The calendar has flipped to November, which means the conference championship race is heating up. In the Sun Belt, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers currently lead the East Division, while the Troy Trojans have the advantage in the West Division. Both teams maintain only a one-game lead, so the final few weeks could get very interesting in a hotly contested conference race.

Here’s every team in the conference’s opponent in Week 10.

Sun Belt Conference Football: Schedule & Odds for Week 10

Thursday, November 3

Appalachian State (-3) at Coastal Carolina – 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

This line shows you what the betting market thinks of the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-3 overall, 2-2 Sun Belt), who are the favorites on the road going again the East Division leader. Coastal Carolina (7-1, 4-1) should feel disrespected by this line, and they must win every game, considering the James Madison Dukes are one game behind in the East, and the two play one another on November 26.

Saturday, November 5

Marshall (-3) at Old Dominion – 2:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Charles Huff and the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-4, 1-3) look to get out of the cellar of the East with a matchup against the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5, 2-2). The Herd have alternated wins and losses in their last four games, and if that holds true, they will find a victory on Saturday.

Georgia State at Southern Miss (-2.5) – 3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-3, 3-1) look to continue their strong resurgence under Will Hall. They can make some noise in the divisional standings with a fourth straight conference victory on Saturday, which is surprising news to the rest of Sun Belt after this team finished just 3-9 a year ago.

South Alabama (-4) at Georgia Southern – 4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

There are plenty of good games in the Sun Belt this weekend, but this matchup in Statesboro might be the best of Saturday’s slate. The South Alabama Jaguars (6-2, 3-1) look to get back in the win column on the road against a high-flying Georgia Southern Eagles (5-3, 2-2) offense.

Texas State (-1) at UL Monroe – 5:00 p.m. ET, ESPN3

Two teams near the bottom of the West standings face off as the Texas State Bobcats (3-5, 1-3) hit the road to play the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-6, 1-3). Terry Bowden has a 6-3 record at home dating back to last season.

Troy (-5.5) at Louisiana – 5:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Troy (6-2, 4-1) looks to maintain its lead in the West with a road trip to face the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-4, 2-3). Troy has won five straight games behind a stingy defense allowing just 17.6 points per game.

James Madison at Louisville – 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

The James Madison Dukes (5-2, 3-2) play a non-conference game against the Louisville Cardinals (5-3) in what figures to be an entertaining matchup.