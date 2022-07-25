10 Highest-Scoring Colts Games: Most Points Ever

The Indianapolis Colts are one of the few teams in the NFL who have changed cities. With a rich history, the Colts organization has been in many high-scoring matchups.

With the 2022 NFL season right around the corner, let’s rank the highest-scoring Indianapolis/Baltimore Colts games of all time:

1. Baltimore Colts 58, Buffalo Bills 20

Date: December 12, 1976

In 1976, the Baltimore Colts comfortably beat the Buffalo Bills with a 58-20 win. Quarterback Bert Jones threw for 248 yards completing 13 of his 20 attempts in which three passes were caught for touchdowns.

The passing game wasn’t the only scoring method for the Colts as two touchdowns came on the ground. Lydell Mitchell rushed in a touchdown in the first quarter. Later in the blowout win, Howard Stevens would rush in another touchdown on a three-yard run to put the Colts up 48-13.

Scoring on both sides of the ball is always an ideal way to win, and Baltimore did just that. Derrel Luce found the end zone on a 21-yard fumble recovery in the victory.

2. Baltimore Colts 56, Green Bay Packers 0

Date: November 2, 1958

Baltimore dominated the Green Bay Packers 56-0 in 1958. The Colts put on a scoring display to hand the Packers one of their worst losses in franchise history.

Johnny Unitas tossed two touchdowns with 99 passing yards in the win, but the Hall of Famer wasn’t the only QB to pick Green Bay apart. George Shaw also contributed to the success behind the center with three additional touchdown passes among his four total touchdowns.

Billy Price and Alan Ameche helped run the score up with rushing touchdowns of their own.

The Colts would go on to win the NFL Championship in 1958.

3. Baltimore Colts 56, Los Angeles Rams 21

Date: November 25, 1956

Johnny Unitas led Baltimore to a 56-21 blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams in 1956. The quarterback scorched LA for 293 passing yards, three touchdowns through the air, and one rushing touchdown. Unitas alone outscored the Rams. Gary Kerkorian added fuel to the fire by throwing a touchdown pass himself.

In addition, Billy Vessels rushed for two touchdowns and 70 yards on only nine carries as the second running back. Alan Ameche, the workhorse back, carried the ball 20 times to finish with 162 yards and one touchdown. An all-around dominant offensive performance from the Colts.

Baltimore would pick up their fourth win of the season to improve to .500 at the time.

4. Indianapolis Colts 55, New Orleans Saints 21

Date: September 28, 2003

During Peyton Manning’s rise to greatness, the former first-overall draft pick led the Indianapolis Colts into New Orleans to trample the Saints. Peyton Manning threw for 314 passing yards and six touchdowns in the win and completed 20 of his 25 passing attempts.

Marvin Harrison had quite a game reeling in three touchdown catches from the Sheriff. Finishing with six receptions for 158 receiving yards, the Manning/Harrison duo proved too much for the Saints.

Dwight Freeney joined in on the fun with a touchdown on the defensive end when the Syracuse product returned a fumble 19-yards to the house in the Colts win.

Indy finished 12-4 in the 2003 season before coming up short in the playoffs against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship.

5. Indianapolis Colts 55, Denver Broncos 23

Date: October 31, 1988

In 1988, Eric Dickerson nearly singlehandedly defeated the Denver Broncos. Dickerson rushed for four touchdowns along the way to his 159 rushing yards. On 21 carries, the former SMU standout made the Broncos pay every time he touched the football. Albert Bentley even got in on the rushing game fun and ran a four-yard touchdown in.

Chris Chandler and Gary Hogeboom both passed for a touchdown in the win.

Indy finished with a 9-7 record in ’88, but this win over the Broncos was one to remember.

6. Baltimore Colts 52, New York Jets 19

Date: November 16, 1975

The Baltimore Colts steamrolled the New York Jets 52-19 in 1975 behind the lead of quarterback Bert Jones. The “Ruston Rifle” threw for 277 yards, completed 16 of 22 passes, and connected for three touchdown passes in the win.

The rushing game found its way into the victory with three rushing touchdowns from three different players: Lydell Mitchell, Don McCauley, and Marty Domres.

Fred Cook returned a fumble 49-yards to cap off the rout 52-19.

7. Baltimore Colts 52, Chicago Bears 0

Date: September 27, 1964

The Baltimore Colts put up another 50-plus point shutout win against the Chicago Bears just eight years after shutting out the Green Bay Packers, 56-0.

Johnny Unitas pitched in three passing touchdowns in addition to his 248 passing yards and one interception. Gary Cuozzo also threw for a touchdown in the 52-0 blowout win.

Once again, the Colts rushing game was in attack mode. Joe Don Looney, Lenny Moore, and Tony Lyric all rushed for one touchdown in the win.

Baltimore finished 12-2 in the 1964 season.

8. Indianapolis Colts 51, Tennessee Titans 24

Date: December 5, 2004

In a divisional showdown between two AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts got the better of the Tennessee Titans.

Peyton Manning threw for 425 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in the matchup. Edgerrin James assisted Manning in the victory with 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns along the way.

Special teams played a huge role in this victory as well. Rob Morris returned a blocked FG for a touchdown, and Mike Vanderjagt nailed three field goals in the divisional game.

The Colts would move on to clinch the division with a 12-4 record in 2004.

9. Indianapolis Colts 51, Houston Oilers 27

Date: November 29, 1987

In 1987, The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Oilers 51-27. The Colts managed to top the Oilers behind a total-team performance with four different players finding their way into the end zone.

Gary Hogeboom led the team in passing with 149 yards and two touchdowns. Jack Trudeau also made a scoring play while running the offense with a passing touchdown himself.

In light of George Wonsley’s rushing touchdown, Eric Dickerson was the game’s highlight. Dickerson had his field vision and agility on full display, finishing with 136 rushing yards on 27 carries and two rushing touchdowns.

10. Baltimore Colts 51, Cleveland Browns 38

Date: October 4, 1958

The Baltimore Colts defeated the Cleveland Browns 51-38 in 1958. Although it may be hard to tell, this game was a tale of two players.

Johnny Unitas tallied four passing touchdowns in this game, and despite his one interception, managed to carve up the Browns defense with the help of Lenny Moore. The hybrid halfback caught two receiving touchdowns in the win. Moore’s effort in the passing game was just the beginning, though. The Penn State alum would also rush for three touchdowns in the game.

Seven total touchdowns between the two players in an unreal game to close out the Browns in a tight one.

Another one of Baltimore’s spectacular offensive performances along their NFL Championship run in 1958.

The Indianapolis Colts head into the 2023 season with a revamped roster. With some legendary games in the team’s history books, will we see another performance like these in the coming years?