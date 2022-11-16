2022 NFL Win Totals: Tracking NFL Win Totals Entering Week 11

Week 10 saw the Vikings defeat the Bills in an overtime thriller, and the Commanders served the Eagles their first loss of the season.

Here’s how the win totals are impacted:

Team Win Total Record Arizona Cardinals 7.5 4-6 Atlanta Falcons 4.5 4-6 Baltimore Ravens 10.5 6-3 Buffalo Bills 11.5 6-3 Carolina Panthers 5.5 3-7 Chicago Bears 6.5 3-7 Cincinnati Bengals 8.5 5-4 Cleveland Browns 8.5 3-6 Dallas Cowboys 8.5 6-3 Denver Broncos 9.5 3-6 Detroit Lions 6.5 3-6 Green Bay Packers 10.5 4-6 Houston Texans 4.5 1-7-1 Indianapolis Colts 7.5 4-5-1 Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5 3-7 Kansas City Chiefs 11.5 7-2 Las Vegas Raiders 7.5 2-7 Los Angeles Chargers 10.5 5-4 Los Angeles Rams 10.5 3-6 Miami Dolphins 9.5 7-3 Minnesota Vikings 9.5 8-1 New England Patriots 8.5 5-4 New Orleans Saints 8.5 3-7 New York Giants 9.5 7-2 New York Jets 5.5 6-3 Philadelphia Eagles 9.5 8-1 Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5 3-6 San Francisco 49ers 9.5 5-4 Seattle Seahawks 6.5 6-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5 5-5 Tennessee Titans 9.5 6-3 Washington Commanders 7.5 5-5

Arizona Cardinals 7.5 (Current: 6.5)

Colt McCoy lead the Cardinals to a Week 10 win over the Rams. Both teams had backup signal-callers at the helm, with Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford each battling injuries. The Cardinals only have a few winnable games left on the schedule, decreasing their projected win total to 6.5.

Atlanta Falcons 4.5 (Current: 7.5)

Atlanta falls to 4-6 with a Week 10 loss to the Panthers. At the midpoint of the season, their projected win total has increased to 7.5. Up next, they face the Bears at home.

Baltimore Ravens 10.5 (Current: 11.5)

The Ravens had a bye in Week 10. They are 6-3 entering Week 11’s matchup with the Panthers.

Buffalo Bills 11.5

The Bills dropped their third game of the season to the Vikings in Week 10. Costly mistakes towards the end of regulation and into overtime allowed the Vikings to come from behind and take away the win. Up next, they face the Browns at home.

Carolina Panthers 4.5 (Current: 5.5)

Carolina improves to 3-7 with a win over the Falcons. The team’s projected win total increased by one, thanks to a surprising defeat over the Buccaneers in late October.

Chicago Bears 6.5 (Current: 5.5)

In Week 9, the Bears lost to the Dolphins in a shootout. In Week 10, they lost to the Lions by a single point. The team struggles to close games, despite having a dominant rushing game and a strong leader in Justin Fields.

Cincinnati Bengals 8.5 (Current: 9.5)

The 5-4 Bengals had a bye in Week 10. They return to face the Steelers in Week 11.

Cleveland Browns 8.5 (Current: 6.5)

The Browns fall to 3-6 with a crushing loss to the Dolphins. Looking ahead, they would likely have to beat both the Bills and Bucs to have a shot at playoffs. Based on their recent performances, their projected win total drops to 6.5.

Dallas Cowboys 8.5 (Current: 11.5)

The Cowboys lost to Green Bay in overtime in Week 10. Down the line, they are favored over the Colts, Jaguars, and Texans. With so many winnable games left on the schedule, their projected total bumps up three wins.

Denver Broncos 9.5 (Current: 6.5)

Denver’s offense struggled immensely against the Titans in Week 10. They returned from the bye sluggish and unable to run the ball. The record falls to 3-6, and their new projected win total falls to 6.5.

Detroit Lions 6.5 (Current: 6.5)

The Lions earned their third win of the season with a one-point victory over the Bears. Up next, they face the Giants on the road.

Green Bay Packers 10. 5 (Current: 7.5)

The Packers are back in the win column with an overtime victory over the Cowboys. Their projected win total improves to 7.5 compared to last week’s 6.5. Despite the win, their playoff chances still hover somewhere between slim and none.

Houston Texans 4.5 (Current: 2.5)

The Texans fall to 1-7-1, losing to the Giants in Week 10. With the rest of the season looking bleak, their projected win total falls to just 2.5 wins.

