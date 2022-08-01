10 Highest-Scoring Jets Games: Most Points Ever

The New York Jets may not be known for their offense in recent years, but believe it or not, they’ve had more than their fair share of prolific performances in their 62 years of history. So let’s look back at some of the games in which the Jets lit up the scoreboard.

1. New York Jets 62, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28

Date: November 17, 1985

The highest scoring game in Jets history was an air raid led by quarterback Ken O’ Brien. O’Brien torched the Buccaneers as he threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns, three of which were to tight end, Mickey Shuler. This came against a Buccaneers team that was the worst team in the NFL. This loss would drop them to 1-10 on the season. On the other hand, this is one of the brightest feathers in the cap of Ken O’Brien, who will be on this list again.

2. New York Jets 56, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35

Date: September 28, 2008

Hall of Famer Brett Favre led this aerial assault as one of the best performances of his storied career. Shockingly, the scoring did not start until the second quarter, when Favre would connect on the first of his six touchdown passes for the day. Three of the touchdowns would go to Laveranues Coles, and right behind him was Jerricho Cotchery with two. After that, the Jets’ defense would get involved. Darelle Revis would intercept Kurt Warner and take it to the house, which was only the beginning of the route.

3. New York Jets 52, Houston Oilers 13

Date: September 18, 1966

“Broadway” Joe Namath would turn in one of his finest performances as he would connect with his receiving corp for five touchdowns in the first three quarters. His two longest connections were to fellow Hall of Famer Don Maynard. Namath was not very efficient, but he benefitted from the daunting Jets defense, which forced five turnovers. Four of the turnovers were interceptions from the arm of George Blanda.

4. New York Jets 51, Miami Dolphins 45

Date: September 21, 1986

This was an all-time shootout between Dan Marino and Ken O’Brien. The duo would combine for ten passing touchdowns as they seemed to go shot for shot. However, O’Brien would get to fire last as he connected with Wesley Walker for the third time on a 43-yard touchdown pass to end the game in overtime.

Flashback to a crazy shootout on September 21, 1986 at the Meadowlands between Dan Marino (448 yards, 6 TDs) and Ken O'Brien (479 yards, 4TDs). O'Brien was drafted three spots ahead of Marino, as you know. The #Jets beat Miami 51-45 in OT. One of the classic games ever played. pic.twitter.com/BJ8C3gkzWU — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) August 1, 2018

5. New York Jets 48, Detroit Lions 17

Date: September 10, 2018

The New York Jets would start the 2018 season with a bang. Quarterback Sam Darnold was responsible for 14 of the 27 points scored in the first half as he threw a pick-six and a passing touchdown. Detroit would tie the game at 17 early in the third quarter, but then the Jets would put up 31 unanswered points. Two pick-sixes by the Jets defense and a 78-yard punt return would put the Jets ahead by 21 before Isiah Crowell put the final nail in the coffin with a 62-yard touchdown run.

6. New York Jets 48, Buffalo Bills 28

Date: September 9, 2012

The Jets dominated in all facets of this game. Mark Sanchez was tremendous as he racked up 266 yards passing and threw touchdowns along the way. Shonn Greene did the heavy lifting on the ground as he ran for 94 yards and one score. Then on the other side of the ball, the Jets defense picked off Ryan Fitzpatrick three times and took one of them to the house. Last but not least, Jeremy Kerley returned a punt 68 yards for six.

7. New York Jets 48, Carolina Panthers 21

Date: November 29, 1998

Curtis Martin and Wayne Chrebet would put the team on their backs in this one as the two combined for four scores. Martin had over 100 yards on the ground, and Chrebet had over 100 yards receiving. The Jets had a lot of talent in 1998, and their two brightest stars shined on this day.

8. New York Jets 48, Boston Patriots 14

Date: October 27, 1968

It was a very windy day at Shea Stadium, so the Jets decided to dominate this game on the ground. Six men combined for 174 yards rushing and six touchdowns as the Jets ran over the Patriots. As for Boston, quarterback Mike Taliaferro had a dreadful day trying to throw through the wind as the Jets picked him off five times, and he was sacked seven times before he took a seat on the bench early.

9. New York Jets 47, St. Louis Rams 3

Date: November 9, 2008

Running back Thomas Jones would carry the Jets to victory as he had one of the best days in his career. Jones rushed for 149 yards on 26 carries and scored three times. On the other side of the ball, the Jets’ defense dominated. They forced five turnovers, and one of the three fumbles forced was picked up by Calvin Pace and returned 50 yards for a touchdown. This game may not be high on the list, but it might be the most dominant performance in New York Jets history.

10. New York Jets 47, Boston Patriots 31

Date: September 22, 1968

The Jets would open the 1968 season with a statement victory. Their defense disrupted the Patriots all game long, forcing six turnovers and scoring twice. Offensively, the Jets just converted on every short field they were given from the turnovers and put the game away in the third quarter. Kicker Jim Turner got his work in as he accounted for 17 points by making four field goals and five extra points.