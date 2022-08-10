The Best Moments in the Iowa-Iowa State Football Rivalry

College football, bird mascots, and corn can mean only one thing, it’s time for the Cy-Hawk Trophy game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Iowa Hawkeyes. It’s a trophy that has had three designs since 2009, and the most recent features Cy the Cardinal and Herky the Hawk with a football and cornfields in the background.

Iowa State and Iowa first clashed in 1894 and have met 68 times. There was a long hiatus in the series from 1935 until 1977. Since the restart in 1977, this game has been played sometime in September. This year’s edition of the Cy-Hawk game will be on September 10 in Iowa City, home of the Hawkeyes.

Here’s a look at the Cy-Hawk Rivalry:

All-time record: Iowa leads 46-22

Record in the last ten meetings: Tied 5-5

Longest Win Streak: Iowa 15-straight (1983-97)

Current Streak: Iowa has won six

Next Matchup: September 10 at Iowa

BEST GAME: Iowa State 44, Iowa 41 3 OT (2011)

There have been some barn burners in this series, but none more exciting than this triple-overtime thriller. The Hawkeyes and Cyclones traded scores and ended regulation at 24-24. The two teams traded touchdowns in the first two overtimes.

The Hawkeyes blinked first and settled for a field goal on the first possession of the third overtime. Iowa State running back James White then punched in a touchdown from four yards out to win the game 44-41.

BIGGEST UPSET: Iowa State 23, No. 8 Iowa 3 (2005)

It was a great day in Ames, IA, as the Cyclones trounced a top-10 Iowa team 23-3. It was a game that stung a little extra as Hawkeye quarterback Drew Tate was knocked out in the second quarter with a concussion. Iowa never recovered despite 148 yards from running back Albert Young. Iowa turned the ball over five times to give the Cyclones their first win over the Hawkeyes in nine games.

TOP PERFORMER: QB Nate Stanley, 2017 Iowa

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns in a 2017 win over Iowa State. In a series that has featured quarterbacks like Seneca Wallace, Chuck Long, and Brock Purdy, Stanley’s performance stands above them all in this series.