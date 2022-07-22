2022 Miami Dolphins Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

To say the Miami Dolphins 2021 season was a rollercoaster ride would not do it justice – last year more closely resembled a bungee jump. After edging the New England Patriots at home to open the season, the Dolphins plummeted, losing their next seven, only to rebound with a stunning seven-game winning streak. Miami ultimately posted a winning record (9-8) though not good enough to secure an AFC Wild Card spot.

Despite the strong finish to the season, Miami shockingly fired head coach Brian Flores, replacing him with former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. McDaniel spent five years with the 49ers, primarily involved with the team’s running game before assuming broader offensive responsibilities in 2021.

In an eye-popping NFL offseason, the Dolphins grabbed their share of the headlines, acquiring six-time All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. In Hill, Miami receives one of the game’s most electric performers, a genuine deep threat for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to complement second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle. Waddle set an NFL rookie record for receptions with 104 last season for 1,015 yards.

The Dolphins appear to have fully embraced a running back by committee approach for the upcoming season, adding running backs Chase Edmonds from the Arizona Cardinals, veteran Sony Michel from the Los Angeles Rams, and ex-49er Raheem Mostert. They join holdovers Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed in trying to bolster a Miami ground game that ranked 29th in the NFL last season, averaging just 92.2 yards per game.

This season’s schedule – ranked 12th easiest based on opposition winning percentage – has the Dolphins squaring off against the NFC North and AFC North in addition to their traditional home-and-home encounters with their AFC East rivals.

Here is a closer look.

Week 1 vs. New England Patriots

Date: Sunday, September 11

Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Dolphins swept the home-and-home with New England last season, edging the Pats 17-16 on the road in Week 1 and closing the season with a 33-24 victory at Hard Rock Stadium. New England ranked fourth in fewest passing yards allowed per game but 24th in rushing yards against in 2021. The Dolphins RBBC could see plenty of action in this one.

Week 2 @ Baltimore Ravens

Date: Sunday, September 18

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Miami handled the Ravens 22-10 at home in Week 10, keeping Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson largely in check. The Dolphins will need more of the same against a Ravens team that looks to rebound from an injury-plagued 2021 season.

Week 3 vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Sunday, September 25

Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Bills swept the Dolphins in their home-and-home last season, including a 35-0 shellacking at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 2. The Fins will likely put up more of a fight in this one, with Tyreek Hill looking to wreak havoc on the Bills secondary, reminiscent of his 2021 Divisional playoff performance in a Chiefs uniform.

Week 4 @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Thurs. September 29

Time: 8:15 PM ET

On short rest, Miami travels to Paul Brown Stadium to tangle with Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Thursday Night Football. Tua Tagovailoa and Company will look to exploit a Bengals’ defense that ranked 26th in the league last season in passing yards allowed.

Week 5 @ New York Jets

Date: Sunday, October 9

Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Dolphins’ offense came to life in winning both games against the Jets last season, amassing 767 total yards. The Jets, buoyed by this year’s draft, will look to improve on last year’s defense – ranked dead last in yards allowed per game.

Week 6 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date: Sunday, October 16

Time: 1:00 PM ET

This matchup shapes up to be a high-scoring affair. The Vikings, with a top ten offensive attack, but vulnerable defense last season, ranked 28th in yards allowed per game. Both teams have new head coaches, a new offensive philosophy, and boast outstanding wide receivers. The Dolphins duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will square off against the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Sunday, October 23

Time: 8:20 PM ET

An intriguing Sunday night matchup against the Steelers, who enter a new era offensively following the retirement of legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. A revenge game for former Miami head coach, now Steelers Senior Defensive Assistant and linebacker coach Brian Flores.

Week 8 @ Detroit Lions

Date: Sunday, October 30

Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Lions were a tough out at home down the stretch, with victories over Minnesota, Arizona, and Green Bay. This game looms as a must-have for the Dolphins in the context of their playoff hopes and a more demanding schedule in the season’s final weeks.

Week 9 @ Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, November 6

Time: 1:00 PM

The Dolphins continue their trek through the NFC North with this matchup against the rebuilding Bears. As expected, Bears quarterback Justin Fields experienced some growing pains in his rookie season but has undoubtedly flashed a dynamic offensive talent that can pose problems for any defense.

Week 10 vs. Cleveland Browns

Date: Sunday, November 13

Time: 1:00 PM ET

As has been written about at length, the fate of Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson casts a large shadow on the Browns’ 2022 campaign. The former Texans signal-caller could be under center for this clash with the Dolphins, depending on the magnitude of the possible suspension levied by the NFL.

Week 11 BYE

Week 12 vs. Houston Texans

Date: Sunday, November 27

Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Dolphins got past the Texans at home in Week 9 last year, a game where Miami managed just 47 yards rushing. With Houston firmly in rebuild mode, it is hard to imagine the Fins letting this one slip away.

Week 13 @ San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday, December 4

Time: 4:05 PM ET

The first of three tough games on the road, beginning with this clash against the 49ers. A stern challenge for the Miami offense facing the NFL’s fourth-ranked defense in 2021.

Week 14 @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Sunday, December 11

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Miami remains on the West Coast to face Justin Herbert and a Bolts offense that ranked third in passing yards per game and fifth in scoring last season. Expect an air show in a game that could carry significant playoff implications for both teams.

Week 15 @ Buffalo Bills

Date: TBD

Time: TBD

Miami in Buffalo in December brings back memories of epic battles in this bitter rivalry. The Fish have been squished in Orchard Park of late with just one win in ten games since 2012.

Week 16 vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, December 25

Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Dolphins return home to face Aaron Rodgers minus his favorite dance partner, Davante Adams. The Packers may take a step back offensively this season, but defensively, Green Bay is expected to boast one of the league’s most formidable units. If the Dolphins’ recent road trip disappoints, this game becomes critical should Miami remain in the Wild Card conversation.

Week 17 @ New England Patriots

Date: Sunday, January 1

Time: 1:00 PM ET

The return matchup with the Pats in what is expected to be a crowded AFC Wild Card mix, likely unresolved at this late stage of the season.

Week 18 vs. New York Jets

Date: TBD

Time: TBD

A scenario where the Fins need this one to clinch their first postseason berth since 2016 is not beyond the realm of possibility. The Jets would love to postpone that party.