2022 NFL Win Totals: Tracking NFL Win Totals Entering Week 1

The start of the NFL season is upon us, and the win total market is set. Here’s how the oddsmakers predict all 32 teams will fare in the wins column.

Team Win Total Arizona Cardinals 8.5 Atlanta Falcons 4.5 Baltimore Ravens 10.5 Buffalo Bills 11.5 Carolina Panthers 6.5 Chicago Bears 5.5 Cincinnati Bengals 9.5 Cleveland Browns OTB Dallas Cowboys 9.5 Denver Broncos 9.5 Detroit Lions 6.5 Green Bay Packers 11.5 Houston Texans 4.5 Indianapolis Colts 10.5 Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5 Kansas City Chiefs 10.5 Las Vegas Raiders 8.5 Los Angeles Chargers 10.5 Los Angeles Rams 10.5 Miami Dolphins 8.5 Minnesota Vikings 9.5 New England Patriots 8.5 New Orleans Saints 8.5 New York Giants 6.5 New York Jets 6.5 Philadelphia Eagles 9.5 San Francisco 49ers 10.5 Seattle Seahawks 5.5 Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11.5 Tennessee Titans 9.5 Washington Commanders 7.5

Arizona Cardinals: 8.5

Arizona started last season 7-0 but ultimately collapsed in the second half finishing 11-6.

Atlanta Falcons 4.5

The Falcons ended last season 7-10. The team is projected to finish with under five wins this season, potentially resulting in a number one draft pick.

Baltimore Ravens 10.5

A healthy Lamar Jackson could bring the Ravens back to the top of the AFC North.

Buffalo Bills 11.5

Following an 11-6 season and a divisional round playoff appearance, the Bills boast the biggest win total on the board, along with the Buccaneers and the Packers.

Carolina Panthers 6.5

Carolina seeks to improve on a 5-12 record last season. Quarterback Baker Mayfield will face his former team, the Cleveland Browns, in Week 1, the start of a challenging schedule for the Panthers.

Chicago Bears 5.5

The Bears’ subpar 6-11 season was not enough to make the playoffs last year, and a similar outcome is expected this season.

Cincinnati Bengals 9.5

Coming off an underdog playoff run and Super Bowl loss to the Rams last season, Joe Burrow’s Bengals will be back with a vengeance.

Dallas Cowboys 9.5

Dallas impressed last season with a 12-5 record. The playoffs are well in reach for the Cowboys, with a projected finish just shy of double-digit wins.

Denver Broncos 9.5

The addition of Russell Wilson raises the stock of the Broncos. Without a single playoff appearance since their win in Super Bowl 50, a high-caliber player like Wilson could be the X-factor the team has been missing.

Detroit Lions 6.5

Coming off a dismal 3-13-1 record last season, the Lions head into this season with a much easier schedule.

Green Bay Packers 11.5

Last season, the Packers emerged first in the NFC North only to lose in the Divisional Round. That makes three straight years of 13-win seasons without a Super Bowl ring. Reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers will enter his 18th season backed by a fresh set of receivers and a healthy Jaire Alexander.

Houston Texans 4.5

With one of the lowest projected win totals on this list, new head coach Lovie Smith has his work cut out for him trying to meet or exceed last year’s 4-13 finish.

Indianapolis Colts 10.5

The Colts are favored to win the NFC South, led by veteran quarterback Matt Ryan.

Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5

Last season was a mess for the Jaguars, between Urban Meyer’s exit after 13 games and an underwhelming performance from Trevor Lawrence. A lighter schedule and offseason additions could see the team doubling last season’s mere three wins.

Kansas City Chiefs 10.5

Patrick Mahomes’s Chiefs once again project to be one of the league’s best. This season, securing double-digit wins will prove an even greater challenge in what is shaping up to be a strong AFC West.

Las Vegas Raiders 8.5

Derek Carr’s Raiders battled their way to ten wins and a playoff berth last season.

Los Angeles Chargers 10.5

Although the other team from Los Angeles brought home a ring last season, this year’s Chargers are popular amongst bettors as potential Super Bowl contenders.

Los Angeles Rams 10.5

The Defending Super Bowl Champs could enter the season riding the high of last season or fall flat amongst the talent in the AFC West.

Miami Dolphins 8.5

Tua Tagovailoa returns for his third season under the new regime of Mike McDaniel and with the addition of Tyreek Hill.

Minnesota Vikings 9.5

Without many notable offseason moves, this Vikings team looks similar to last season’s that finished 8-9.

New England Patriots 8.5

Gone are the years of the Patriots consistently topping the win totals. The team will likely perform middle of the pack, with some of their toughest matchups in Weeks 1-4.

New Orleans Saints 8.5

The Saints welcome back Jameis Winston, who underwent season-ending ACL surgery in 2021.

New York Giants 6.5

With a new GM in Joe Schoen and arguably the easiest schedule in the league, the Giants project to improve on last season’s 4-13 record.

New York Jets 6.5

Zach Wilson is battling back from knee surgery, so Joe Flacco will have his chance to shine at the start of the season. With or without Wilson, the Jets will struggle to compete with the talent they face.

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

The Eagles are expected to finish just under ten wins after last season’s surprising playoff run and some substantial offseason additions.

San Francisco 49ers 10.5

The 49ers begin a new era as Trey Lance takes over at quarterback.

Seattle Seahawks 5.5

The Seahawks traded away franchise quarterback Russell Wilson early this year. The team would be lucky to meet last season’s 7-10 record, considering the year of rebuilding ahead.

Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5

Mike Tomlin has never led the Steelers to a record below .500. Boasting two strong quarterback options in Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, either player poses an upgrade over Ben Roethlisberger.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11.5

Sharing the top spot with the Bills and the Packers, Tom Brady’s Buccaneers are a favorite looking ahead to Super Bowl odds. The 45-year-old quarterback returns to the Bay along with wide receiver Mike Evans, who is expected to be one of the league’s top wideouts.

Tennessee Titans 9.5

The Titans were the top seed in the AFC East last season with a record of 12-5, but their playoff run ended in the first round. This season, the team faces a more demanding schedule and the challenge of filling the hole left by A.J. Brown.

Washington Commanders 7.5

The Commanders are expected to meet or exceed last season’s 7-10 showing, adding Carson Wentz and welcoming back a few key assets from injury.