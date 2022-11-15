One of the most entertaining conferences in America has been the Sun Belt. Often a conference of chaos in the middle with a few top-tier teams competing for the conference title, things have shaken up a bit in 2022 with the balance of power shifting away from both the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and Appalachian State Mountaineers. Who will come out on top in 2022?

Here’s every team in the conference’s opponent in Week 12.

Sun Belt Conference Football: Schedule & Odds for Week 12

Saturday, November 19

Louisiana at Florida State (-23.5) – 12:00 p.m. ET, RSN/ESPN3

Louisiana (5-5 overall, 3-4 Sun Belt) gets a break from conference play but for a challenging road game against the Florida State Seminoles (7-3). The Seminoles have won three straight games and are one of the best teams in the ACC.

Georgia State at James Madison (-9.5) – 2:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

It’s been a very successful first season at the FBS level for the James Madison Dukes (6-3, 4-2). They are expected to continue rolling as 9.5-point favorites over the Georgia State Panthers (4-6, 3-3), who must remain perfect to reach bowl eligibility.

Old Dominion at Appalachian State (-15.5) – 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Appalachian State (5-5, 2-4) has been up and down this season, struggling to find consistency. They still need one more win to make a bowl game and are expected to achieve that in Week 12 as 15.5-point favorites over the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-7, 2-4), who are finding life difficult in the Sun Belt.

Coastal Carolina at Virginia – 3:30 p.m. ET, RSN/ESNP3

It is unsure if this game will be played following the tragedy in Charlottesville this week.

South Alabama (-7.5) at Southern Miss – 3:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network

It would be considered a success if Will Hall and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5, 3-3) simply reached a bowl game after last year’s debacle. They still need one more win for that to happen, and that will be tough against a South Alabama Jaguars (8-2, 5-1) team that has won three straight.

UL Monroe at Troy (-15.5) – 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The Troy Trojans (8-2, 5-1) have won seven straight games and hold the tiebreaker over South Alabama in the West Division. They’ll look to stay hot as 15.5-point favorites over a pesky UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 3-3) team that has won two in a row.

Arkansas State at Texas State (-5.5) – 5:00 p.m. ET, ESPN3

Two cellar-dwellers meet in a game between teams with identical records at 3-7 overall and 1-5 in conference play.

Marshall (-4.5) at Georgia Southern – 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Charles Huff and the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-4, 3-3) have had an up-and-down first season in the Sun Belt, and they’ll look to notch another win as they are 4.5-point favorites on the road. Clay Helton and the Georgia Southern Eagles (5-5, 2-4) will fight hard to reach bowl eligibility.