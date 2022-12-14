Who's the Favorite to Win the 2022 College Football National Championship?

With the playing field narrowed down to four teams, the 2022 National Championship futures market has gained a lot of clarity. The four-team College Football Playoff is set, so let’s take a look at each of the participant’s odds before bowl season begins.

Line Movement (Last Week, Current)

Georgia -165 to -145

Michigan +275 to +300

Ohio State +1100 to +350

TCU +1000 to +1600

According to the odds at the BetMGM Sportsbook, the Georgia Bulldogs (-145) are the favorite to take home the 2022 National Championship. Kirby Smart reloaded after last year’s title and has another fearsome squad that is the team to beat in the CFP. The Bulldogs have a perfect 13-0 record spearheaded by the nation’s second-best scoring defense (12.8 PPG).

Their opponent in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl will be the Ohio State Buckeyes (+350). Led by Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud, the market believes that Ohio State stands a legitimate shot at raising the trophy if it can get through the difficult semifinal matchup. The Buckeyes are currently +6.5 underdogs with a moneyline of +210.

The team with the second-lowest odds is the Michigan Wolverines. Jim Harbaugh’s having yet another successful run, one that he hopes ends in greater success after last year’s playoff disappointment. Harbaugh’s squad has been arguably the most impressive team in the country to this point.

The Maize and Blue rank seventh in scoring offense (40.1 PPG) and fifth in scoring defense (13.4 PPG). With a 45-23 win over Ohio State already on their resume, the Wolverines have proven capable of toppling elite competition already this season.

Michigan currently sits as a –7.5 favorite against the TCU Horned Frogs in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. Sonny Dykes’s squad has been counted out repeatedly this season, and their National Championship future odds (+1600) signal that they are the longshot underdog in this playoff field.

With Heisman runner-up Max Duggan leading the charge, the Frogs would need to notch back-to-back significant upsets to raise the trophy.