Sun Belt Conference Football: Schedule & Odds for Week 4
John David Yonke
Week 3 was a letdown for the Sun Belt. After a magical Week 2 highlighted by two upset wins over top-10 teams, the conference slipped to just 3-10 overall and 2-9 in non-conference play.
Here’s every team in the conference’s opponent for a loaded slate of action in Week 4:
Sun Belt Conference Football: Schedule & Odds for Week 4
Thursday, September 22
Coastal Carolina (-2.5) at Georgia State – 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2
On Thursday night, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-0) head to Atlanta to take on the Georgia State Panthers (0-3). It will be the conference opener for both teams and figures to be a tightly contested affair.
Saturday, September 24
James Madison at Appalachian State (-7.5) – 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
The James Madison Dukes (2-0) look to make a statement in their first ever Sun Belt conference game. The Dukes are averaging 53.5 points per game but step up in competition against an Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) team that won on a Hail Mary against the Troy Trojans a week ago.
Arkansas State at Old Dominion (-6) – 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Don’t let the record fool you, as the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) have been playing good football in 2022. A difficult opening schedule saw them beat the Virginia Tech Hokies in the opener before falling to the East Carolina Pirates and Virginia Cavaliers.
Ball State at Georgia Southern (-9.5) – 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) have had an eventful non-conference schedule, knocking off the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 2 before falling to the UAB Blazers a week ago. They conclude non-conference play as 9.5-point favorites over the Ball State Cardinals (1-2).
Louisiana Tech at South Alabama (-13.5) – 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
The South Alabama Jaguars (2-1) nearly pulled off an upset in the Rose Bowl but fell one point short. Next, they’ll host a Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-2) team struggling out of the gates for first-year head coach Sonny Cumbie.
Marshall (-3) at Troy – 7:00 p.m. ET, NFL Network
The game of the week in the Sun Belt features the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-1) and the Troy Trojans (1-2). Don’t let the records fool you, as this should be a tightly contested football game between two quality teams.
Houston Baptist at Texas State – 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN 3
Jake Spavital and the Texas State Bobcats (1-2) hope to grab a much-needed win in Week 4.
Southern Miss (+12.5) at Tulane – 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Despite being 1-2, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles look much improved after a down 3-9 season a year ago. The schedule doesn’t lighten up in Week 4 against an undefeated Tulane Green Wave (3-0) team fresh off an upset win over the Kansas State Wildcats.
Louisiana (-9) at UL Monroe – 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Life without Billy Napier may not be all sunshine and roses. The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-1) look to rebound after an embarrassing loss to the Rice Owls in Week 3 as they hit the road to face the UL Monroe Warhawks (1-2).
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.