The Sun Belt Conference title race is coming down to the wire with just one week to play. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-1 overall, 6-1 SBC) have clinched the East Division, whereas the West Division is still up for grabs, as the Troy Trojans (9-2, 6-1 SBC) and South Alabama Jaguars (9-2, 6-1 SBC) hold identical records. What will the final weekend have in store?

Here’s every team in the conference’s opponent in Week 13.

Sun Belt Conference Football: Schedule & Odds for Week 13

Saturday, November 26

Coastal Carolina at James Madison (-13.5) – 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU

It may seem odd to most that the East Division champions are such big underdogs in Week 13, but consider that the Chanticleers have little to play for, and quarterback Grayson McCall is sidelined with an injury. It’s been a successful first season at the FBS level for Curt Cignetti and the James Madison Dukes (7-3, 5-2 SBC), who will look to finish strong.

Georgia State at Marshall (-6) – 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The Marshal Thundering Herd (7-4, 4-3) are on a three-game winning streak and welcomed star running back Rasheen Ali back to the fold a week ago. Charles Huff and company face a Georgia State Panthers (4-7, 3-4 SBC) team that is struggling and has already been eliminated from a bowl.

Old Dominion at South Alabama (-16) – 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

South Alabama needs a win to remain in the title hunt, although Troy has the head-to-head tiebreaker between the two teams, as the Trojans notched a 10-6 win over the Jaguars on October 20.

Troy (-13.5) at Arkansas State – 3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

It’s been a fantastic season for Jon Sumrall and the Trojans, who aim for their tenth win and a West Division title this Saturday. Troy is heavily favored to do so at -13.5 in the betting market against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-8, 1-6 SBC).

Louisiana at Texas State – 5:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

It’s been a season to forget for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-6, 3-4 SBC), who are fighting for bowl eligibility just one year removed from a conference championship. The betting line has not yet been released, but Michael Desormeaux’s squad will likely be favored over the Texas State Bobcats (4-7, 2-5 SBC).

Southern Miss (-3) at UL Monroe – 5:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

It looked like a turnaround season for Will Hall and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-6, 3-4 SBC), but three straight losses have put a damper on things. Hall’s squad needs a win to reach bowl eligibility and is a narrow three-point favorite on the road against the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 3-4 SBC).

Appalachian State at Georgia Southern – 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The betting line has not been released for this game, but it figures to be a tightly contested matchup between two teams with similar records. The Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5, 3-4 SBC) have taken a step back from their usual dominance in the conferences, whereas the Georgia Southern Eagles (5-6, 2-5 SBC) need one more win to reach bowl eligibility in Year One under Clay Helton.