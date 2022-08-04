10-Highest Scoring Titans Games: Most Points Ever

The Tennessee Titans franchise owns a long and rich history between them and the Houston Oilers. With multiple games under their belt, they’ve had their fair share of high-scoring contests.

As the 2022 NFL season approaches, here’s a look at the most points scored by the Tennessee Titans and Houston Oilers.

1. Oilers 58, Browns 14

Date: December 9, 1990

In 1990, the Houston Oilers stomped the Cleveland Browns, 58-14. In the win, Warren Moon threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback completed 17 of 25 passing. Moon wouldn’t be the only quarterback to find success on the Browns’ defense. Cody Carlson managed to contribute to the blowout behind center as well. The Baylor prospect completed 11 of 13 passing attempts for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Lorenzo White managed to insert his dominance from the backfield into this one. The running back carried the ball 18 times and finished with 116 yards and four rushing touchdowns. A strong performance from White. In the win, Terry Kinard would put the defense in the headlines. The Clemson alum returned a fumble 72 yards for a touchdown.

The Oilers finished the season 9-7 before losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 41-14 in the AFC Wild Card game.

2. Oilers 56, Titans 17

Date: October 14, 1962

During the 1962 season, the Houston Oilers put together an old-fashioned beat down on the New York Titans, 56-17. George Blanda would be the star of this one. Not only did Blanda play as the quarterback, but Blanda would also compete as the starting kicker. The quarterback threw for 190 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception in the victory. The Hall of Famer completed 13 of 24 passing attempts and also knocked through eight extra points.

Jacky Lee tossed in a passing touchdown to take down the Titans. It took Lee only two passing attempts to complete a 35-yard touchdown to Williard Dewveall.

Dave Smith pitched in a monster performance of his own. The running back rushed 20 times and finished with 114 yards and a touchdown.

The Oilers finished the year 11-3. Despite Houston’s incredible season, the Oilers fell short in the AFL championship game, losing to the Dallas Texans, 20-17.

3. Oilers 55, Broncos 14

Date: November 5, 1961

In 1961, the Houston Oilers defeated the Denver Broncos 55-14. In the smackdown, George Blanda led the Oilers to another victory. The versatile quarterback completed 17 of 35 passing attempts and tossed for 263 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. Not to mention Blanda’s work on special teams, knocking in two field goals and seven extra points in the win.

Even quarterback Jacky Lee got in on the action. The former Cincinnati Bearcat would complete both of his passing attempts for 85 yards and a touchdown.

The running back committee would help the offense run up the score in the win. Highlighted by Billy Cannon’s 118-yard, one-touchdown day, the Oilers’ backfield finished with three total rushing touchdowns. Bill Groman and Claude King would be the other two backs to find their way into the end zone.

The Houston Oilers would finish the year 10-3-1. The Oilers became National Champions in 1961 after defeating the San Diego Chargers 10-3 in the AFL championship game.

4. Oilers 55, Raiders 0

Date: September 9, 1961

In 1961, the Houston Oilers shut out the Oakland Raiders 55-0. A commanding win for the Oilers.

George Blanda completed 11 of 24 passing attempts in the win and finished the day with 233 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. Blanda would also hit two field goals and six extra point attempts in the blowout.

Charley Tolar would lead the rushing game with 18 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown. Despite his poor two yards per carry and 18 yards on nine carries, Tolar would be joined by Dave Smith in the end zone. Smith scored two touchdowns in the win.

Another convincing win in the Oilers’ 1961 championship year.

5. Oilers 49, Chargers 33

Date: December 19, 1971

The Houston Oilers defeated the San Diego Chargers 49-33 in a close matchup during the 1971 season. In the win, Dan Pastorini had an inefficient day behind center. Despite completing 14 of 22 passes, the quarterback would only throw one touchdown and three interceptions. Woody Campbell tied Pastorini in the touchdown category with only one pass for a 14-yard touchdown.

Robert Holmes pitched in two rushing touchdowns and 92 yards on 16 carries. A much-needed lift from Holmes to help escape the Raiders in a tight duel.

Ken Houston and the Oilers’ defense would be the game’s main talking points. Houston returned two separate interceptions for a touchdown in the win. One for 35 yards and the other for 29 yards. Bob Atkins would add another 25-yard pick-six to total three scoring plays from the defensive side of the ball.

The Oilers finished the season 4-9-1.

6. Oilers 49, Raiders 52

Date: December 22, 1963

In 1963, the Houston Oilers lost in nail-biting fashion to the Oakland Raiders, 52-49. In the loss, George Blanda finished the day with 342 passing yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. The quarterback completed 20 of 32 passing attempts. Charley Tolar and Dave Smith would combine for 108 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 total carries.

Despite seven total touchdowns by the offense, the Oilers would still fall to the Raiders.

The Oilers finished the season 6-8 and missed the playoffs.

7. Oilers 49, Titans 13

Date: November 19, 1961

Behind an offensive display from George Blanda in 1961, the Houston Oilers took down the New York Titans 49-13. Blanda completed 20 of 32 passing attempts and finished with 418 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception. The quarterback would also manage to kick in seven extra points as well.

In the victory, only four receivers caught passes from Blanda. Bill Groman hauled in five receptions for 152 yards and three touchdowns. Charley Hennigan reeled in eight passes and finished with 123 yards and one touchdown. Billy Cannon would be the third and final wideout to catch a touchdown pass. Cannon ended his day with seven receptions, 122 yards, and three touchdowns.

It was another Oilers’ win on the road to the 1961 championship.

8. Titans 48, Packers 27

Date: October 11, 2004

In 2004, the Tennessee Titans topped the Green Bay Packers 48-27. In the win, Steve McNair completed 15 of 26 passing attempts and dished out 206 yards and two touchdowns. A reasonably efficient outing for the quarterback. McNair wouldn’t be the only player to pass for a touchdown. Drew Bennett added on a touchdown pass of his own with a 26-yard dime to Derrick Mason.

Chris Brown would emerge out of the backfield as a dominant force in the win. Brown finished his day with 148 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Antowain Smith also put up a touchdown of his own, in addition to 28 yards on nine carries.

The Titans finished the season 5-11.

9. Oilers 48, Bengals 17

Date: October 14, 1990

In 1990, the Houston Oilers steamrolled the Cincinnati Bengals, 48-17. Warren Moon shined in the win with 369 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception. The star quarterback completed 21 of 33 passing attempts in the win and dished out touchdowns to five different receivers.

Richard Johnson chipped in on the scoreboard with a 30-yard pick-six. A good game on both sides of the ball for the Oilers.

Houston finished the year 9-7 and would meet the Bengals in the Wild Card game of the playoffs. Cincy would return the favor in the rematch, beating the Oilers 41-14.

10. Oilers 48, Titans 21

Date: December 10, 1961

In 1961, the Houston Oilers defeated the New York Titans again, 48-21. George Blanda completed 18 of 23 passing attempts in the win and totaled 287 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception in the rout.

Billy Cannon would be the star of this game. The LSU product returned a pass 67-yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. That wouldn’t be his last time in the end zone for the day. Two quarters later, Cannon would break loose in the third quarter for a 61-yard touchdown run. The running back would score again in the fourth on a 52-yard run. The backfield star finished his day with 216 rushing yards on 25 carries, five receptions for 114 yards, and five total touchdowns.

The Oilers finished the year on top of the league with a 10-3-1 record and a championship under their belt.

A talented roster in Tennessee mixed with young talent and seasoned veterans has all the potential to shake up this list. We may have to revise these rankings by the end of the 2022 season.