The Alabama-LSU game is one of the most anticipated games of the SEC season for various reasons. Both programs have been in the running for national titles recently, and the SEC West usually goes to the winner of this game. Also, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has led both programs to national titles. After winning the BCS National Championship with the Tigers, he bolted for the Miami Dolphins before returning to the SEC as the Tide’s new head coach.

Alabama vs. LSU Series History

Alabama has dominated this series historically with a 55-26-5 record. It’s a matchup that goes back to 1895, and outside of a few runs of LSU wins, this has been all Alabama. From 2000-2011 nine of LSU’s 26 all-time wins occurred. Alabama then dominated the sport, which included LSU. The only loss by Alabama to LSU since that 9-6 Tiger win in 2011 was in 2019, when the Tigers won the national championship.

LSU’s 825 wins are 12th all-time, while Alabama sits second in that category. In the other three categories, LSU is in the top 32 but is not in the same conversation historically as Alabama, which ranks in the top seven for each.

Alabama vs. LSU All-Time Records

Category Alabama LSU All-Time Wins 945 825 All-Time Win Pct. .732 .653 Conference Titles 33 16 National Titles 18 4

Both Alabama and LSU took home victories in week three. The second-ranked Crimson Tide dominated Louisiana-Monroe 63-7 in a cushion game after the trip to Texas. LSU opened conference play at home against Mississippi State. It was a big game for Brian Kelly and the Tigers, who won 31-16.

The Crimson Tide will open SEC play with a visit from Vanderbilt. Alabama and Vandy have not met since 2017, and the Commodores’ last win was in 1984 (Alabama Forfeited a 1993 game which they won 17-6).

The Tigers welcome in New Mexico for the first time in program history. LSU owns a 9-1 record against Mountain West foes all-time.

The two teams are set to square off again on November 5 in Tiger Stadium. The Crimson Tide has won the last two meetings and should be picked to win again this season.