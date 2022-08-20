What are Georgia's National Championship Odds?

The Georgia Bulldogs won the 2021 National Championship after a dominant season in which an elite defense made a stamp in the record books. It was the school’s first national championship since 1980.

Will Kirby Smart’s team be able to pull off back-to-back title runs? At first glance, that may seem like a tall task considering the Bulldogs return only ten starters, including just three to that dominant defense. Still, it’d be more than foolish to count out Smart’s team this year, considering they may be favored in every game they play during the regular season.

Here’s a look at Georgia’s odds in the future market in college football betting odds at BetMGM:

College Football Outright Winner +350

The Bulldogs are +350 to repeat as National Champions. Only the Alabama Crimson Tide (+190) and Ohio State Buckeyes (+320) have shorter odds. That could give Kirby Smart’s squad a chip on its shoulder, considering that the Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide in the National Championship last year. Yet, the betting market sees that game going another way this year if it happens to be played again.

The team with the fourth-shortest odds to win the title is the Clemson Tigers at +1200, so it’s evident that the market values the top three teams this year. You know what they say about the rich getting richer.

SEC Conference Winner +150

Georgia fell flat in last year’s SEC Championship game. The Bulldogs were defeated 41-24 by Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide in what was Georgia’s lone stumble of the season. They’re the top two seams in the SEC by a significant margin, as Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies are the next-closest team at +1600 to win the conference. If Georgia hopes to win the conference this season, more may fall on the shoulders of sixth-year quarterback Stetson Bennett IV.

Regular Season Wins – Over 11 -120, Under 11 +100

This one boils down to whether or not bettors believe the Bulldogs will go undefeated. Lose one game, and it’s a push to either side. Win them all, and the OVER hits. Loss two or more games, and UNDER bettors will be celebrating.

It’s a high bar, but it’s understandable considering Georgia ran the table a year ago with an average margin of victory of 28.4 points.

Strength of Schedule: 94th (75-79, 48.7%)

Regarding SEC schedules, Georgia’s is about as forgiving as it gets. Only two opponents are ranked within the preseason AP Poll: The No. 11 Oregon Ducks, who travel to Atlanta for Week 1, and the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats, who return only 11 starters and have a regular season win total of 7.5.

2021 Record: 14-1; ATS: 10-5; Returning Production: 79th

Georgia was a sight to behold in 2021, crushing opponents and covering spreads all season long. The Bulldogs finished 10-5 ATS, covering wide spreads with ease. Achieving that level of dominance will be hard two years in a row, but Kirby Smart is a man on a mission with a wealth of talent on his roster.

The Bulldogs will have plenty of new faces this year and rank just 79th in ESPN’s Bill Connelly’s returning production metric. The defense side of the ball was hit worse, ranking 122nd in returning production.