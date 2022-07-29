10 Highest-Scoring Panthers Games: Most Points Ever

In their short 28-year history, the Carolina Panthers have had some high-flying offenses that have put up big numbers in games.

As we await the start of the season, we take a look at the ten highest-scoring games from the Panthers in franchise history:

1. CAROLINA PANTHERS 52, CINCINNATI BENGALS 31

Date: December 8, 2002

Despite the score, this was a close game most of the way. The Panthers only outgained the Bengals by 71 yards, lost the turnover battle, and were up just six heading into the fourth quarter. A pair of touchdowns in crunch time locked up the game and gave Carolina their most points scored in a game in franchise history.

2. CAROLINA PANTHERS 48, TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 16

Date: December 24, 2011

Not only was this a decimation of the division-rival Buccaneers, but it was a coming-out party for rookie Cam Newton who showed his true capability in this one. The number one overall pick tossed three touchdowns while attempting six rushes for 65 yards and an additional touchdown.

3. CAROLINA PANTHERS 46, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS 27

Date: September 18, 2016

This game was a classic case of the mid-2010s Carolina offense showing how lethal they can be on their day. They hurt a porous Niners team to the tune of 529 yards and 46 points in 2016. A 100-yard rusher from this game you may have forgotten? Fozzy Whittaker put up 141 scrimmage yards on 19 touches in the victory.

4. CAROLINA PANTHERS 45, MIAMI DOLPHINS 21

Date: November 13, 2017

Carolina showed out on Monday Night Football as they were well on their way to a strong 11-5 in their most recent season finishing above .500. Not too shabby to combine for 295 rushing yards and score points on seven of nine drives, excluding a few game-ending kneel-downs.

5. CAROLINA PANTHERS 45, NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 13

Date: January 2, 2000

The Panthers would miss the playoffs in 2000, but they made sure to humiliate their NFC West rivals in this one. Random mindblowing stat from this game: Saints rookie quarterback and future Panthers signal-caller Jake Delhomme rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown in the loss. He accounted for 23.8 percent of his career rushing yards in one game after finishing his 11-year career with 328 yards.

6. CAROLINA PANTHERS 45, ST. LOUIS RAMS 13

Date: October 13, 1996

Carolina only produced 361 total yards in this win, but three turnovers, including a scoop-and-score, will hand you plenty of short fields and points. These Panthers would take the NFC West in just the team’s second-ever season, but they would ultimately fall to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship.

7. CAROLINA PANTHERS 44, WASHINGTON REDSKINS 16

Date: November 22, 2015

Listen to this brutal stretch of drive outcomes from this 2015 matchup. After scoring on two of their first three drives to open the game, the remaining Redskins drives finished as follows: Punt, fumble, fumble, fumble, punt, punt, fumble, punt, punt. Yikes. The Carolina defense was why they put up this 40-burger back in 2015, providing the offense with three drives starting inside the Washington 35-yard-line, all of which resulted in touchdowns.

8. CAROLINA PANTHERS 44, NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 38

Date: December 30, 2012

Credit to Drew Brees and the Saints for keeping this one close until the bitter end. Despite having 44 points on the board, Carolina needed to close it out with a few first downs to take home the win. It was a barnburner in the season finale, with the teams combining for 971 total yards of offense.

9. CAROLINA PANTHERS 44, ATLANTA FALCONS 11

Date: January 1, 2006

The Panthers seem to love Week 17 because this is the third closing game of a season to make the list. Carolina was en route to another conference championship loss in 2006, but not until they embarrassed Michael Vick and the Atlanta Falcons by forcing four turnovers and rushing for 229 yards as a team.

10. CAROLINA PANTHERS 42, TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 28

Date: November 4, 2018

In the backend of the Cam Newton era, the Panthers took it to a Buccaneers team that was in the annual midseason tailspin that comes when you have Ryan Fitzpatrick under center. It was the Christian McCaffrey show in this one as he racked up 157 scrimmage yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Week 9 victory.