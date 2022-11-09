2022 NFL Win Totals: Tracking NFL Win Totals Entering Week 10

Week 9 saw the Packers drop their fifth consecutive loss, Zach Wilson and the Jets upset the Bills, and the undefeated Eagles continue to dominate the win column.

Here’s how the win totals at impacted:

Team Win Total Record Arizona Cardinals 6.5 3-6 Atlanta Falcons 7.5 4-5 Baltimore Ravens 10.5 6-3 Buffalo Bills 11.5 6-2 Carolina Panthers 4.5 2-7 Chicago Bears 6.5 3-6 Cincinnati Bengals 9.5 5-4 Cleveland Browns 8.5 3-5 Dallas Cowboys 11.5 6-2 Denver Broncos 6.5 3-5 Detroit Lions 5.5 2-6 Green Bay Packers 6.5 3-6 Houston Texans 3.5 1-6-1 Indianapolis Colts 6.5 3-5-1 Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5 3-6 Kansas City Chiefs 12.5 6-2 Las Vegas Raiders 6.5 2-6 Los Angeles Chargers 9.5 5-3 Los Angeles Rams 8.5 3-5 Miami Dolphins 10.5 6-3 Minnesota Vikings 11.5 7-1 New England Patriots 8.5 5-4 New Orleans Saints 6.5 3-6 New York Giants 10.5 6-2 New York Jets 9.5 6-3 Philadelphia Eagles 14.5 8-0 Pittsburgh Steelers 5.5 2-6 San Francisco 49ers 9.5 4-4 Seattle Seahawks 9.5 6-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8.5 4-5 Tennessee Titans 9.5 5-3 Washington Commanders 7.5 4-5

Arizona Cardinals: 6.5

The Cardinals are last in the NFC West with a record of 3-6. They’ve lost twice to the Seahawks, putting the division title even further out of reach. In Week 10, they travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams.

Atlanta Falcons 7.5

Atlanta falls below .500 with Week 9’s loss to the Chargers. Despite showing glimmers of hope early in the season, this Falcons team looks a lot like those of recent years. They can’t seem to hold on to a lead and continue to underdeliver in the big moments. Up next, they face the Panthers on the road.

Baltimore Ravens 10.5

The Ravens hold onto first in their division with a Week 9 win over the Saints. They enter the bye week on a three-game win streak with a 6-3 record.

Buffalo Bills 11.5

The Bills dropped their second loss of the season to the Jets in Week 9. Quarterback Josh Allen threw two interceptions without a touchdown pass.

Carolina Panthers 4.5

Carolina falls to 2-7 with a continued lack of quarterback leadership. During Week 9’s loss to the Bengals, quarterback P.J. Walker threw two interceptions and had just nine yards passing in the first half. The keys were handed to Baker Mayfield for the second half, but he didn’t make an impact either. Sam Darnold could return from injured reserve this week, meaning he could also be slotted into the role at some point.

Chicago Bears 6.5

Chicago lost to Miami in a Week 9 shootout. The Bears put up 32 points, and quarterback Justin Fields was excellent in the run game, but the efforts were not enough to propel the team to a win.

Cincinnati Bengals 9.5

Cincinnati dominated in Week 9, taking down the Panthers at home. Running back Joe Mixon had a show-stopping five touchdowns, four on the ground and one through the air. The Bengals will have a bye in Week 10, returning to face the Steelers in Week 11.

Cleveland Browns 8.5

The Browns had a bye in Week 9. They are 3-5 heading into Week 10’s matchup with the Dolphins.

Dallas Cowboys 11.5

The Cowboys had a bye in Week 9. Next, they face the Packers, who are on a five-game losing skid.

Denver Broncos 6.5

The Broncos had a bye in Week 9. In the team’s most recent showing, they snapped their losing skid with a win over the Jaguars. They return to face the Titans in Week 10.

Detroit Lions 5.5

The Lions defeated the Packers in Week 9. This would have been an impressive accomplishment in any other season, but the entire league seems to be dominating Green Bay. Up next, they travel to Chicago to take on the Bears.

Green Bay Packers 6.5

The Packers are falling apart. They dropped their fifth straight to the Lions in Week 9. Their playoff chances hover somewhere between slim and none.

