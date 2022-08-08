10 Highest-Scoring Chiefs Games: Most Points Ever

The Kansas City Chiefs have had some historic offenses over the years, and that’s helped them compile some big scores, especially against the Denver Broncos.
With that, let’s rank the top ten highest-scoring Kansas City Chiefs games:
1. Kansas City Chiefs 59, Denver Broncos 7
Date: September 7, 1963
The first of four appearances of the Kansas City Chiefs throttling the Denver Broncos came in 1963. Quarterback Len Dawson completed just 12 passes, but four of them were touchdowns in the highest-scoring game in Chiefs franchise history.
2. Kansas City Chiefs 56, Oakland Raiders 31
Date: December 15, 2013
In another beatdown of one of their biggest rivals, the Chiefs took it to the Oakland Raiders and thumped them just ten days before Christmas in 2013. Alex Smith threw for five touchdowns and had a quarterback rating of 158.3.
3. Kansas City Chiefs 56, Atlanta Falcons 10
Date: October 24, 2004
In the running game of the century, the Chiefs scored eight rushing touchdowns in their victory over the Atlanta Falcons, four from Priest Holmes, who ran for 139 yards on the ground, and four for Derrick Blaylock, who rushed for 90.
4. Kansas City Chiefs 56, Denver Broncos 10
Date: October 23, 1966
In what was already headed for a beatdown, the Chiefs outscored the Broncos 21-0 in the fourth quarter to pick up the 46-point victory in 1966. Bert Coan was the start in the rushing game on this day, compiling 111 yards and three touchdowns.
5. Kansas City Chiefs 54, St. Louis Rams 34
Date: October 22, 2000
The Chiefs and St. Louis Rams collided for a heavyweight tilt in 2000, which saw Kansas City outlast the visitors. The rushing attack played a significant role with three scores, while Mike Cloud blocked a punt for a scoop and score in the first frame.
6. Kansas City Chiefs 52, Denver Broncos 9
Date: October 29, 1967
Quarterbacks haven’t been prevalent on this list, and that trend continues here, with a performance highlighted by four ground scores from the Chiefs, two of which came from the legs of Mike Garrett.
7. Kansas City Chiefs 52, Houston Oilers 21
Date: November 28, 1965
Mark Hill scampered to the endzone for a 66-yard score on the ground, and the Chiefs pounded the Houston Oilers by 31 points. Frank Jackson and Otis Taylor caught ten balls for 192 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
8. Kansas City Chiefs 52, Denver Broncos 21
Date: December 8, 1963
In the fourth slaughtering of the Denver Broncos on this list, Len Dawson threw for three touchdowns and 216 yards, with Frank Jackson catching two to help the Chiefs crush the Mile High City.
9. Los Angeles Rams 54, Kansas City Chiefs 51
Date: November 19, 2018
It’s not often you see a game on the franchise’s highest-scoring list that they lost, but that’s the case here in one of the ten highest-scoring games in NFL history. The Los Angeles Rams defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who still had a field day throwing for 478 yards and six touchdowns.
10. Kansas City Chiefs 49, Tennessee Titans 38
Date: December 13, 2004
As the Tennessee Titans tried to put together a comeback attempt late in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs, Kawika Mitchell caused a fumble and took the loose ball 39 yards to the house to seal the victory for the Chiefs.
