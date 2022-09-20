Week 3 was a letdown for the Sun Belt. After a magical Week 2 highlighted by two upset wins over top-10 teams, the conference slipped to just 3-10 overall and 2-9 in non-conference play.

Here’s every team in the conference’s opponent for a loaded slate of action in Week 4:

Sun Belt Conference Football: Schedule & Odds for Week 4

Thursday, September 22

Coastal Carolina (-2.5) at Georgia State – 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2

On Thursday night, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-0) head to Atlanta to take on the Georgia State Panthers (0-3). It will be the conference opener for both teams and figures to be a tightly contested affair.

Saturday, September 24

James Madison at Appalachian State (-7.5) – 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The James Madison Dukes (2-0) look to make a statement in their first ever Sun Belt conference game. The Dukes are averaging 53.5 points per game but step up in competition against an Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) team that won on a Hail Mary against the Troy Trojans a week ago.

Arkansas State at Old Dominion (-6) – 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Don’t let the record fool you, as the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) have been playing good football in 2022. A difficult opening schedule saw them beat the Virginia Tech Hokies in the opener before falling to the East Carolina Pirates and Virginia Cavaliers.

Ball State at Georgia Southern (-9.5) – 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) have had an eventful non-conference schedule, knocking off the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 2 before falling to the UAB Blazers a week ago. They conclude non-conference play as 9.5-point favorites over the Ball State Cardinals (1-2).

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama (-13.5) – 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The South Alabama Jaguars (2-1) nearly pulled off an upset in the Rose Bowl but fell one point short. Next, they’ll host a Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-2) team struggling out of the gates for first-year head coach Sonny Cumbie.

Marshall (-3) at Troy – 7:00 p.m. ET, NFL Network

The game of the week in the Sun Belt features the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-1) and the Troy Trojans (1-2). Don’t let the records fool you, as this should be a tightly contested football game between two quality teams.

Houston Baptist at Texas State – 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN 3

Jake Spavital and the Texas State Bobcats (1-2) hope to grab a much-needed win in Week 4.

Southern Miss (+12.5) at Tulane – 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Despite being 1-2, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles look much improved after a down 3-9 season a year ago. The schedule doesn’t lighten up in Week 4 against an undefeated Tulane Green Wave (3-0) team fresh off an upset win over the Kansas State Wildcats.

Louisiana (-9) at UL Monroe – 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Life without Billy Napier may not be all sunshine and roses. The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-1) look to rebound after an embarrassing loss to the Rice Owls in Week 3 as they hit the road to face the UL Monroe Warhawks (1-2).