Sun Belt Conference Football: Schedule & Odds for Week 9
John David Yonke
It was a wild Week 8 in the Sun Belt. Teams atop the standings, like the James Madison Dukes and South Alabama Jaguars, both took losses, shaking up the standings and adding intrigue to the remaining regular season games. What does Week 9 have in store?
Here’s every team in the conference’s opponent in Week 9:
Thursday, October 27
Louisiana at Southern Miss (-1) – 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Things start on Thursday night with a matchup between the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-3 overall, 2-2 Sun Belt) and Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-3, 2-1). Will Hall’s Souther Miss squad has turned things around after a 3-9 record in his first year on campus and has a chance for a statement win at home over the reigning conference champions.
Saturday, October 29
Old Dominion at Georgia State (-3.5) – 3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
What’s happened in Atlanta this season? Shawn Elliott’s Georgia State Panthers (2-5, 1-2) look to grab a much-needed win at home, but it won’t come easily against an Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4, 2-1) team hoping to contend in the East Division. Considering the Monarchs have just one loss in conference play and hold the tie-breaker over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, every game matters to them.
Robert Morris at Appalachian State – 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-3, 2-2) get a break from conference play with a home game against a winless FCS school, the Robert Morris Colonials (0-7).
South Alabama (-12.5) at Arkansas State – 4:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU
A loss last week against the Troy Trojans temporarily puts South Alabama (5-2, 2-1) two games back in the West Division. A bounce-back game on the road in Jonesboro is a must against the struggling Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-6, 1-4).
Coastal Carolina at Marshall (-2.5) – 7:00 p.m. ET, NFL Network
Arguably the marquee game of the weekend in the Sun Belt sees Coastal Carolina (6-1, 3-1) look to get back in the win column after a bye week. Jamey Chadwell’s team can’t afford many more losses if they hope to win the East, and this figures to be a hotly contested game considering the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3, 1-2) toppled James Madison a week ago.
