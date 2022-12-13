2022 NFL Win Totals: Tracking NFL Win Totals Entering Week 15

Week 14 was all about divisional matchups. The Eagles became the first team to clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Giants, the Lions upset the first-place Vikings, and the Bills improved to double-digit wins with a victory over the Jets.

Here’s how the win totals are impacted:

Team Win Total Record Arizona Cardinals 7.5 4-9 Atlanta Falcons 4.5 5-8 Baltimore Ravens 10.5 9-4 Buffalo Bills 11.5 10-3 Carolina Panthers 5.5 5-8 Chicago Bears 6.5 3-10 Cincinnati Bengals 8.5 9-4 Cleveland Browns 8.5 5-8 Dallas Cowboys 8.5 10-3 Denver Broncos 9.5 3-10 Detroit Lions 6.5 6-7 Green Bay Packers 10.5 5-8 Houston Texans 4.5 1-11-1 Indianapolis Colts 7.5 4-8-1 Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5 5-8 Kansas City Chiefs 11.5 10-3 Las Vegas Raiders 7.5 5-8 Los Angeles Chargers 10.5 7-6 Los Angeles Rams 10.5 4-9 Miami Dolphins 9.5 8-5 Minnesota Vikings 9.5 10-3 New England Patriots 8.5 7-6 New Orleans Saints 8.5 4-9 New York Giants 9.5 7-5-1 New York Jets 5.5 7-6 Philadelphia Eagles 9.5 12-1 Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5 5-8 San Francisco 49ers 9.5 9-4 Seattle Seahawks 6.5 7-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5 6-7 Tennessee Titans 9.5 7-6 Washington Commanders 7.5 7-5-1

Arizona Cardinals 7.5 (Current: 6.5)

Quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a non-contact knee injury in the Cardinals’ Week 14 loss to the Patriots. Early reports suggest an ACL injury, which would sideline Murray for the remainder of this season and potentially part of next season.

Atlanta Falcons 4.5 (Current: 6.5)

The Falcons had a bye in Week 14. Up next, they face the Saints on the road.

Baltimore Ravens 10.5

The Ravens earned a key win over the Steelers in Week 14, playing minus star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Entering Week 15, they lead the AFC North with a record of 9-4.

Buffalo Bills 11.5 (Current: 12.5)

The Bills earned their tenth win of the season over the Jets. The offense got off to a slow start but was held down by an impressive defensive performance from the trio of A.J. Epenesa, Greg Rousseau, and Shaq Lawson. Up next, they take on the Dolphins at home.

Carolina Panthers 4.5 (5.5)

The Panthers improve to 5-8 with a Week 14 win over the Seahawks. They’re now just one game behind the Buccaneers and could take first in the NFC South with wins in their remaining four matchups.

Chicago Bears 6.5 (Current: 3.5)

The Bears had a bye in Week 14. To wrap up the season, they have a stretch of heavyweight opponents, including the Eagles, Bills, and Vikings.

Cincinnati Bengals 8.5 (Current: 10.5)

The Bengals finally defeated the Browns after losing five straight to the intrastate rivals. They improve to 9-4 and are neck and neck with the Baltimore Ravens as the regular season nears its end.

Cleveland Browns 8.5 (Current: 7.5)

The Browns fall to 5-8 with a divisional loss to the Bengals. The defeat likely sends Cleveland out of playoff contention.

Dallas Cowboys 8.5 (Current: 12.5)

The Cowboys narrowly escaped getting upset by the Texans in Week 14. Up next, they face the Jaguars on the road.

Denver Broncos 9.5 (Current: 4.5)

The Broncos fall to 3-10 with a divisional loss to the first-place Chiefs. Their new projected win total falls to 4.5, and they are officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Detroit Lions 6.5 (Current: 8.5)

With a divisional win over Minnesota, the Lions have won five of their last six games. They improve to 6-7 entering next week’s contest with the Jets.

Green Bay Packers 10.5 (Current: 7.5)

The Packers had a bye in Week 14. They are 5-8 entering next week’s matchup with the Rams.

