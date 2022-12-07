2022 NFL Win Totals: Tracking NFL Win Totals Entering Week 14

Week 13 saw the Cowboys dominate the Colts, the Bengals overpower the Chiefs in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game, and Tom Brady lead the Bucs to a fourth-quarter comeback.

Here’s how the win totals are impacted:

Team Win Total Record Arizona Cardinals 7.5 4-8 Atlanta Falcons 4.5 5-8 Baltimore Ravens 10.5 8-4 Buffalo Bills 11.5 9-3 Carolina Panthers 5.5 4-8 Chicago Bears 6.5 3-10 Cincinnati Bengals 8.5 8-4 Cleveland Browns 8.5 5-7 Dallas Cowboys 8.5 9-3 Denver Broncos 9.5 3-9 Detroit Lions 6.5 5-7 Green Bay Packers 10.5 5-8 Houston Texans 4.5 1-10-1 Indianapolis Colts 7.5 4-8-1 Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5 4-8 Kansas City Chiefs 11.5 9-3 Las Vegas Raiders 7.5 5-7 Los Angeles Chargers 10.5 6-6 Los Angeles Rams 10.5 3-9 Miami Dolphins 9.5 8-4 Minnesota Vikings 9.5 10-2 New England Patriots 8.5 6-6 New Orleans Saints 8.5 4-9 New York Giants 9.5 7-4-1 New York Jets 5.5 7-5 Philadelphia Eagles 9.5 11-1 Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5 5-7 San Francisco 49ers 9.5 8-4 Seattle Seahawks 6.5 7-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5 6-6 Tennessee Titans 9.5 7-5 Washington Commanders 7.5 7-5-1

Arizona Cardinals 7.5 (Current: 6.5)

The Cardinals had a bye in Week 13. They are 4-8 entering their Week 14 matchup with the Patriots.

Atlanta Falcons 4.5 (Current: 7.5)

Atlanta falls to 5-8 with a Week 13 loss to the Steelers. They have a bye in Week 14 and will return to face the Saints on the road.

Baltimore Ravens 10.5

Despite losing quarterback Lamar Jackson to injury, the Ravens earned their ninth win, beating the Broncos. Early reports say Jackson’s knee injury is not a season-ender, but it is unclear when he will return. Luckily for the Ravens, they are amid the lightest part of their schedule with the Steelers, Browns, and Falcons on the horizon.

Buffalo Bills 11.5 (Current: 12.5)

The Bills earned their ninth win of the season over the Patriots. Quarterback Josh Allen appeared in good health and spirits, leading the team to a 24-10 victory. Up next, they meet the Jets at home.

Carolina Panthers 4.5 (5.5)

The Panthers had a bye in Week 13. In Week 14, they will travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks.

Chicago Bears 6.5 (Current: 5.5)

The Bears lost their sixth game in a row to the Packers. They have a bye in Week 14, perfect timing to prepare for a stretch of heavyweight opponents, including the Eagles, Bills, and Vikings.

Cincinnati Bengals 8.5 (Current: 10.5)

The Bengals defeated the Chiefs by just three points in Week 13. It was a rematch of the AFC Championship game last year, which Cincinnati also won. Up next, they face the Browns at home.

Cleveland Browns 8.5 (Current: 7.5)

Quarterback Deshaun Watson took the field for the first time since serving his 11-game suspension. The Browns took home the win, despite failing to score an offensive touchdown. They improve to 5-7 entering Week 14’s matchup with the Bengals.

Dallas Cowboys 8.5 (Current: 12.5)

The Cowboys demolished the Colts in Week 13, scoring 33 fourth-quarter points on the way to a 54-19 win. With so many winnable games left on the schedule, their projected total bumps up four wins.

Denver Broncos 9.5 (Current: 4.5)

The Broncos fall to 3-9 with a loss to the Ravens in Week 13. Their new projected win total falls to 4.5, and their chances of making playoffs are slim to none.

Detroit Lions 6.5 (Current: 7.5)

With a win over Jacksonville, the Lions have won four of their last five games. They improve to 5-7 entering next week’s contest with the Vikings.

Green Bay Packers 10.5 (Current: 6.5)

Green Bay broke its losing streak with a win over Chicago. They improve to 5-8 entering the bye week.

