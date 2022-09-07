RECURRING - Big 12 Football Rankings: Teams Ranked in AP Top 25
TJ Inman
The 2022 college football season is underway after an entire weekend of games. Every team in the Big 12 has played one game, and the AP Poll has been updated. This weekly article will run down the Associated Press Top 25 poll, highlighting the Big 12 teams that stake their claim among the nation’s best.
7. Oklahoma – 1-0 (Last Week: #9)
The Brent Venables era started successfully as the Oklahoma Sooners easily dispatched the UTEP Miners 45-13 in Norman. New quarterback Dillon Gabriel was fine, completing 15 of 23 passes with two touchdowns and adding another score on the ground. In total, Oklahoma gained 492 yards and, perhaps most impressively, limited UTEP to just 0.9 yards per carry. The Sooners now host Kent State before renewing an old rivalry and traveling to Lincoln to play Nebraska in week three.
9. Baylor – 1-0 (Last Week: #10)
The Baylor Bears played the Albany Great Danes and, unsurprisingly, coasted to a 69-10 victory. Baylor outpaced Albany 573 to 237 in yardage and dominated the contest for all sixty minutes. Starting quarterback Blake Shapen went 17 of 20 with a pair of touchdowns, and the Bears averaged an impressive 6.3 yards per carry on 41 rushes. Things get interesting now as they take on a tough BYU squad in Provo, Utah.
11. Oklahoma State – 1-0 (Last Week: #12)
The third of the ranked Big 12 teams hovering in or around the Top Ten is the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Mike Gundy’s team got a historic first-half performance from quarterback Spencer Sanders and held on for a 58-44 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas. Sanders was 28 for 41 for 406 yards with four touchdowns along with 57 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns. The Cowboys had 531 total yards, but Gundy will undoubtedly be concerned about the 546 yards they surrendered to a team from the Mid-American Conference. Oklahoma State welcomes Arizona State to Stillwater this weekend with a clash at Baylor on the horizon (October 1).
Others Receiving Votes
Kansas State and Texas continue to receive votes. The Longhorns host the Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday in Austin, so they will have every chance to prove they belong in the Top 25.