Houston Texans 3.5

The Texans fall to 1-6-1 with a loss to the undefeated Eagles in Week 9. Dameon Pierce showed promise for the Texans’ offense, finishing with 139 yards rushing compared to his 35-yard performance last week. In Week 10, the Texans face the Giants on the road.

Indianapolis Colts 6.5

The Colts fall to 3-4-1 with Week 9’s loss to the Patriots. They are now 0-2 with quarterback Sam Ehlinger at the helm. Up next, they meet the Raiders on the road.

Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5

Jacksonville came back from a 17-0 first-half deficit to defeat the Raiders 27-20. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence played one of his best games just a week after playing one of his worst. Week 10 presents the challenge of playing the Chiefs on the road.

Kansas City Chiefs 12.5

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs took control in overtime to secure a 20-17 win over the Titans in Week 9. Mahomes finished with 446 passing yards and one touchdown. Star tight end Travis Kelce finished with ten receptions for 106 yards.

Las Vegas Raiders 6.5

The Raiders dropped a disappointing loss to the Jaguars in Week 9. The likelihood of Las Vegas meeting their projected win total is getting lesser and lesser, just like the likelihood that this team will see the playoffs.

Los Angeles Chargers 9.5

The Chargers improve to 5-3 thanks to a game-winning field goal from Cameron Dicker. In Week 10, they meet the 49ers on the road.

Los Angeles Rams 8.5

Los Angeles falls to 3-5 with a Week 9 loss to the Buccaneers. They struggled offensively this week and will need to figure out a way to work through someone other than Cooper Kupp if they want to win games.

Miami Dolphins 10.5

The Dolphins won their third straight game with Tua Tagovailoa back at quarterback. They sit in the thick of the highly competitive AFC East with a record of 6-3.

Minnesota Vikings 11.5

The Vikings improve to 7-1 with a fourth-quarter comeback win over the Commanders. They enter their Week 10 matchup with the Bills first in their division and on a five-game win streak.

New England Patriots 8.5

Defense and special teams powered the Patriots to their fifth win of the season in Week 9. Multiple players recorded three or more sacks, and kicker Nick Folk had a perfect 16-point performance. They improved to 5-4 entering the bye week.

New Orleans Saints 6.5

The Saints fall to 3-6 with a disappointing Week 9 loss to the Ravens. They are now a full game behind the Bucs and Falcons in the NFC South.

New York Giants 10.5

The Giants had a bye in Week 9. They are expected to notch their seventh win of the season over the Texans in Week 10.

New York Jets 9.5

The Jets improved to 6-3 with Week 9’s win over Buffalo. Quarterback Zach Wilson had his best showing of the season, while the defense shut down Bills quarterback Josh Allen with two interceptions and five sacks. They have a bye in Week 10 and return to face the Patriots in Week 11.

Philadelphia Eagles 14.5

The Eagles remain undefeated with a Thursday night win over the Texans. With a 9-0 record, they are just one game away from surpassing their projected win total. They have three winnable games against the Commanders, Colts, and Packers.

Pittsburgh Steelers 5.5

The Steelers had a bye in Week 9. They return to face the Saints in Week 10.

San Francisco 49ers 9.5

The 49ers had a bye in Week 9. They’re sitting at .500 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Chargers.

Seattle Seahawks 9.5

The Seahawks hang on to first place in the NFC West with their Week 9 win over the Cardinals. They improve to 5-3 on the season and are proving to be a legitimate playoff contender. With six wins under their belt and multiple winnable games left on their schedule, they have a strong chance of surpassing their projected win total.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8.5

The Buccaneers snapped their losing streak in Week 9. They came back from a 13-6 deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Rams in the final minute of play. Up next, they face the Seahawks at home.

Tennessee Titans 9.5

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis struggled in his second start filling in for an injured Ryan Tannehill. He completed just five passes for 80 yards during the Titans’ loss to the Chiefs. They are first in the division with a 5-3 record heading into Week 10.

Washington Commanders 7.5

The Commanders fall to 4-5 with a loss to the Vikings in Week 9. They have fallen to the bottom of a competitive NFC East. Still left on their schedule is a rematch with the undefeated Eagles and two meetings with the Giants.