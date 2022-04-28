2022 NFL Draft: Record 8 Teams Own Multiple 1st-Round Picks

Overview

The 2022 NFL Draft features a record number eight teams who own multiple first-round selections, surpassing the previous high of six set in 1967. Those franchises are the New York Jets, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Of those clubs, both the Jets (4, 10) and Giants (5, 7) hold selections in the top ten. The Jets own the tenth overall pick thanks to the 2020 trade that sent safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks, while the Giants were able to nab the seventh overall selection as part of last year’s draft-day deal with the Chicago Bears, who traded up to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

The Houston Texans are in an interesting spot with picks three and 13, respectively. However, reports have surfaced that general manager Nick Caserio could be looking to deal the No. 13 pick in an effort to move back into the top ten. The Texans certainly have the assets to pull off such a move, as Houston currently owns the Cleveland Browns’ 2023 and 2024 first-round picks from the trade involving star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Reciprocally, this year’s draft also features a record number of clubs that do not own the luxury of a first-round pick. That list consists of the Browns, Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, and the San Francisco 49ers. It sets up for an intriguing evening, especially if any of these clubs decide to make a push to secure a top 32 selection. One thing is for sure, the draft never seems to fall short on surprises.

Teams Owning Multiple First-Round Picks

Lions (2, 32), Jets (4, 10), Giants (5, 7), Texans (3, 13), Eagles (15, 18), Packers (22, 28), Chiefs (29, 30), Saints (16, 19)

Teams Who Do Not Hold a First-Round Selection

Bears, Browns, Rams, Broncos, Colts, Raiders, Dolphins, 49ers