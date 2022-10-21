Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) are cooking with gas. They’re in the driver’s seat along with the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC East after Week 7’s momentous upset over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The season may only be halfway over, but it’s now overwhelmingly evident to the country that Tennessee can make some noise in the bigger picture in 2022 as an undefeated SEC team with a win over the Crimson Tide under their belt.

The star of the show has been quarterback Hendon Hooker, who has thrown for 1,817 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding another 287 yards and three scores on the ground. Let’s look at the market trends for his Heisman trophy betting odds at BetMGM Sportsbook.

SportsBook Heisman Trophy Line Movement (open, current)

CJ Stroud +400, -110

Bryce Young +250, +1800

Caleb Williams +800, +700

Hendon Hooker +6600, +450

Hooker (+450) has moved into second place ahead of the opening favorite, Bryce Young. The only player in front of him is Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, the presiding favorite.

BetMGM SportsBook Heisman Highest Ticket%

CJ Stroud 8.8%

Jalon Daniels 8.2%

Hendon Hooker 8.2%

At this point, it’s safe to call Stroud the current chalk in the Heisman futures betting market. Hooker isn’t far behind, though, garnering 8.2% of tickets compared to Stroud’s 8.8%. The Tennessee gunslinger still has a chance for more Heisman moments against Georgia on November 5 and potentially in the SEC Championship game if they make it that far.

BetMGM SportsBook Heisman Trophy Highest Handle%

Jalon Daniels 24.2%

CJ Stroud 12.4%

Hendon Hooker 7.1%

Kansas Jayhawks QB Jalon Daniels holds nearly twice as much of the handle as the nearest player. Still, that money can be considered “washed down the drain” with Daniels sidelined. While Hooker is at 7.1%, that will likely only go up if the Vols continue to average 47.7 points per game.

