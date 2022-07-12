2022 New York Jets Schedule: Dates, Times & Analysis

For the first time in a long time, there is renewed excitement surrounding the future of the New York Jets organization.

The enthusiasm began following April’s impressive draft haul, which saw the Jets walk away with cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, defensive end Jermaine Johnson II, and running back Breece Hall. All four are expected to start Week 1 and bring a much-needed combination of talent and athleticism to a New York squad lacking in both areas.

Of course, the biggest storyline heading into the upcoming campaign is what to expect from sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson. The second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Wilson endured a tumultuous rookie season, throwing for just nine touchdowns across 13 starts while averaging a measly 6.1 yards per attempt. However, it would be unfair to write off the former BYU star, as Wilson was impacted by injuries to starting wide receivers Corey Davis and Elijah Moore and playing behind a porous Jets offensive line.

That said, there will be no more excuses with Wilson surrounded by capable playmakers in Davis, Moore, Garrett Wilson, and Hall. The time has come for Zach Wilson to show he has what it takes to be a franchise quarterback in what is potentially a make-or-break year.

Likely a year or two away from contending for a postseason berth, let us see what lies ahead for a Jets team that is expected to show marked signs of improvement in 2022.

Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date: Sunday, September 11

Time: 1 p.m. ET

The New York Jets open their regular season at MetLife Stadium for the second time in the past seven years. Unfortunately, they will be tasked with slowing down former league MVP Lamar Jackson, who is out to prove he still ranks among the game’s elite signal callers after an ankle injury limited him to 12 of Baltimore’s 17 contests last season.

New York has lost 12 straight September games.

Week 2 @ Cleveland Browns

Date: Sunday, September 18

Time: 1 p.m. ET

New York’s first road tilt of the season comes against a Browns team that may or may not have superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Jets are 13-14 all-time versus Cleveland, their last victory coming in December 2020.

Week 3 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Sunday, September 25

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Gang Green has won ten of the last 11 meetings at home against the reigning AFC champs, including last year’s 34-31 upset victory on the arm of backup quarterback Mike White.

Week 4 @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Sunday, October 2

Time: 1 p.m. ET

New York’s stretch of four straight AFC North opponents concludes with a trip to Pittsburgh and the new-look Steelers, who will not have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at the helm (retirement). The last time the Jets faced Pittsburgh without Big Ben? You’d have to go back nearly two decades to December of 2003.

Gang Green is 6-20 lifetime versus the Steelers.

Week 5 vs. Miami Dolphins

Date: Sunday, October 9

Time: 1 p.m.

The Jets square off with another new-look squad in their first AFC East Divisional matchup. Miami added much-needed firepower on offense, acquiring star wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins also brought in former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their new head coach. McDaniel and New York’s headman Robert Saleh served as part of the Niners’ coaching staff for three seasons (2017-20).

Week 6 @ Green Bay Packers

Gang Green has yet to defeat the Packers’ star quarterback and back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers (0-3). Is the fourth time the charm? New York’s D will at least have the luxury of not having to contend with star wideout Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the offseason.

Date: Sunday, October 16

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 7 @ Denver Broncos

Here’s a fun fact courtesy of Jets writer Randy Lange. In the Jets’ last ten meetings with Denver, the Broncos have started ten (!) different quarterbacks. Russell Wilson will be the 11th.

Date: Sunday, October 23

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 8 vs. New England Patriots

Date: Sunday, October 30

Time: 1 p.m ET

The Jets were outscored last year by the Pats 79-19 in their two meetings, including Week 7’s 54-13 beatdown. New York has lost 12 straight games to Bill Belichick and company, its last victory coming in 2016. Does the streak finally end in 2022?

Week 9 vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Sunday, November 6

Time: 1 p.m. ET

New York’s second straight divisional clash comes against the current Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills, who have downed the Jets in the past four meetings.

Week 10 BYE

Week 11 @ New England Patriots

Date: Sunday, November 20

Time: 1 p.m. ET

The Jets’ last victory at Foxboro came in the 2010 Divisional Round with Mark Sanchez at quarterback. That win still feels improbable to this day.

Week 12 vs. Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, November 27

Time: 1 p.m. ET

New York has dropped five consecutive meetings to the Bears, its last victory coming in November 2000 when it was led by then 36-year-old Vinny Testaverde (yes, that’s how long it’s been). That said, with Chicago projected to be amongst the worst teams in football, there is a strong likelihood Gang Green manages to pull this one out.

Week 13 @ Minnesota Vikings

Date: Sunday, December 4

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Zach Wilson and Company travel to U.S Bank Stadium for the first time since it opened in 2016, a place where the Vikings are 31-17 (regular season).

Week 14 @ Buffalo Bills

Date: Sunday, December 11

Time: 1 p.m. ET

The Jets likely lose both meetings to the Bills this season. However, if they can keep this game close, it would be a solid moral victory for a team that will look to close out the final stretch of the regular season on a high note.

Week 15 vs. Detroit Lions

Date: Sunday, December 18

Time: 1 p.m. ET

This game is the first of three straight winnable matchups for Gang Green. That said, Detroit performed far better than last year’s 3-13-1 record suggests, as seven of its losses were by seven points or less.

Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Thursday, December 22

Time: 8:15 p.m ET

Second-year quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence battle under the lights in the lone primetime slot for both sides. Wilson got the better of Lawrence last season as the Jets topped the Jags 26-21 at MetLife Stadium in Week 16. With both quarterbacks expected to take a step forward in year two, this game should be fun, even if it lacks playoff implications.

Week 17 @ Seattle Seahawks

Date: Sunday, January 1.

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Russell Wilson is gone, meaning Geno Smith or Drew Lock should be under center. The Jets are likely favored in this one.

Week 18 @ Miami Dolphins

Date: TBD

Time: TBD

Gang Green closes things out on the road for the sixth consecutive season.

Hard Rock Stadium has not been kind to New York over the years, the Jets going 0-6 in front of Miami’s home crowd since 2016.