The Sun Belt Conference welcomes four new members in 2022: the James Madison Dukes, the Marshall Thundering Herd, the Old Dominion Monarchs, and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. With fierce competition at the top of the league, this figures to be one of the most entertaining conferences in the country, with so many storylines to follow. There’s a reason they call it the “Fun Belt,” after all.

Sun Belt Conference Football: Schedule & Odds for Week 1

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion (+7.5)

The Monarchs move from the Conference USA to the Sun Belt this season and get things started with a home game against the Virginia Tech Hokies. This matchup is marked by Old Dominion’s 49-35 upset win as 28.5-points underdogs in 2018.

North Carolina at Appalachian State (+1)

The Appalachian State Mountaineers are getting a lot of respect in the betting market against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Mountaineers are hoping for yet another successful season in Boone.

Norfolk State at Marshall

Charles Huff and the Thundering Herd are one of the former Conference USA teams joining the Sun Belt in 2022. They hope to immediately contend for a conference title and are a dangerous team.

Troy (+22.5) at Ole Miss

The Troy Trojans get 2022 underway with a trip to Oxford to face Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, a team comprised of new pieces gained via the transfer market.

Nicholls at South Alabama

The Nicholls Colonels finished 6-5 at the FCS level a year ago but did keep things close in a 27-24 loss to the Sun Belt Champion Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in Week 2.

Texas State (+1) at Nevada

The Texas State Bobcats will hope to keep Ken Wilson from moving to 2-0 after the Nevada Wolfpack grabbed a win in Week 0 over the New Mexico State Aggies. This figures to be a competitive battle.

Middle Tennessee State at James Madison (-5.5)

The Dukes look to begin a successful first season at the FBS level with a winnable game against the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders. All eyes will be on James Madison.

Morgan State at Georgia Southern

The Clay Helton era begins for the Georgia Southern Eagles. A betting line is not yet available for this game, so stay tuned.

Grambling State at Arkansas State

Butch Jones hopes to improve upon a 2-10 record a season ago and gets a winnable opening game.

Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana

The Ragin’ Cajuns did lose Billy Napier this season but hope to contend for another Sun Belt Championship regardless. The Southeastern Lousiana Lions finished 9-4 in the FCS ranks a year ago.

Army at Coastal Carolina (-2.5)

Head coach Jamey Chadwell is out to prove that the team’s 22-3 record over the past two seasons was no fluke. His squad returns only seven starters, ranks 129th in returning production, and gets thrown into the fire in Week 1 against the Army Black Knights.

Liberty at Southern Miss (+3.5)

Will Hall hopes to turn things around after a 3-9 finish in 2021. A challenging home game against the Liberty Flames will be an immediate barometer for how improved the Golden Eagles are this season.

Georgia State (+12.5) at South Carolina

The Georgia State Panthers nearly pulled off an upset over an SEC team a year ago in a controversial game against the Auburn Tigers. They’ll get the first crack at a much-hyped, much-changed South Carolina Gamecocks team.

UL Monroe (+37.5) at Texas

The UL Monroe Warhawks simply hope to return from Austin healthy and with their heads held high.