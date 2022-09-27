Week 4 did not disappoint in the Sun Belt, as conference play started for a handful of teams in thrilling fashion while they collectively went 4-0 in non-conference action. If we’ve learned anything thus far, it’s that the Sun Belt will be extremely entertaining and highly competitive in 2022.

Here’s every team in the conference’s opponent for a loaded slate of action in Week 5:

Sun Belt Conference Football: Schedule & Odds for Week 5

Saturday, October 1

Georgia State at Army (-7.5) – 12:00 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

The first game of the week sees a struggling Georgia State Panthers (0-4) squad looking for their first win of the season at West Point. The Army Black Knights (1-2) are no pushover despite what their record might indicate.

Texas State at James Madison (-22.5) – 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Has there been a better story in college football this season than the James Madison Dukes (3-0)? After pulling off a miraculous comeback last weekend in Boone, the Dukes look to make it 4-0 to start FBS play.

The Citadel at Appalachian State – 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) might as well go by the name of the Cardiac Kids in 2022. Every game on the schedule has been unhealthy for fans’ blood pressure, so they’ll hope for a comfortable win against an FCS school.

Gardner-Webb at Marshall – 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Charles Huff cannot be pleased with how his team has followed up the upset victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) have lost two straight and will look to stop the bleeding.

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina – 4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

This should be one of the higher-flying games of the week, as the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-1) are averaging 39.8 points per game. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-0) isn’t far behind at 37 points per game.

South Alabama at Louisiana – 5:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Early returns are that the Lousiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-2) have taken a step back following the departure of Billy Napier. Back-to-back losses against the Rice Owls and UL Monroe Warhawks are far from the standard this program had previously set.

Liberty (-1.5) at Old Dominion – 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The Old Dominion Monarchs’ (2-2) demanding non-conference schedule concludes with a matchup against Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Flames (3-1).

UL Monroe at Arkansas State (-7.5) – 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Is Terry Bowden building something at UL Monroe? The Warhawks are 2-2, including an upset victory over Louisiana, and the two losses have come to the Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide, so there’s no shame in that. Bowden’s squad looks to move to a surprising 2-0 in conference play.

Troy at Western Kentucky (-6) – 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The Troy Trojans (2-2) have been much better than their record would indicate. Their two losses came against the Ole Miss Rebels and then to the Appalachian State Mountaineers on a last-second Hail Mary, while a 16-7 victory over Marshall a week ago showed how difficult this team could be to beat.