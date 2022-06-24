2022 Dallas Cowboys Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

This game will be the first time the Cowboys have faced off against Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow.
Dallas has not lost to Cincinnati at home since 1988.
Week 3 – @ New York Giants (Sept. 26, 8:15 p.m. ET)
Dallas’ first divisional game of the season comes on the road against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is 9-2 in his career against Big Blue.
Week 4 – vs. Washington Commanders (Oct. 2, 1:00 p.m. ET)
The Cowboys went 2-0 against Washington in 2021, the sixth time in the past 11 years they have swept the season series.
Week 5 – @ LA Rams (Oct. 9, 4:25 p.m. ET)
These two teams last met in 2020, a 13-7 victory for the Rams at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, LA is the sole team on the Cowboys’ schedule that does not have a losing record against them (18-18 lifetime).
The Cowboys have won three consecutive games against the Philadelphia Eagles, their longest such streak since winning four straight from 2017-2019.
Week 7 – vs. Detroit Lions (Oct. 23, 1:oo p.m. ET)
Dallas has won each of the past four meetings.
The last time the Cowboys lost to the Detroit Lions at home was in 2011.
Week 8 – vs. Chicago Bears (Oct. 30, 1:00 p.m. ET)
The Cowboys will host the Chicago Bears for the first time since 2016. That year was the rookie season of both Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas won that contest 31-17.
Week 9 – BYE
Week 10 – @ Green Bay Packers (Nov. 13, 4:25 p.m. ET)
Former long-time Packers head coach Mike McCarthy will return to Green Bay for the first time since he was let go by the organization in 2018. McCarthy roamed the Packers’ sideline for 13 seasons, leading the team to a victory in Super Bowl XLV.
Dallas is 4-1 in its last five games coming off a bye.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.