Sun Belt Conference Football: Schedule & Odds for Week 3
John David Yonke
Week 2 saw the Sun Belt grab two huge upsets as the Marshall Thundering Herd walked into South Bend and crashed the Marcus Freeman honeymoon, and the Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies. Oh yeah, and the Georgia Southern Eagles got Scott Frost fired with an upset win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers! It won’t be easy to top two wins over top-10 wins in the same week, but it’s time to turn our attention to Week 3
Here’s every team in the conference’s opponent for a loaded slate of action in Week 3:
Saturday, September 17
Texas State at Baylor – 12:00 p.m. ET, FS1
The Texas State Bobcats (1-1) and Jake Spavital will be heavy underdogs in Waco for Week 3.
Buffalo at Coastal Carolina (-14) – 1:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Despite losing a ton of experience from a year ago, Jamey Chadwell’s squad keeps rolling on at 2-0. They’ll look to improve upon that mark against an 0-2 Buffalo Bulls team.
Old Dominion (+10) at Virginia – 2:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network
It’s been quite the ride already for Ricky Rahne’s Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1). With an upset win over the Virginia Tech Hokies already under their belts, the Monarchs look to complete an upset sweep over Virginia ACC schools.
South Alabama (+15.5) at UCLA – 2:00 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network
Kane Wommack’s team has found some momentum and stands 2-0. They’ll look for another upset in the Rose Bowl against Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins (2-0).
Troy at Appalachian State (-12.5) – 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
An important conference game in Week 3 sees a clash between the Troy Trojans (1-1) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1). How will Shawn Clark’s team perform after a heartbreaking overtime loss and then a major upset victory?
Georgia Southern (+11.5) at UAB – 3:30 p.m. ET, Stadium
The Clay Helton era sure is off to a good start! The Georgia Southern Eagles are 2-0 and are fresh off an upset win over Nebraska, although the reigning C-USA powerhouse UAB Blazers (1-1) is never an easy out.
UL Monroe (+48.5) at Alabama – 4:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network
The most significant spread on the board currently sees the UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) as +48.5 underdogs to Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0).
Marshall (-17) at Bowling Green – 5:00 p.m. ET, NFL Network
Will this be a letdown spot for Charles Huff and the Thundering Herd (2-0) after a thrilling upset win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish?
Arkansas State (+14) at Memphis – 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
After a disappointing 2-10 season a year ago, Butch Jones’s Arkansas State Red Wolves have shown life to start 2022. The offense is averaging 424 total yards per game, led by James Blackman at quarterback and Champ Flemings at wide receiver.
Northwestern State at Southern Miss – 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN3
Another year, another list of concerns at quarterback for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (0-2). Will Hall’s bunch will be anxious to put a win on the board against an overmatched FCS school.
Charlotte at Georgia State (-20.5) – 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
The Georgia State Panthers (0-2) are still looking for their first win of the season. They get a much more winnable matchup in Week 3 after facing the South Carolina Gamecocks and North Carolina Tar Heels to start the season.
Louisiana (-11.5) at Rice – 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
No Billy Napier, no problem? The verdict is still out on how the Lousiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-0) will perform in 2022, but a comfortable 49-21 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles in Week 2 was a welcome sign.
