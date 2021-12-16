2021 NFL Comeback Player Of The Year Updated Odds and Analysis: Prescott Pulling Away from Burrow and Wentz

Only four weeks remain in the NFL’s regular season, and the race for Comeback Player of the Year now has an overwhelming favorite. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott remains at the top, but can quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Carson Wentz close out the season strong and make a case for themselves? Let’s dive into the odds and see where the value lies ahead of Week 15.

Top FanDuel Odds For Comeback Player Of The Year

Dak Is Back, And The Odds Know It

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is now basically a shoo-in for this award based on his stats and playoff chances. The six-year veteran has completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,381 yards, 25 total touchdowns, and ten interceptions. Dak and the Cowboys will likely make the playoffs, which cannot be said about the other quarterbacks in the running. Another aspect of Prescott’s situation that may help his odds is the gruesome nature of the injury he has returned from. Dak is putting up similar numbers this season to his production before the hard-to-watch leg injury, and that adds to the likelihood of him cashing in at the end of the year. Unfortunately, at -1000, the value on Prescott is long gone, and it’s probably best to avoid him at this price.

Can Burrow Or Wentz Make A Late Push?

Quarterback Joe Burrow and Carson Wentz are likely the only two with any chance to catch Prescott, and it will take some doing to dethrone the Dallas signal-caller. The difficulty lies in the ground that is needed to be made up to enter the conversation by both of these guys and their remaining schedules. Both the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts have late-season slates that rank among the top ten most difficult, which does not bode well for their chances to close the gap. While Wentz has had a strong year, Burrow’s story is more injury-related following his return from a severe knee injury, the likely reason for his shortened odds. For that reason, if there is one to back here, it’s the Bengal over the Colt.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!