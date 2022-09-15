Texas A&M vs. Alabama: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

The Texas A&M-Alabama football series does not go as far back as some of the rivalries in the SEC. Still, it has become one of the most anticipated games of the regular season over the last few years since the Aggies joined the SEC beginning in the 2012 season. The Crimson Tide don’t lose very often under Nick Saban, so when it does happen, people take note. As division foes, these programs now meet annually with no love lost.

Series History

The Aggies and Crimson Tide have met 14 times, with the Tide holding an 11-3 edge in the standings. The first meeting was in 1942 in the first of two Cotton Bowl matchups (1-1). Since joining the SEC, Texas A&M is 2-8 against Alabama. The Aggies won their first matchup as conference foes in 2012 as Johnny Manziel burst onto the scene. The Tide then rolled to eight straight before A&M coach Jimbo Fisher became the first Nick Saban assistant to beat him in 2021.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M All-Time Records

Category Alabama Texas A&M All-Time Wins 944 767 All-Time Win Pct. .731 .605 Conference Titles 33 18 National Titles 18 3

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season was wild as three top-10 teams went down in upsets. The Alabama Crimson Tide narrowly escaped an upset at Texas but lost their number one ranking as they fell to two after the 20-19 win in Austin.

Texas A&M was not so fortunate. The fifth-ranked Aggies fell victim at home to Appalachian State 17-14. The loss sent A&M down to 24th nationally and has their fan base questioning whether or not head coach Jimbo Fisher is the person to take them to the next level.

Week three brings another substantial test for the Aggies as the 13th-ranked Miami Hurricanes come to College Station. A win for A&M could right the ship, while a loss will send them out of the top-25 and into full panic mode. Alabama hosts Louisiana-Monroe as they try and iron out the issues they had against Texas.

Nick Saban and the Tide will look to avenge last season’s loss when they welcome the Aggies on October 8.