Through five weeks of play, the Sun Belt is shaping up to be one of the most entertaining conferences in college football. As if there weren’t enough storylines to follow with four new teams in 2022, the James Madison Dukes are undefeated at 4-0 in their first season of FBS football.

Here’s every team in the conference’s opponent for a loaded slate of action in Week 6:

Sun Belt Conference Football: Schedule & Odds for Week 6

Saturday, October 8

Georgia Southern at Georgia State (-2.5) – 2:00 p.m. ET, ESPN 3

This figures to be a high-scoring game as the total is set at 65.5 on the BetMGM Sportsbook. Shawn Elliott’s Georgia State Panthers (1-4) finally found its first win a week ago and will look to make it two straight, but Clay Helton’s Georgia Southern Eagles (3-2) will be a tough out.

Appalachian State (-19.5) at Texas State – 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

After a wild start to the season with four back-and-forth games out of the gate, Shawn Clark’s squad got some respite in a 49-0 win over The Citadel in Week 5. Next up is the Texas State Bobcats (2-3), who are playing so poorly that Jake Spavital has found his way onto the hot seat.

James Madison (-10.5) at Arkansas State – 7:00 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Will the magical ride continue? The Dukes (4-0) travel to Jonesboro in a game between two teams that are undefeated against the spread this season, so bettors are sure to have an eye turned toward this matchup.

Southern Miss at Troy (-6.5) – 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Jon Sumrall’s Troy Trojans (3-2) responded with two straight victories following Week 3’s last-second heartbreaking loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers. They look to continue a run toward a possible conference championship as they take on a Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-2) team coming off a bye week.

Coastal Carolina at UL Monroe – 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

All Jamey Chadwell has done is win football games. Despite returning only seven starters, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are a perfect 5-0 and look to extend that unbeaten record as they take on the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3). Coastal won this matchup 59-6 a year ago.