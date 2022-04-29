2022 NFL Draft Notes: Wide Receivers Aplenty in Round 1
Paul Connor
Overview
The 2022 NFL offseason has been a fascinating time for the wide receiver market, with several big-name stars, including DaVante Adams and Tyreek Hill, being shipped off to new teams and inking lucrative contract extensions.
The demand for the position continued Thursday in the first round of the NFL Draft, as a record six wide receivers were taken within the top-20 selections.
The Washington Commanders also added some much-needed help on the perimeter, bringing aboard Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson with the 16th overall pick. Meanwhile, following the team’s stunning trade of star-wideout A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Tennessee Titans immediately found his replacement, drafting Arkansas’ Treylon Burks (No. 18).
It all points to two entirely different philosophies when it comes to building a football team. Clubs like the Titans have clearly shown an unwillingness to invest large sums of money into their receiver group, instead preferring to build the position through the draft or trading for veterans on team-friendly contracts.
The opposite can be said of teams like the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders, who proved more than willing to part ways with valuable draft capital in exchange for proven wideout production, even if it means investing nearly 30 million dollars annually on players like Hill and Adams.
However, one thing remains certain: there is no better time to be an NFL wide receiver than now.
