 4 spot since they have three ranked wins.

5. Michigan Wolverines (8-0) | National Championship Odds: +1600

Considering the Wolverines played Colorado State, Hawai’i, and UConn in the non-conference play, the committee likely dings them for that pillow-soft strength of schedule to start the year. Get ready for many angry social media posts from whichever fanbase is “slighted” for the No. 4 ranking.

6. TCU Horned Frogs (8-0) | National Championship Odds: +8000

First-year head coach Sonny Dykes has had a magical start to his tenure in Fort Worth. While the resume isn’t bad from a birds-eye view with four wins over ranked teams, it’s worth considering that every one of those opponents had an injured quarterback.

7. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) | National Championship Odds: +300

It wouldn’t be all that shocking to see Alabama somehow leapfrog an undefeated TCU, as their lone loss came to a Tennessee team with a strong claim for the top ranking in the country.

8. Oregon Ducks (7-1) | National Championship Odds: +4000

Dan Lanning and this coaching staff are cooking with gas, as the Ducks have won seven straight since an opening loss to Georgia.

Considering the loss came by 46 points, whereas Alabama’s loss to Tennessee came by just three points, it would be nothing short of a shocker to see the Ducks as the highest-rated one-loss team in the country.

9. UCLA Bruins (7-1) | National Championship Odds: +20000

Chip Kelly and company have only one loss this season, and it was on the road against an Oregon team that has been laying waste to the rest of the PAC-12. With a quality win over Utah on the resume, the Bruins should be a lock for the top 10.

10. USC Trojans (7-1) | National Championship Odds: +6000

Lincoln Riley’s team has yet to notch a signature win, and that could ultimately keep them out of the top 10 for a team like Ole Miss (8-1), Illinois (7-1), or Kansas State (6-2).

We believe that the committee will value USC’s brand more than the actual resumes in discussion for this spot, and there are holes in everyone’s resume at this point. Ole Miss has looked very beatable lately, while Illinois has the worst loss (Indiana) in this range, and Kansas State has two losses.

