10 Highest-Scoring Bills Games: Most Points Ever

When you think of the Buffalo Bills, the stretch of Super Bowl runs, and offensive dominance in the 1990s immediately comes to mind, but when it comes to the highest-scoring games in franchise history, some of their scoring outputs may surprise you. Of course, with the Bills being Super Bowl favorites entering this upcoming season, this list could look very different by next year.

1. Buffalo Bills 58, Miami Dolphins 24

Date: September 18, 1966

The Bills dominated this game from end to end as multiple scoring drives ended with short runs inside the green zone. However, Butch Byrd broke the game open by himself in the first quarter. First, he returned an interception 60 yards for a score. Later in the quarter, he would field a punt and take it 72 yards to the house, which put the Bills up 21-0.

2. Buffalo Bills 56, Miami Dolphins 26

Date: January 3, 2021

Fast-forward 55 years and the Dolphins would only gain two points from the first matchup on this list. Surprisingly, this game was all Isaiah McKenzie. He started the game by catching two touchdown passes and then returned a punt 84 yards for a score, all in the first quarter. McKenzie accounted for the Bills’ first 21 points. He gets buried in the box score because he only finished with six receptions and 65 yards, but without McKenzie, this game is not on the list.

3. Buffalo Bills 54, Kansas City Chiefs 31

Date: November 23, 2008

This game should be titled “the Trent Edwards Game.” Edwards only played five NFL seasons, but this has to be his best career performance. Edwards threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns but also ran for two more touchdowns on his way to picking up 38 yards on the ground. The Bills also benefitted greatly as the Kansas City Chiefs turned the ball over five times and took themselves out of the game by halftime.

4. Buffalo Bills 52, Pittsburgh Steelers 34

Date: September 8, 1991

The dominant 90s Bills finally makes an appearance as the offense was firing on all cylinders in Week 2 of the 1991 season. Jim Kelly cooked the Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary, throwing for 363 yards and six touchdown passes. Both Andre Reed and Don Beebe had over 100 yards receiving. Thurman Thomas made his presence felt as he broke the century mark on the ground. It was a complete performance by the best offense in the league.

🥳 Happy Birthday Hall of Famer Jim Kelly! In 1991, Kelly threw for a career high 3,844 yards & led the NFL with 33 TD's including a career high 6 in the Bills 52-34 week 2 victory over the Steelers at Rich Stadium…#BillsMafia #KGun pic.twitter.com/2DWFvfAtuG — 80s Football Cards (@80sFootballCard) February 14, 2022

5. Buffalo Bills 51, Cincinnati Bengals 24

Date: September 9, 1979

This contest was highly competitive in the first half, tied at zero after the first quarter, and then tied at ten at halftime. However, Roland Hooks took over the game in the second half. Hooks would rush for four touchdowns in the second half. What’s even more incredible is that he only had five carries in the entire game. Four of them were touchdowns, and he totaled 70 yards.

6. Buffalo Bills 50, Kansas City Chiefs 17

Date: October 3, 1976

The juice was undoubtedly loose in this game. O.J. Simpson would rush for 130 yards and score twice as the Bills pulled away late. They put the nail in the coffin when Tony Greene returned an interception 101 yards to hit the half-century mark on the scoreboard.

7. Buffalo Bills 49, Cincinnati Bengals 31

Date: November 21, 2010

This game was a tale of two halves as the Bengals would open up a 31 to 14 lead by halftime on the heels of two touchdown passes by Carson Palmer to Chad Johnson and Terrell Owens. However, in the second half, Ryan Fitzpatrick became Ryan Fitzmagic. The Bills would score 35 unanswered points behind three scoring connections between Fitzpatrick and wide receiver Stevie Johnson.

8. Buffalo Bills 48, Denver Broncos 19

Date: December 19, 2020

It was the Josh Allen show at Mile High Stadium in Denver. Allen threw for 359 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, two through the air and two on the ground. He and Stefon Diggs were in sync as the duo connected on 11 of 13 targets for 147 yards. On the other end, the Bills were a no-fly zone as Broncos quarterback Drew Lock only averaged 4.1 yards per completion. Buffalo blew the game open in the second half as they outscored Denver 27 to 6.

9. Buffalo Bills 48, Houston Oilers 17

Date: October 11, 1964

Bills quarterback Jack Kemp would put together the ultimate gunslinger performance. Kemp would go 14 for 26 for 378 yards while throwing three touchdown passes and three interceptions. The biggest highlight was a 94-yard touchdown pass from Kemp to Glen Bass that gave Buffalo an 18-point lead in the second quarter. It was all but over from there.

10. Buffalo Bills 47, Miami Dolphins 34

Date: December 19, 1993

Jim Kelly and Scott Mitchell would go score for score in the first half as the Bills would lead this shootout 26-20 at halftime. However, the game would be blown open after Nate Odomes would return a fumble for a touchdown to give the Bills a two-score lead. Overall, turnovers were the story of this contest, as the Dolphins had five of them. Believe it or not, Miami was a 3.5-point favorite.