Indianapolis Colts 7.5 (Current: 6.5)

Jeff Saturday’s coaching era began with a win over the Raiders. Quarterback Matt Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers in his return. Up next, they meet the Eagles at home.

Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5 (Current: 6.5)

The Chiefs’ high-powered offense completely dominated the Jaguars in Week 10. They have a bye in Week 11 but will reach the most challenging part of their schedule after that, including the Ravens, Cowboys, Titans, and Jets.

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5 (Current: 12.5)

The Chiefs earned their seventh win of the season against the Jaguars in Week 10. Up next, they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers.

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5 (Current: 5.5)

The Raiders suffered a disappointing loss to the Colts in Week 10. The likelihood of Las Vegas meeting their projected win total is getting lesser and lesser, just like the likelihood that this team will see the playoffs.

Los Angeles Chargers 10.5 (Current: 9.5)

The Chargers fall to 5-4 with a loss to the 49ers in Week 10. Up next is a Week 11 contest with the division-leading Chiefs.

Los Angeles Rams 10.5 (Current: 8.5)

The biggest concern out of the Rams’ Week 10 loss to the Cardinals is Cooper Kupp’s ankle injury. As one of the most consistent players on the team, a lasting injury could be detrimental to the Rams’ success. Looking ahead, the Rams’ playoff chances seem bleak. After three losses in a row and five in the past six games, it would take wins in nearly all of their remaining games for the team to reach the playoffs.

Miami Dolphins 9.5 (Current: 11.5)

Tua Tagovailoa threw three touchdowns on the way to a 39-17 win over the Browns. The Dolphins have a bye in Week 11 and an extremely winnable game against the Texans after that. Miami’s projected win total increases to double-digits as they battle for placing in the highly competitive AFC East.

Minnesota Vikings 9.5 (Current: 12.5)

The Vikings improve to 8-1 after a Week 10 overtime thriller against the Bills. Their projected win total now stands at 11.5 due to success in the first half of the season combined with their second-half schedule.

New England Patriots 8.5 (Current: 8.5)

New England had a bye in Week 10. They are 5-4 entering Week 11 and will face the Jets at home.

New Orleans Saints 8.5 (Current: 6.5)

The Saints fall to 3-7 with a disappointing Week 10 loss to the Steelers. They are tied for last in the division with the Panthers, and their projected win total decreases by two wins.

New York Giants 9.5 (Current: 10.5)

The Giants earned their seventh win of the season against the Texans. Star running back Saquon Barkley had 152 rushing yards and 35 carries for his fourth 100-yard game of the season. Their projected win total improves to double-digits.

New York Jets 5.5 (Current: 9.5)

The Jets had a bye in Week 10 and return to face the Patriots in Week 11. The team’s success has been somewhat surprising, causing their projected win total to jump from 5.5 to 9.5.

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5 (Current: 14.5)

The Eagles’ undefeated streak ended on Monday night with a loss to the Commanders. Their new projected win total stands at 14.5, and they are heavily favored to take down the Colts in Week 11.

Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5 (Current: 6.5)

T.J. Watt’s highly anticipated return propelled the Steelers to a win over the Saints in Week 10. The team is still last in the AFC North with a 3-6 record. With just a few winnable games left on the schedule, their projected win total has decreased to 6.5.

San Francisco 49ers 9.5 (Current: 10.5)

The 49ers came off the bye week with a close win over the Chargers. Up next, they face the Cardinals on the road.

Seattle Seahawks 6.5 (Current: 9.5)

The Seahawks enter the bye week with a 6-4 record following their Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers. With six wins under their belt and multiple winnable games left on their schedule, they have a strong chance of surpassing their projected win total and meeting their new projected total of 9.5.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5 (Current: 9.5)

The Bucs took down the Seahawks 21-16 in Munich for the first-ever NFL game played in Germany. They have a bye in Week 11 and will return to face the Browns in Week 12. Their new projected win total is 9.5 due to the team’s surprising losing skid during the first half of the season.

Tennessee Titans 9.5

The Titans hold onto first in the division with a Week 10 win over the Broncos. They post a record of 6-3 heading into their Week 11 matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Washington Commanders 7.5

Washington served the Eagles their first loss of the season on Monday night in a wild NFC East upset. The Commanders dominated early possession and had the lead at halftime. The Eagles gave glimpses of an impending comeback, but in the end, Washington left Philly with the win.