The second weekend of November is here, and the Sun Belt Conference title race is heating up. It’s been a chaotic conference this season, and more surprises could be in store over the regular season’s stretch run.

Here’s every team in the conference’s opponent in Week 11.

Sun Belt Conference Football: Schedule & Odds for Week 11

Thursday, November 10

Georgia Southern at Louisiana (-3) – 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Things get started on Thursday in what’s expected to be a competitive game between the Georgia Southern Eagles (5-4 overall, 2-3 Sun Belt) and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-5, 2-4). Each of the Eagles’ past five games has been decided by one score, so this one could come down to the wire again with Louisiana just a -3 favorite.

Saturday, November 12

James Madison (-7.5) at Old Dominion – 1:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Life in the Sun Belt hasn’t been easy for Ricky Rahne and company. The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6, 2-3) have lost three straight and are the 7.5-point underdogs at home in Week 11. The James Madison Dukes (5-3, 3-2) have had a much better transition to the Sun Belt, although they are also amid a three-game losing streak.

UL Monroe at Georgia State (-13.5) – 1:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Shawn Elliott’s squad has found a second wind, winning four of their last five games, including two straight. At 4-5, they still need two more wins to reach bowl eligibility and are favored to move one step closer in that direction in Week 11.

UMass at Arkansas State (-17.5) – 3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN3

The lowly Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-7, 1-5) are favored by 17.5 points in a football game, which tells you everything you need to know about the state of the UMass Minutemen (1-8).

Army at Troy (-9) – 3:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Jon Sumrall’s first season as head coach has been a success thus far, although he still has unfinished business. The Troy Trojans (7-2, 5-1) are in first place in the West Division and have a non-conference game in Week 11 against the Army Black Knights (3-5), who are in danger of missing a bowl for the first time since 2019.

Appalachian State at Marshall (-1.5) – 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

This game figures to be a highly competitive matchup between two teams with identical records. The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-4, 2-3) and Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4, 2-3) will be fighting for bowl eligibility in this one, and these are two proud programs looking to reach .500 in conference play.

Texas State at South Alabama (-16.5) – 5:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Kane Wommack appears to have found his groove in Mobile. The South Alabama Jaguars’ (7-2, 4-1) two losses this season are by one point to an 8-1 UCLA Bruins team and by four points to 7-2 Troy.

Southern Miss at Coastal Carolina – 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Arguably the game of the weekend in the Sun Belt goes down at 7:30 p.m. ET between the South Miss Golden Eagles (5-4, 3-2) and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-1, 5-1). Coastal holds a commanding lead in the East Division but will need to remain vigilant against a pesky Golden Eagles team showing vast improvement in Year Two under Will Hall.