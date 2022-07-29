10 Highest-Scoring Texans Games: Most Points Ever

The Houston Texans are a franchise that has been in an abundance of high-scoring matchups. Despite the Texans’ lack of rich history like other franchises, the Houston-based team has been in multiple big games since 2002.

With that in mind, take a look at the most points scored by the Houston Texans:

1. Texans 57, Titans 14

Date: October 1, 2017

In 2017, Houston Texans’ rookie quarterback, Deshaun Watson, led the team to a 57-14 beatdown over the Tennessee Titans. The Clemson product completed 25 of 35 passing attempts and threw four touchdowns in the win. The former ACC offensive player of the year added a rushing touchdown to the mix as Watson finished the game with five total touchdowns.

DeAndre Hopkins emerged as Watson’s favorite target in the win. The two Clemson alums connected ten times through the air. Hopkins finished the day with 107 yards and one touchdown. Dylan Cole added to the scoreboard from the defensive side of the ball with a 25-yard pick-six.

Despite the dominant performance by the Texans, Houston finished the season with a 4-12 record.

2. Texans 53, Falcons 32

Date: October 6, 2019

In 2019, the Houston Texans defeated the Atlanta Falcons 53-32 behind an offensive display from Deshaun Watson. The quarterback finished the game with 28 of 33 passing attempts and threw for 426 yards and five touchdowns. An efficient day behind center from Watson would be enough to lift the Texans over the Falcons.

Will Fuller V showed out in the win as well. Fuller hauled in 14 of his 16 targets and totaled 217 yards and three touchdowns. A strong outing for the wideout. Carlos Hyde contributed to the win by rushing the ball 21 times for 60 yards. While the yards per carry may not have been flashy, the running back still helped increase the score in a tight game.

Tashaun Gipson capped off the victory with a 79-yard pick-six on the Falcons’ Matt Ryan.

The Texans finished the year 10-6. Enough to clinch the AFC South before losing in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Kansas City Chiefs, 51-31.

3. Texans 45, Titans 21

Date: November 20, 2014

In an AFC South showdown between the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans, Ryan Fitzpatrick torched the Titans’ defense for six touchdowns. Fitzpatrick completed 24 of 33 passing attempts and threw for 358 yards. Fitzmagic proved to be too much for Tennessee in this one.

DeAndre Hopkins reeled in all nine targets along the way to his 238-yard, two-touchdown day. Even defensive end J.J. Watt got in on the action, catching a touchdown of his own in the win. Arian Foster pitched in 79 yards on 19 carries for the Texans.

Houston finished the year 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

4. Texans 43, Jaguars 37

Date: November 18, 2012

In 2012, the Houston Texans edged out the Jacksonville Jaguars 43-37 in a high-scoring duel. Matt Schaub threw for 527 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions as he completed 43 of his 55 passing attempts. Andre Johnson appeared to be Schaub’s safety blanket in the high-volume passing game. Johnson was targeted 19 times, bringing down 14 of them for 273 yards and one touchdown.

The Texans finished the year 12-4 and lost to the New England Patriots 41-28 in the divisional round of the playoffs.

5. Texans 43, Ravens 13

Date: October 21, 2012

In 2012, the Houston Texans steamrolled the Baltimore Ravens 43-13. Matt Schaub threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns in the game. The quarterback completed 23 of 37 passing attempts. Arian Foster also had a big day, putting up 98 yards on 19 rushes and adding two touchdowns. The defense made their mark on the game with Jonathan Joseph returning an interception 52 yards to the house for a touchdown. The defense also managed to force a safety in this one.

Another convincing win in the Texans’ 12-4 season.

6. Texans 42, Dolphins 23

Date: October 25, 2018

In 2018, Deshaun Watson led the Houston Texans to a 42-23 win over the Miami Dolphins. In the win, Watson completed 16 of 20 passing attempts and tossed 239 yards and five touchdowns. Will Fuller V brought down five receptions on six targets to finish with 124 yards and a touchdown. Lamar Miller added to the win, rushing the ball 18 times for 133 yards and one touchdown. A strong performance from the running back.

Houston finished the year 11-5 but lost to a division rival, the Indianapolis Colts, 21-7 in the wildcard round of the playoffs.

7. Texans 42, Jaguars 28

Date: December 30, 2007

In 2007, the Houston Texans topped the Jacksonville Jaguars 42-28. Sage Rosenfels completed 11 of 18 passing attempts and finished with 128 yards, one touchdown, and an interception.

Andre Davis was the story of this game, though. Davis made the special teams look good in this one. The return specialist showed off his speed returning two kickoffs for a touchdown. A 97-yard kickoff run, followed by a 104-yard return back to back. Ron Dayne rushed 21 times in the matchup for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texans finished the year 8-8.

8. Texans 41, Chargers 29

Date: December 26, 2021

The most recent game on this list came just last year in a 41-29 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie quarterback, Davis Mills, completed 21 of 27 passing attempts and finished with two touchdowns through the air.

Rex Burkhead managed to find the youth fountain for this game. The 31-year-old rushed the ball 22 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Tavierre Thomas inserted his name into the headlines with a 48-yard pick-six to round out the game.

The Texans finished the year 4-11, but this was an impressive win despite the team’s terrible year.

9. Texans 41, Lions 25

Date: November 26, 2020

In 2020, the Houston Texans defeated the Detroit Lions 41-25. Deshaun Watson threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns in the game and completed 17 of 25 passing attempts.

Will Fuller V led the receiving room with six receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns. A massive outing for the former Notre Dame standout. J.J. Watt set the tone for Houston’s defensive end with a 19-yard interception returned for a touchdown. A big performance on both sides of the ball for the Texans.

Houston would still only finish the year 4-12.

10. Texans 41, Titans 7

Date: October 23, 2011

In 2011, Matt Schaub and the Texans handed the Tennessee Titans another divisional smackdown with a 41-7 win.

Schaub threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns and completed 18 of 23 passing attempts. An efficient game for Schaub. Arian Foster would be the star of the game. Foster rushed the ball 25 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns. The versatile running back also caught five passes for 119 receiving yards and one touchdown. Foster ended the day with 234 total yards and three touchdowns. Brice McCain capped off the game with a 38-yard pick-six.

The Texans moved to 4-3 on the season with the win before ultimately ending the year 10-6.

The 2022 NFL season is right around the corner, and there’s a good chance that the Houston Texans will manage to add to this list with their youthful firepower. Only time will tell, but for now, this list still displays some high-scoring games.