Sun Belt Conference Football: Schedule & Odds for Week 2
John David Yonke
It was an exciting Week 1 for the Sun Belt Conference, but it’s time to turn our attention to the Week 2 schedule.
Here’s every team in the conference’s opponent for a loaded slate of action in Week 2:
Saturday, September 10
Arkansas State at Ohio State (-43.5) – 12:00 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network
The biggest underdog on the board for Week 2 is the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-0), who face the unenviable task of going toe-to-toe with the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0).
North Carolina at Georgia State (+7.5) – 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU
The Georgia State Panthers (0-1) came up short against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 1. They get another crack at knocking off a Power 5 foe as they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0).
Southern Miss (+25.5) at Miami – 12:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network
One significant underdog on the board in the Sun Belt is the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (0-1), who are 25.5-point underdogs to Tyler Van Dyke and the Miami Hurricanes (1-0).
South Alabama (+4.5) at Central Michigan – 1:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
This game figures to be one of the closest on the board in the Sun Belt for Week 2.
Marshall (+20.5) at Notre Dame – 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) head to South Bend for the first-ever meeting between these two schools. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-1) played the Ohio State Buckeyes close in Week 1 but ultimately fell 21-10 after not generating enough offense.
Appalachian State (+18.5) at Texas A&M – 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
A difficult opening stretch for the Appalachian State Mountaineers (0-1) continues as they head to College Station as 18.5-point underdogs.
Norfolk State at James Madison – 4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN3
It was a very successful start to FBS football for the James Madison Dukes (1-0), who thoroughly defeated Middle Tennessee State 44-7 in the opener.
Old Dominion (+12.5) at East Carolina – 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Will the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) suffer a letdown spot after an upset win at home over the Virginia Tech Hokies? The betting market seems to think so, favoring the East Carolina Pirates by 12.5 points.
Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina – 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Jamey Chadwell’s group looks to move to 2-0 with a very winnable matchup against FCS school Gardner-Webb (1-0). A betting line is not available at this time.
Alabama A&M at Troy – 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN3
The Troy Trojans (0-1) played well defensively in a 28-10 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels but ultimately couldn’t find a groove offensively. A more manageable matchup awaits in Week 2 against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1).
Eastern Michigan at Louisiana – 7:00 p.m. ET, NFL Network
The defending Sun Belt champion Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-0) figure to be favored against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0) in Week 2.
Florida International (+14) at Texas State – 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Despite falling 38-14 to the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0) in Week 1, the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) are 14-point favorites in a winnable matchup with the Florida International Golden Panthers (1-0).
Georgia Southern (+23.5) at Nebraska – 7:30 p.m. ET, FS1
After a successful Game 1 of the Clay Helton era, the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) are significant underdogs in Week 2 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-1)
Nicholls State at Louisiana-Monroe – 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN3
The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (0-1) were blown out by the Texas Longhorns in the opener but draw a more winnable game this week against FCS School Nicholls State (0-1).
