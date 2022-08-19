10 Highest-Scoring Rams Games: Most Points Ever

The Los Angeles Rams have had some absolute blowouts throughout their franchise’s existence, highlighted by a 70-point game in 1950.

With that, let’s rank the top ten highest-scoring Rams games:

1. Los Angeles Rams 70, Baltimore Colts 27

Date: October 22, 1950

In their highest-scoring game in franchise history, the Los Angeles Rams dropped an astounding 70 points on the Baltimore Colts and defeated them by 43 in the process. It was a one-score game after the first quarter before the Rams outscored the Colts 49-14.

2. Los Angeles Rams 65, Detroit Lions 24

Date: October 29, 1950

For the second consecutive week in the 1950 campaign, the Rams laid a beatdown on their opponent, this time the Detroit Lions. Norm Van Brocklin had an efficient day at quarterback, throwing for 293 yards and five touchdowns in the lopsided win.

3. St. Louis Rams 59, Atlanta Falcons 16

Date: November 10, 1996

Even though neither team was having a good season up to this point, that doesn’t make the Rams thrashing of the Atlanta Falcons any less impressive. Harold Green and Lawrence Phillips dominated touches on the ground and combined for 212 yards and three touchdowns.

4. Los Angeles Rams 59, Atlanta Falcons 0

Date: December 4, 1976

The Rams were not kind to the Atlanta Falcons on this list, posting a giant shutout victory this time around in 1976. Lawrence McCutcheon stole the show for the Rams with their rushing attack, tallying 121 yards on 20 rushes and three scores on the ground.

5. St. Louis Rams 57, San Diego Chargers 31

Date: October 1, 2000

“The Greatest Show on Turf” was prevalent here for the Rams in their demolishing of the San Diego Chargers in 2000. Kurt Warner threw for 390 yards and four touchdowns, while Isaac Bruce and Marshall Faulk combined for 283 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

6. Los Angeles Rams 56, San Francisco 49ers 7

Date: November 9, 1958

Billy Wade and the Los Angeles Rams had no issues solving the San Francisco 49ers defense in this matchup. Wade threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns, while Del Shofner caught two passes, both for touchdowns, and finished with 76 yards receiving.

7. Los Angeles Rams 55, New York Giants 14

Date: November 13, 1966

For the first time on this list, the defense was the story in the Rams’ smashing of the New York Giants. Henry Carr had a sensational 101-yard interception return, while Irv Cross had a pick-six of his own that went for 60 yards.

8. Los Angeles Rams 54, Kansas City Chiefs 51

Date: November 19, 2018

In one of the craziest games of the last decade, the Rams and Kansas City Chiefs played in a shootout on Monday Night Football, and that outcome has Los Angeles pickup the win. Jared Goff had his most inspiring game in a Rams uniform that night, throwing for 413 yards and four touchdowns.

9. Los Angeles Rams 54, New York Yanks 14

Date: September 28, 1951

Heading back into the 1950s, the Rams took it to the New York Yanks and blew them out by 40 points. Norm Van Brocklin had another outstanding day at quarterback for the Rams, throwing for a crazy 554 yards and five touchdowns.

10. Los Angeles Rams 53, Washington Redskins 27

Date: December 11, 1949

To round out this list of the ten highest scoring gams in Rams history, the team blew out the Washington Redskins by 26 points. Tom Fears had a banner day catching the football, tallying 159 yards and two touchdowns on ten receptions.