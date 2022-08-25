2022 NFL Rushing Leader Betting Insights: Henry or Taylor, Who Has the Edge?

Jonathan Taylor had a breakout campaign in 2021 for the Indianapolis Colts, and it’s reasonable to expect big things from him again in 2022.

The NFL is loaded with uber-talented running backs, but the public has been gravitating towards two specific ones that warrant consideration to lead the league in rushing yards.

Taylor Made For Title

Taylor is looking to bottle up what he did in 2021 and take that back to the gridiron this season, and there’s reason to be optimistic about the prospects of that reoccurring.

In the 2021 season, Taylor essentially lapped the field and didn’t have much competition for the rushing title, compiling 1,811 yards on the ground, compared to Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, who finished as the runner-up with 1,259.

It’s impossible to know if things would have been different had Derrick Henry been healthy for the entire season, but what’s known right now is that both these backs are drawing interest again to take home the coveted title.

Heisman Trophy Winner Odds @BetMGM

Highest Ticket%: Derrick Henry 20.6%

Highest Handle%: Jonathan Taylor 35.7%

Biggest Liability: Saquon Barkley

Up to this point, the sharp money has turned its attention in the direction of Taylor to have a repeat performance of his dynamic season last year, although his 2022 workload has been questioned. Taylor currently owns just 13.9% of tickets, and even though that’s the second highest total, his handle percentage is what’s sticking out. The Wisconsin product boasts 35.7% of the handle, demonstrating significant money coming in for the third-year running back. With an offensive line that should once again block well for Taylor, it’s not a surprise that he continues to generate this type of interest to lead the league again.

Can Derrick Dominate Once Again?

Besides the reigning winner, Henry has some buzz surrounding him again after he tore apart defenses in 2020, breaking the 2000-yard plateau and finishing the year with 2027 yards on the ground and 17 touchdowns.

Of course, you can make a case for other backs such as Dalvin Cook or Nick Chubb, but if you follow the money, 56% has been distributed in the direction of Henry and Taylor. The Tennessee Titans broad-shouldered back has attracted the highest ticket percentage at 20.6%, followed by the second highest handle percentage at 22.3%. If Henry can stay healthy during his age 28 season, the Alabama product has merit to win his second rushing title in three years.

Saquon’s a Sleeper Giant

Saquon Barkley is a name that’s also been gaining steam amidst positive headlines in training camp for the New York Giants. Barkley currently owns 11% of tickets and 9.2% of the handle, but with his +5000 odds, that’s led to him being the biggest liability for the award on the BetMGM Sportsbook.