2022 Dallas Cowboys Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

We’re about a month away from the opening of NFL training camps, and for the Dallas Cowboys, it will signal the beginning of another season full of high expectations (fair or not).

Coupled with the league’s tenth-easiest schedule, the Cowboys are favorites to capture a second-straight NFC East division crown.

Let’s take a closer look at what lies ahead for Big D in 2022.

Week 1 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sept. 11, 8:20 p.m. ET)

For the second consecutive year, Dallas will open things up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, only this time at home.

The Cowboys are 0-6 lifetime against Brady.

Week 2 – vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Sept. 18, 4:25 p.m. ET)

This game will be the first time the Cowboys have faced off against Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow.

Dallas has not lost to Cincinnati at home since 1988.

Week 3 – @ New York Giants (Sept. 26, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Dallas’ first divisional game of the season comes on the road against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is 9-2 in his career against Big Blue.

Week 4 – vs. Washington Commanders (Oct. 2, 1:00 p.m. ET)

The Cowboys went 2-0 against Washington in 2021, the sixth time in the past 11 years they have swept the season series.

Week 5 – @ LA Rams (Oct. 9, 4:25 p.m. ET)

These two teams last met in 2020, a 13-7 victory for the Rams at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, LA is the sole team on the Cowboys’ schedule that does not have a losing record against them (18-18 lifetime).

Week 6 – @ Philadelphia Eagles (Oct. 16, 8:20 p.m. ET)

The Cowboys have won three consecutive games against the Philadelphia Eagles, their longest such streak since winning four straight from 2017-2019.

Week 7 – vs. Detroit Lions (Oct. 23, 1:oo p.m. ET)

Dallas has won each of the past four meetings.

The last time the Cowboys lost to the Detroit Lions at home was in 2011.

Week 8 – vs. Chicago Bears (Oct. 30, 1:00 p.m. ET)

The Cowboys will host the Chicago Bears for the first time since 2016. That year was the rookie season of both Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas won that contest 31-17.

Week 9 – BYE

Week 10 – @ Green Bay Packers (Nov. 13, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Former long-time Packers head coach Mike McCarthy will return to Green Bay for the first time since he was let go by the organization in 2018. McCarthy roamed the Packers’ sideline for 13 seasons, leading the team to a victory in Super Bowl XLV.

Dallas is 4-1 in its last five games coming off a bye.

Week 11 – @ Minnesota Vikings (Nov. 20, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Dallas is 3-0 in its last three trips to Minnesota, including last season’s 20-16 victory with backup Cooper Rush filling in for an injured Prescott.

Week 12 – vs. New York Giants (Nov. 24, 4:30 p.m. ET)

The Cowboys and Giants meet on Thanksgiving for the first time in 30 years – the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams.

Dallas has lost three straight games on Thanksgiving, one short of matching the franchise-worst streak of four from 1986-89.

Week 13 – vs. Indianapolis Colts (Dec. 4, 8:20 p.m. ET)

When the Cowboys take the field against Indy, they will have had ten days of rest and recovery.

These two teams last met in 2018, a 23-0 victory by a Colts club that former quarterback Andrew Luck led.

Week 14 – vs. Houston Texans (Dec. 11, 1:oo p.m. ET)

It’s the Battle of Texas in Week 14 as the Cowboys square off with the Houston Texans.

Dallas is 2-0 at home all time against Houston.

Week 15 – @ Jacksonville Jaguars (Dec. 18, 1:00 p.m. ET)

This will be the Cowboys’ first game at Jacksonville in 16 years, and third straight against an AFC South opponent.

Week 16 – vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Dec. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Dallas heads to the City of Brotherly love for the year’s final meeting with the Eagles, a place where the Boys are 4-1 dating back to 2016.

Week 17 – @ Tennessee Titans (Dec. 29, 8:15 p.m. ET)

This game will be the latest the Cowboys have ever faced the Tennessee Titans on the NFL schedule and will be broadcast on Prime Video.

Dallas is 2-0 in its last two visits to the Music City (2006 and 2014).

Week 18 – @ Washington Commanders (Jan. 8, TBD)

As in years past, the NFC East could come down to the final week of the regular season.

Dallas has not closed out the regular season in Washington since 2014.