Houston Texans 4.5 (Current: 2.5)

The Texans fall to 1-10-1, losing to the Browns in Week 13. With the rest of the season looking bleak, their projected win total falls to just 2.5 wins.

Indianapolis Colts 7.5 (Current: 6.5)

The Colts got steamrolled by the Cowboys in Week 13. They committed five costly turnovers and allowed 33 points in the fourth quarter. They enter next week’s matchup with the Vikings on a three-game losing streak with a record of 4-8-1.

Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5

The Jaguars fall to 4-8 with a Week 13 loss to the Lions. Up next, they’ll travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans.

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5 (Current: 13.5)

The Chiefs lost to the Bengals in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game. With the loss, Kansas City is tied with Buffalo for the best record in the conference.

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

The Raiders’ playoff chances nearly double with a Week 13 win over the Chargers. They enter Week 14’s matchup with the Rams on a three-game win streak.

Los Angeles Chargers 10.5 (Current: 8.5)

The Chargers fall to 6-6 with a divisional loss to the Raiders. The loss seriously hurts the team’s chances of securing a playoff sport for the first time in four seasons.

Los Angeles Rams 10.5 (Current: 8.5)

With another loss, the Rams’ season is over. After six losses in a row and eight in the past nine games, the door on the postseason is practically slammed shut.

Miami Dolphins 9.5 (Current: 10.5)

The Dolphins drop to 8-4 on the season with a 33-17 loss to the 49ers. Despite the loss, their projected win total increases to double-digits as they battle for placing in the highly competitive AFC East.

Minnesota Vikings 9.5 (Current: 13.5)

The Vikings move another win closer to an NFC North title with a nail-biting victory over the Jets. Up next, they meet the Lions on the road.

New England Patriots 8.5

The Patriots fell short in Week 13, losing to the Bills on Thursday Night Football. Up next, they face the AFC rival Jets.

New Orleans Saints 8.5 (Current: 6.5)

The Saints blew a 16-3 fourth-quarter lead to the Bucs on Monday Night. They fall to last in the NFC South, with playoff hopes slipping even further out of reach.

New York Giants 9.5 (Current: 9.5)

The Giants blew a fourth-quarter lead on the way to an eventual tie with the Commanders. Since it wasn’t a loss, the draw doesn’t necessarily hurt the Giants. But it puts a lot of pressure on winning the last four games of the season to make playoff dreams a reality.

New York Jets 5.5 (Current: 9.5)

Quarterback Mike White had another impressive showing against the Vikings. He led the Jets to a fourth-quarter scoring run that came up just short of a win. Regarding playoff contention, the Jets are a bubble team. They have already surpassed their preseason projected win total, which now stands at 9.5.

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5 (Current: 14.5)

Wide receiver A.J. Brown led the Eagles to a win over his former team, the Titans, with two touchdowns and 119 receiving yards. Philadelphia’s new projected win total stands at 14.5 heading into next week’s matchup with the Giants.

Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5

The Steelers are still last in the AFC North with a 5-7 record. With a few winnable games left on the schedule, they can meet their preseason projected win total of 7.5.

San Francisco 49ers 9.5 (Current: 11.5)

The 49ers hold onto first in the NFC West with a well-earned win over the Dolphins. They enter Week 14’s contest with the Buccaneers posting a record of 8-4.

Seattle Seahawks 6.5 (Current: 9.5)

Seattle’s playoff hopes stay alive with a Week 13 win over the Rams. With seven wins under their belt and multiple winnable games left on their schedule, they have a strong chance of meeting their new projection of 9.5.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5 (Current: 8.5)

Quarterback Tom Brady led the Bucs to a sloppy victory in Week 13. They came back from a 16-3 deficit in the final minutes of play to earn their sixth win of the season and bring their record up to .500. Their projected win total now stands at 8.5, four games behind their preseason total.

Tennessee Titans 9.5 (Current: 10.5)

The Titans held first in the division despite a Week 13 loss to the Eagles. They post a record of 7-5 heading into their Week 14 matchup with the Jaguars.

Washington Commanders 7.5 (Current 8.5)

The Commanders took the Giants into overtime in Week 13. The divisional battle ended in a tie, the first draw of the season for both teams. They will meet again in Week 15 for a rematch. In the meantime, Washington is on the bye.