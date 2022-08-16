10 Highest-Scoring 49ers Games: Most Points Ever

The San Francisco 49ers have one of the richest histories in all of football. In their rich history, there has been no shortage of high-scoring outbursts in their matchups.

With the 2022 NFL season approaching quickly, let’s look at the most points scored in 49ers’ history.

1. 49ers 56, Falcons 17

Date: October 18, 1992

In 1992, the San Francisco 49ers steamrolled the Atlanta Falcons 56-17. Steve Young completed 18 of 28 passing attempts and ended his day with 399 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. The BYU standout dominated in this one.

Jerry Rice highlighted the receiving room as he emerged as Young’s favorite target. Rice hauled in seven receptions for 183 yards and two touchdowns. One of the seven receptions was an 80-yard touchdown in the first quarter to help set the tone for the game.

The rushing game for the 49ers was nearly unstoppable as well. Ricky Watters led all backs with 15 carries for 75 yards and three touchdowns. Tom Rathman added a rushing touchdown of his own on only three rushes and three yards. Jerry Rice even got in on the action with one rush for 26 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers finished the year 14-2 first in the NFC West. However, San Francisco fell to the Dallas Cowboys 30-20 in the NFC Championship game.

2. 49ers 55, Lions 17

Date: December 19, 1993

In the 1993 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions 55-17. The Niners’ star quarterback, Steve Young, tossed for 354 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Young completed 17 of 23 passing attempts. An efficient day from the Salt Lake City, Utah native.

Jerry Rice once again stood out as the quarterback’s favorite target. The Mississippi State Valley alum caught four passes for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Tom Rathman rushed for 13 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries in the victory. Dexter Carter added a 50-yard touchdown run on his lone carry to extend the lead. The number of rushing touchdowns made up for the lack of rushing yards (172) in this one.

San Francisco finished the year 10-6 before losing to the Dallas Cowboys 38-21 in the NFC Championship.

3. 49ers 52, Bears 14

Date: December 23, 1991

In 1991, the San Francisco 49ers stomped the Chicago Bears 52-14. Steve Young was the star in this matchup. Young shined, completing 21 of 32 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns. The quarterback also managed to get the job done on the ground by turning his eight carries into 63 yards and a touchdown.

Bill Musgrave also found success behind the center. Musgrave completed four of five passing attempts and finished with 33 yards and a touchdown.

Jerry Rice proved to be the quarterback’s security blanket in this one. The wideout reeled in five touchdown passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns, a solid performance from the star wide receiver.

Harry Sydney was the only other player to rush for a touchdown in the win. Sydney only ran for two yards, but his one touchdown contributed to the blowout.

Don Griffin made the defense look good with his 99-yard fumble return for a touchdown. A dominant performance on both sides of the ball for the 49ers.

This was just one win for the 49ers in their 10-6 season. Despite the impressive win, the team would still miss the playoffs.

4. 49ers 52, Bears 24

Date: September 19, 1965

In a 52-24 beatdown over the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers were firing on all cylinders. John Brodie led the charge with 269 yards and four touchdown passes. The quarterback completed 14 of 20 passing attempts in the win.

In only seven carries, Gary Lewis made the rushing unit look good for the Niners. Lewis rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown. John David Crow also put up 39 yards, and a touchdown on six carries for San Francisco.

Bernie Casey turned his two receptions into 68 yards and two touchdowns. An efficient outing from Casey.

Charlie Krueger also made his name known with a 6-yard fumble recovery touchdown.

This was the first win of a 7-6-1 year for the 49ers.

5. 49ers 51, Panthers 13

Date: October 27, 2019

The most recent win on this list comes from the San Francisco 49ers’ 51-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in 2019. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo finished the day with 175 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Outside of the pick, it was a strong day for Garoppolo.

The 49ers rushed for five touchdowns in the win, highlighted by Tevin Coleman’s 11 rushes for 105 yards and three touchdowns. Coleman also had a receiving touchdown to add to his day. Raheem Mostert and Deebo Samuel both pitched in a touchdown run in the victory.

The 49ers finished the season 13-3 before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

6. 49ers 51 , Vikings 7

Date: December 8, 1984

In 1984, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Minnesota Vikings behind Joe Montana’s 246 yards and three touchdowns. Montana had an efficient day, completing 15 of 21 passing attempts.

In the win, Montana connected with wide receiver Renaldo Nehemiah six times. Nehemiah finished the day with 125 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers displayed a three-headed monster in the backfield with three different backs rushing for a touchdown. Derrick Harmon led the way with 11 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown. Bill Ring and Wendell Tyler were the other two backs who managed to find the endzone.

The Niners finished the season 15-1. San Francisco managed to hand the Miami Dolphins a 38-16 beat down in Super Bowl XIX to become National Champions.

7. 49ers 50, Cardinals 14

Date: December 7, 2003

In 2003, the San Francisco 49ers took down the Arizona Cardinals 50-14. Jeff Garcia completed 19 of 28 passes and finished the day with 252 yards and four touchdowns. The San Jose State prospect also rushed for two touchdowns in the victory.

A strong connection between Garcia and Terrell Owens was displayed. Owens caught seven passes from Garcia for 92 receptions and two touchdowns.

Kevan Barlow put on a show out of the backfield in this one. Barlow had 18 carries for 154 yards and a touchdown. A dominant performance from the running back.

San Francisco finished the year 7-9 and missed the playoffs.

8. 49ers 50, Falcons 14

Date: December 4, 1994

In the 1994 season, the San Francisco 49ers handed the Atlanta Falcons a 50-14 loss. In the victory, Steve Young threw for 294 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. The quarterback managed to put up two rushing touchdowns.

Jerry Rice pulled down seven passes for 92 yards and a touchdown in the win. Just another example of the strong connection between Young and Rice.

Adam Walker rushed five times for 22 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers finished the year 13-3 and beat the San Diego Chargers 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX.

9. 49ers 49, Bears 7

Date: September 7, 2003

In 2003, Jeff Garcia and the San Francisco 49ers took down the Chicago Bears in dominant fashion, 49-7. Garcia dished out 229 yards in the win, two touchdowns, and an interception. The quarterback completed 19 of 35 passing attempts. Not the most efficient game from the QB, but enough to get the job done.

Terrell Owens finished atop the wide receiver room with seven catches for 112 yards.

Garrison Hearst put on a show of his own in the matchup. Hearst rushed 11 times and finished with 56 yards and a touchdown. The versatile back also managed to haul in three receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Ahmed Plummer put the defense in the headlines with his 68-yard pick-six.

This win was just one of the 49ers’ seven wins in 2003. The team would finish the year 7–9.

10. 49ers 49, Falcons 14

Date: October 29, 1972

In 1972, the San Francisco 49ers topped the Atlanta Falcons, 49-14. Steve Spurrier threw more incompletions than completions (8/18), but his 159 yards and three touchdowns were enough to get the job done.

Three different receivers caught a touchdown pass from Spurrier, but Ted Kwalick had the most significant performance. Kwalick hauled in four passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Vic Washington led the 49ers backfield with 15 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown. Ken Willard rushed ten times for 42 yards and a touchdown as well. The two backs helped increase the score in the blowout win.

The Niners finished 8-5-1 before losing to the Dallas Cowboys 30-28 in the NFC divisional game.

The 49ers have a chance to build on this upcoming season. With the talent the Niners have on their roster, there is a good possibility we may have to revisit this list soon.