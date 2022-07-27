10 Highest-Scoring Jaguars Games: Most Points Ever

The Jacksonville Jaguars reported to NFL training camp on Monday. Although the team is in the middle of a rebuilding period, the franchise has no shortage of high-scoring games.

With the 2022 NFL season approaching, let’s look at the Jaguars’ top ten highest-scoring games of all time.

1. Jaguars 51, Colts 16

Date: December 13, 2015

In the 2015 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars beat down the Indianapolis Colts 51-16. Led by an offensive display from Blake Bortles, the Jaguars looked dominant for the first time that season. The quarterback threw 250 yards and three touchdowns, completing 16 of 30 passing attempts. The UCF product added a rushing touchdown, finishing the day with four total touchdowns.

The Jags’ special teams unit showed up to the AFC South showdown in a big way. Andre Branch returned a fumble 49-yards for a touchdown. However, that wouldn’t be the last touchdown of the day for special teams. Rashad Greene delivered a 73-yard punt return touchdown to extend the lead. A monster day for the Jacksonville special teams.

Denard Robinson contributed 14 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The Jaguars finished the season 5-11, and while there weren’t many highlights for the team in 2015, this victory was undoubtedly one of the few bright moments.

2. Jaguars 49, Raiders 11

Date: December 23, 2007

In 2007, the Jacksonville Jaguars took down the Oakland Raiders 49-11. In a game where the Jags’ offense looked unstoppable, the Raiders struggled immensely to slow them down.

David Garrard threw for two touchdowns, 199 yards, and completed 11 of 18 attempted passes. Garrard wouldn’t be the only quarterback to throw a touchdown pass for Jacksonville in the game. Quinn Gray managed to throw a pair of touchdown passes as well.

The air game wasn’t the only issue for the Raiders’ defense. Highlighted by Fred Taylor’s seven carries for 111 yards and a touchdown, the Jags rushed for three touchdowns in the win. Maurice Jones-Drew and Garrard pitched in for the other two rushing touchdowns.

Jacksonville finished the season 11-5 before losing to the New England Patriots 31-20 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

3. Jaguars 48, Browns 0

Date: December 3, 2000

In a battle between two sub .500 teams, the Jacksonville Jaguars shut out the Cleveland Browns in embarrassing fashion, 48-0.

Mark Brunell finished his day completing less than half of his passing attempts (15/31) for 165 yards and a touchdown. The poor showing from the quarterback didn’t matter, as the Jags’ rushing game was untouchable.

Fred Taylor rushed the ball 30 times and finished with 181 yards and three touchdowns. Shyrone Stith and Mark Brunell added rushing touchdowns of their own in the win. Jacksonville rushed for five total touchdowns along the way to crush the Browns.

The 6-7 Jaguars gave the 3-11 Browns the beating of a lifetime.

4. Jaguars 45, Texans 7

Date: December 17, 2018

In 2018, the Jacksonville Jaguars demolished their AFC South rival 45-7. The Houston Texans managed to only score one touchdown on the Jags’ defense, but Jacksonville’s offense stood out.

Blake Bortles threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns, completing 21 of his 29 passing attempts in the showdown. In the matchup, Keelan Cole was the main target for Bortles as Cole finished with seven receptions, 186 yards, and one touchdown.

The rushing game was average in the win, only rushing for 138 yards as a team. The Jags managed to rush for three total touchdowns despite the poor team performance on the ground, one from Corey Grant and two from Tommy Bohanon.

The Jaguars finished the season 10-6.

5. Jaguars 45, Ravens 19

Date: November 1, 1998

In 1998, Mark Brunell led the Jaguars to a 45-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Brunell finished the game with 237 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The quarterback completed 13 of 20 passing attempts.

Fred Taylor rushed the ball 22 times and finished with 87 yards and one touchdown in the victory. Daimon Shelton also added a rushing touchdown.

The Jags’ special teams also showed up to play in this game. A 24-yard punt returned for a touchdown by Alvis Whitted extended the lead to 35-7. Donovin Darius followed with a highlight play of his own on defense. Darius returned a fumble 83-yards to the house to put the Jags up 42-7. This game was all but over at this point.

Jacksonville finished 11-5 in the 1998 season and lost to New York Jets in Divisional Round, 34-24.

6. Jaguars 44, Ravens 7

Date: September 24, 2017

Another historic game for the Jacksonville Jaguars came during the 2017 season as they beat the Baltimore Ravens 44-7.

Blake Bortles completed 20 of 31 passing attempts in the win and threw four touchdowns. Marcedes Lewis hauled in three of the touchdown passes from Bortles, and Allen Hurns reeled in the other.

Adding to the score, Leonard Fournette rushed the ball 17 times and came up with 59 yards and one touchdown.

Another convincing win for the Jags along the road of their 10-6 season in 2017.

7. Jaguars 44, Colts 17

Date: December 10, 2006

In 2006, the Jacksonville Jaguars handed the Indianapolis Colts another AFC South beatdown.

The Jaguars managed to outscore the Colts in the win without throwing a single touchdown pass. Four rushing touchdowns alone were enough to beat out Indy. Maurice Jones-Drew led the backfield with 15 rushes for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Fred Taylor added another 131 rushing yards and one touchdown on nine carries. Alvin Pearman even contributed with 13 rushes for 71 yards and a touchdown. The three-headed backfield finished the game with 375 total rushing yards.

Maurice Jones-Drew added to this strong outing with a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown. The icing on top.

The Jaguars finished 8-8 in 2006.

8. Jaguars 44, Cardinals 10

Date: December 10, 2000

In 2000, the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Arizona Cardinals 44-10.

Mark Brunell threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns in the win, completing 13 of 18 passing attempts. Brunell wouldn’t be the only player to succeed behind the center in this game. Jamie Martin threw a 65-yard touchdown pass in his limited three snaps at quarterback.

Fred Taylor rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in the win.

Jacksonville would end the season 7-9.

9. Jaguars 41, Buccaneers 14

Date: December 11, 2011

In 2011, the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-14 in a battle between the two Florida teams.

On the road to victory, Blaine Gabbert completed 19 of 33 passing attempts to end the game with 217 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Not an efficient game from the quarterback, but it got the job done.

Maurice Jones-Drew lifted the Jags’ offense with two rushing touchdowns. Adding on 85 yards on 27 rushes, Jones-Drew was hard to slow down.

Another bright spot for Jacksonville: Colin Cloherty and Nate Collins combined for two fumble recovery touchdowns.

Despite this remarkable performance, the Jags would still finish the season 5-11.

10. Jaguars 41, Jets 0

Date: October 8, 2006

In 2006, the Jacksonville Jaguars posted another dominant shutout over the New York Jets 41-0.

Byron Leftwich started at quarterback for the Jags and finished with 140 yards and two touchdowns. However, Leftwich had more incompletions than he did completions (9/20), but that didn’t alter the game’s script. Jacksonville was in control the whole game.

Fred Taylor contributed 111 yards and one touchdown on 21 rushes. Taylor wouldn’t be the only ruthless force in the backfield. Maurice Jones-Drew put up two touchdowns of his own and 50 rushing yards on 13 carries.

The Jaguars finished the 2006 season 8-8.

The Jaguars have a lot of potential heading into the 2022 NFL season. Could we see another high-scoring game from Jacksonville with a newly rebuilt offense?