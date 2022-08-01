10 Highest-Scoring Dolphins Games: Most Points Ever

The Miami Dolphins’ history is much more decorated than recent years suggest. We highlight many of the legends that have donned the Dolphins’ colors as they were significant factors in some of the franchise’s highest-scoring games.

1. Miami Dolphins 55, St. Louis Cardinals 14

Date: November 24, 1977

Just five years removed from their undefeated season, one of the only remaining members of that 1972 team would have a career day. Hall of Famer Bob Griese lit up the St. Louis Cardinals for six passing touchdowns. But, while Griese led the way scoring-wise, the Dolphins backfield did most of the damage. Seven men combined for 55 carries and 295 rushing yards to set up many of those red zone scoring opportunities.

#DolphinsDidYouKnow On #Thanksgiving Day in 1977 QB Bob Griese set a team record by throwing SIX TDs in a 55-14 blowout of the Cardinals. WR @NatMoore89 caught 3 TDs (4, 9, 28 yds). TE Andre Tillman hauled in a beautiful 37-yd score. #Dolphins #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/IOrzzIjp4d — Columnist, Phins com (@PhinsChris) November 25, 2021

2. Miami Dolphins 52, New York Jets 14

Date: September 3, 1995

Dan Marino torched the Jets in the 1995 season opener, throwing for 250 yards and three touchdowns. However, Miami benefitted from six Jets turnovers, including three interceptions of Boomer Esiason and one off backup Bubby Brister. Wide receiver Irving Fryar was the player of the game, burning the Jets secondary for 110 yards on five receptions, two of which were touchdowns.

3. Miami Dolphins 52 New England Patriots 0

Date: November 12, 1972

This game is the perfect example of how dominant the 1972 Miami Dolphins were. The “No-Name Defense” shut down the Patriots, holding them to just 169 total yards, forcing three turnovers, and allowing no points. Offensively, running back, Mercury Morris led the way, rushing for 90 yards and reaching paydirt on three separate occasions. This victory was the Dolphins’ ninth on their way to seventeen in their perfect season.

4. Miami Dolphins 49, Detroit Lions 21

Date: September 8, 2002

The Dolphins opened the 2002 season with a bang. Ricky Williams ran wild on the Lions’ defense as he would rack up 111 yards and score twice. However, the performance of quarterback Jay Fiedler cannot be overlooked. He was excellent, throwing for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Looking back, there was a significant disparity between these two teams as the Lions would finish the season 3-13 while the Dolphins wound up 9-7.

5. Miami Dolphins 46, Chicago Bears 13

Date: November 2, 1975

We round out the top five highest-scoring games in Dolphins franchise history with yet another appearance by a 70s team. The 1975 Dolphins notched their sixth win of the season by beating down a young Walter Payton and the Chicago Bears. Again, Bob Griese had a stellar performance, throwing for 288 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 completions. All three of his touchdown passes were 20 yards or more, with the longest being a 79-yard connection with Nat Moore.

6. Miami Dolphins 45, Kansas City Chiefs 28

Date: December 12, 1994

Dan Marino would start the party, tossing two touchdown passes in the first half. The game would remain tied at 14 halfway through. However, Bernie Parmalee would brake the game open and give Miami a 35-21 lead entering the fourth. Parmalee was the star of the game as he rushed for 127 yards and caught a touchdown to go along with his 47-yard rushing touchdown.

7. Miami Dolphins 45, New York Jets 3

Date: November 24, 1986

Dan Marino torched the 10-1 New York Jets just days before Thanksgiving. He would rack up 288 yards and four touchdown passes along the way. However, he was not alone. Running back Lorenzo Hampton had 148 yards and two scores as well. It was a day to forget for the Jets as they had more turnovers than they did points.

8. Miami Dolphins 45, New York Jets 51

Date: September 21, 1986

This game is one of the rare times you’ll see a team put up 45 points in a loss. However, this game was an epic shootout between Dan Marino and Jets quarterback Ken O’Brien. The two would match each other for the entire game, but O’Brien got the ball first in overtime and ended the game swiftly with a 43-yard touchdown pass to Wesley Walker.

9. Miami Dolphins 45, New York Jets 28

Date: September 12, 1982

The story of this game was the Dolphins’ defense. Not only did they force four turnovers, but they scored twice. On top of that, Tommy Vigorito would return a punt 59 yards to the house. Miami’s defense and special teams outscored the Jets by themselves entering the fourth quarter. Running back Andra Franklin did the damage for the Dolphins’ offense. He rushed for 103 yards and scored twice in the first half.

10. Miami Dolphins 45, Buffalo Bills 27

Date: December 5, 1976

If it weren’t for wide receiver Freddie Solomon, the Dolphins would have been on the losing end of this one. Solomon scored in every way possible. He caught a touchdown pass, ran for a score, and returned a punt return for six points. Meanwhile, for the Bills, O.J. Simpson was running wild as he racked up 203 yards, of which 75 came on one long scoring play.