10 Highest-Scoring Broncos Games: Most Points Ever
Zachary Cook
The Denver Broncos have had some great quarterback play over the years, and that’s helped guide them to some of the franchise’s most significant victories.
With that, let’s rank the top ten highest-scoring Broncos games:
1. Denver Broncos 52, Philadelphia Eagles 20
Date: September 29, 2013
The year 2013 was good for the Denver Broncos, and it had their highest-scoring game in franchise history. Peyton Manning had a 146 quarterback rating, throwing for 327 yards and four touchdowns in the team’s beat down of the Philadelphia Eagles.
2. Denver Broncos 51, Tennessee Titans 28
Date: December 8, 2013
Peyton Manning had a field day against the Tennessee Titans on offense, throwing for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns. Four wideouts caught touchdown passes in the lopsided affair, including Eric Decker, who led the game with eight receptions for 117 yards and a score.
3. Denver Broncos 51, Dallas Cowboys 48
Date: October 6, 2013
In the game of the year in 2013, the Denver Broncos outlasted the Dallas Cowboys 51-48. Peyton Manning and Tony Romo had no issues passing in this game, combining for 920 yards and nine touchdowns. Matt Prater ultimately sealed the game late with a 28-yard field goal.
4. Denver Broncos 50, San Diego Chargers 34
Date: October 6, 1963
Goose Gonsoulin had a 43-yard interception return to the house to put it to the San Diego Chargers in the fourth quarter, while Donnie Stone was great on the ground, rushing for 104 yards and a touchdown on 17 attempts.
5. Denver Broncos 49, Baltimore Ravens 27
Date: September 5, 2013
The Denver Broncos opened up the 2013 campaign in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, which saw them lay a beating on the AFC North club. Peyton Manning threw for a game-high 462 yards, while the late Demaryius Thomas had a pair of touchdowns and 161 receiving yards.
6. Denver Broncos 49, Kansas City Chiefs 29
Date: November 14, 2010
The Kansas City Chiefs have had plenty of close games in their rivalry, but this wasn’t one of them, which saw the Broncos blow out KC 49-29. Kyle Orton was great in the pocket, chucking four touchdowns and totaling 296 yards through the air.
7. Denver Broncos 49, Philadelphia Eagles 21
Date: October 30, 2005
In a close game before the final quarter, the Denver Broncos scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth to blow out the Philadelphia Eagles 49-21. The ground game was key for Denver in this significant victory, rushing for 255 yards and three touchdowns.
8. Denver Broncos 48, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13
Date: November 7, 1976
The defense was the story in the Mile High City for the Broncos’ thrashing of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1976. Two pick-sixes by the defense and a Randy Poltl 26-yard fumble return were big keys to their lopsided victory.
9. Denver Broncos 48, Houston Oilers 20
Date: October 14, 1973
Charley Johnson wasn’t busy at quarterback in the Broncos’ victory over the Houston Oilers in 1973, which saw him complete just nine passes. Luckily for him, four of those completions were for touchdowns in Denver’s big win over the Oilers.
10. Denver Broncos 47, Oakland Raiders 14
Date: December 28, 2014
Peyton Manning was great at moving the ball down the field in the Broncos’ victory over the Oakland Raiders, but he didn’t have to finish the job. C.J. Anderson rushed for 87 yards and plunged into the endzone on three occasions, helping Denver beat up their long-time rival.