Houston Texans 4.5 (Current: 1.5)

The Texans fall to 1-11-1 after losing to the Cowboys in Week 14. With the rest of the season looking bleak, their projected win total falls to just 1.5 wins.

Indianapolis Colts 7.5 (Current: 5.5)

The Colts had a bye in Week 14. They enter next week’s matchup with the Vikings on a three-game losing streak with a record of 4-8-1.

Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5

Trevor Lawrence had one of his best games of the season this week, leading the Jaguars to victory over the Titans. Up next, they’ll face the Cowboys at home.

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5 (Current: 13.5)

With just four weeks left in the regular season, the Chiefs are focused on getting to the postseason. But first, they must get through the Texans, Seahawks, Broncos, and Raiders. They have a good chance of meeting or surpassing their new projected win total of 13.5.

Las Vegas Raiders 6.5

The Raiders suffered a tight loss to the Rams in Week 14. At this point, every remaining game is a must-win to make the playoffs.

Los Angeles Chargers 10.5 (Current: 8.5)

The Chargers improve to 7-6 with a Week 14 win over the Dolphins. Despite the victory, the odds of this team securing a playoff spot for the first time in four seasons are not looking good.

Los Angeles Rams 10.5 (Current: 8.5)

Baker Mayfield led the Rams to a comeback victory over the Raiders 48 hours after joining the squad. The win broke a six-game losing streak and saved the Rams from being mathematically eliminated from the postseason. However, L.A. fans shouldn’t be too excited, as it would take a near miracle for them to make the playoffs.

Miami Dolphins 9.5 (Current: 10.5)

The Dolphins drop to 8-5 on the season with a 23-17 loss to the Chargers. Despite the loss, their projected win total increases to double-digits as they battle for placing in the highly competitive AFC East.

Minnesota Vikings 9.5 (Current: 12.5)

The Vikings will have to wait at least another week to clinch the AFC North after a one-point loss to the Lions. They’ll have another shot at securing their playoff spot against the Colts in Week 15.

New England Patriots 8.5

The Patriots remain in the playoff hunt with a Week 14 win over the Cardinals. Up next, they face the Raiders on the road.

New Orleans Saints 8.5 (Current: 6.5)

The Saints had a bye in Week 14. They are last in the NFC South entering this week’s contest with the Falcons.

New York Giants 9.5 (Current: 8.5)

The Giants didn’t stand a chance against the Eagles. Philly steamrolled the Giants’ defensive unit with 253 yards rushing. Week 15 presents a must-win divisional matchup with the Giants.

New York Jets 5.5 (Current: 9.5)

The Jets are on a two-game losing streak for the first time this season after falling to the Bills. Regarding playoff contention, the Jets could potentially secure a wild card berth (and meet their new projected win total) by winning at least three of their remaining four contests.

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5 (Current: 14.5)

The Eagles powered their way to a 12-1 record with a divisional win over the Giants. Philadelphia’s new projected win total stands at 14.5 heading into next week’s matchup with the Bears.

Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5

The Steelers are still last in the AFC North with a 5-8 record. With a few winnable games left on the schedule, they can meet their preseason projected win total of 7.5.

San Francisco 49ers 9.5 (Current: 11.5)

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers easily defeated the Bucs in Week 14. Purdy threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start. With the win, the 49ers hold first in the NFC West with a 9-4 record.

Seattle Seahawks 6.5 (Current: 8.5)

Seattle’s playoff hopes stay alive despite getting upset by the Panthers in Week 14. With seven wins under their belt and multiple winnable games left on their schedule, they have a strong chance of meeting their new projection of 8.5.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5 (Current: 8.5)

The Bucs lost shockingly this week, getting hammered by the 49ers. Their projected win total now stands at 8.5, four games behind their preseason mark.

Tennessee Titans 9.5

The Titans held first in the division despite a Week 14 loss to the Jaguars. They post a record of 7-6 heading into their Week 15 matchup with the Chargers.

Washington Commanders 7.5 (Current 8.5)

Washington had a bye in Week 14. Up next, they have a rematch with the divisional rival Giants.