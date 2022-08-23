What are Clemson's National Championship Odds?

Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers have established a reputation as a perennial national championship threat. Following last year’s 10-3 finish, there’s work to be done to get back in that conversation.

A pair of internal promotions means there’s a new face in charge of both sides of the ball, as Brandon Streeter was elevated from passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach to the offensive coordinator (he’ll maintain his role with the quarterbacks) and Wes Goodwin takes over defensive coordinator following the departure of Brent Venables.

Still, hope is high in Clemson that the Tigers can win the ACC and get back to the playoffs after a down year.

Here’s a look at Clemson’s odds in the future market in college football betting odds at BetMGM:

College Football Outright Winner +1200

It’s a testament to the program Dabo Swinney has built that the Tigers have the fourth-shortest odds in the country to win the national championship despite going 10-3 a season ago. The offense sputtered, ranking 82nd nationally in scoring with 26.3 points per game. The betting market seems to think that was an aberration, and either D.J. Uiagalelei will get back on track after averaging just 6.0 yards per attempt and completing 55.6% of his passes, or five-star freshman Cade Klubnik will provide an upgrade.

The Tigers are behind only the Alabama Crimson Tide (+190), Ohio State Buckeyes (+320), and Georgia Bulldogs (+350) in the market.

ACC Conference Winner -145

Clemson is the favorite to win the ACC by a substantial margin, as the Miami Hurricanes have the second-best odds at +600 in the first year under Mario Cristobal. The Tigers are in a difficult ACC Atlantic Division with challengers like the NC State Wolfpack (+700) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+3000). However, the latter may be hampered as starting quarterback Sam Hartman is out indefinitely.

The Tigers won the ACC Championship six straight years from 2015 to 2021 but fell short a year ago as the Pittsburgh Panthers (+900) captured the prize.

Regular Season Wins – Over 10.5 (+110), Under 10.5 (-130)

For Over bets to hit, the Tigers will need to win one game more than they did last year. That may seem like a tall ask, but it’s quite possible that Swinney’s team will be favored in every game they play.

The strength of this team will be an elite defense that is arguably the country’s best. Will the offense improve enough to get to 11 wins?

Strength of Schedule: 58th (79-69, 53.4%)

It’s a manageable schedule. The year starts with three very winnable games against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Furman Paladins, and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Weeks 4 and 5 could prove tricky with a trip to Wake Forest followed by a home game against NC State, but it’s possible that Hartman won’t be back yet by Week 4. Non-conference games against the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and rival South Carolina Gamecocks could prove tricky.

2021 Record: 10-3, ATS: 5-8 – Returning Production: 41st

The Tigers return 15 starters in total. Nine are back for an offense that was stuck in the mud a year ago, and six are back on one of the nation’s best defenses.

A 10-3 record isn’t considered a disappointment for many programs, but it is for Clemson. Swinney and company hope to improve upon that record this year, while bettors are anxious to see if an ugly 5-8 ATS finish last year will carry over into 2022.