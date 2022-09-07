RECURRING Pac-12 After Dark: Pac-12 Football TV Schedule for Week 2

It wasn’t the best Week 1 for a few of the top teams in the PAC-12 Conference, as both the Oregon Ducks and Utah Utes lost their respective marquee matchups. The conference as a whole found success, however, posting a combined 9-3 record. What will Week 2 have in store? Let’s check out the conference schedule with times, dates, and analysis:

Saturday, September 10

Southern Utah at Utah – 1:30 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network

The reigning PAC-12 champs look to get back on track after a crushing last-second defeat at the hands of the Florida Gators in Week 1.

Colorado (+17) at Air Force – 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Karl Dorrell and the Colorado Buffaloes (0-1) hope for better luck in Week 2 after getting soundly defeated in the opener by the TCU Horned Frogs.

Washington State (+17) at Wisconsin – 3:30 p.m. ET

Another PAC-12 team that is a +17 underdog in Week 2. This is a tough test for the Washington State Cougars (1-0), who struggled in the opener and will need to offense to click against a fearsome Wisconsin Badgers defense.

UNLV at California (-13) – 4:00 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network Bay Area

The California Golden Bears (1-0) are two-score favorites again in Week 2. The UNLV Rebels (1-0) soundly defeated the Idaho State Bengals 52-21 in Week 0 and will enter off a bye week.

Portland State at Washington – 4:00 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network Washington

The Portland State Pilots (0-1) get a second chance at an upset after nearly defeating the San Jose State Spartans in Week 1 but falling just short. Kalen DeBoer looks to move to 2-0 as head coach of the Washington Huskies.

Alabama State at UCLA – 5:00 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network

This one figures to be lined heavily in favor of Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins (1-0) against an FCS school.

USC (-8.5) at Stanford – 7:30 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network

The lone conference game on the schedule features the USC Trojans (1-0) and the Stanford Cardinal (1-0). This will mark Lincoln Riley’s first conference game as a head coach of the Trojans.

Arizona State (+11.5) at Oklahoma State – 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Despite the offseason turmoil, Herm Edwards still has a chance to field a winning football season in 2022. A stiff test awaits in the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0), who made the Big 12 championship game a year ago.

Eastern Washington at Oregon – 8:30 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network

The Oregon Ducks (0-1) get a nice bounce-back spot after being soundly defeated 49-3 by the Georgia Bulldogs in the opener. The staff will look to get Bo Nix and the rest of this offense back on track.

Oregon State (-1) at Fresno State – 10:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

One of the top games on the West Coast in Week 2 sees the Oregon State Beavers (1-0) head to Fresno to take on the Bulldogs (1-0). Jonathan Smith and company had no problem toppling a Mountain West power in Week 1 by trouncing the Boise State Broncos, but the Bulldogs will be a tough out in 2022.

Mississippi State at Arizona (+10.5) – 11:00 p.m. ET, FS1

Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) pulled off an upset win over San Diego State in the opener and look to make it two straight with a matchup against Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0).