2022 NFL Win Totals: Tracking NFL Win Totals Entering Week 16

The playoff picture has begun to take shape as the regular season nears its end. In Week 15, four teams clinched a playoff spot, and three teams locked up their divisions.

Here’s how the win totals are impacted:

Team Win Total Record Arizona Cardinals 7.5 4-10 Atlanta Falcons 4.5 5-9 Baltimore Ravens 10.5 9-5 Buffalo Bills 11.5 11-3 Carolina Panthers 5.5 5-9 Chicago Bears 6.5 3-11 Cincinnati Bengals 8.5 10-4 Cleveland Browns 8.5 6-8 Dallas Cowboys 8.5 10-4 Denver Broncos 9.5 4-10 Detroit Lions 6.5 7-7 Green Bay Packers 10.5 6-8 Houston Texans 4.5 1-12-1 Indianapolis Colts 7.5 4-9-1 Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5 6-8 Kansas City Chiefs 11.5 11-3 Las Vegas Raiders 7.5 6-8 Los Angeles Chargers 10.5 8-6 Los Angeles Rams 10.5 4-10 Miami Dolphins 9.5 8-6 Minnesota Vikings 9.5 11-3 New England Patriots 8.5 7-7 New Orleans Saints 8.5 5-9 New York Giants 9.5 8-5-1 New York Jets 5.5 7-7 Philadelphia Eagles 9.5 13-1 Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5 6-8 San Francisco 49ers 9.5 10-4 Seattle Seahawks 6.5 7-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5 6-8 Tennessee Titans 9.5 7-7 Washington Commanders 7.5 7-6-1

Arizona Cardinals 7.5 (Current: 6.5)

The Cardinals fall to 4-10 with a Week 15 loss to the Broncos. They are last in the division and eliminated from playoff contention.

Atlanta Falcons 4.5 (Current: OTB)

The Falcons came off the bye with a loss to the Saints. Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder made his debut, going 13-of-26 for 97 yards and six rushes for 38 yards. The performance left more to be desired and showed his inexperience. Up next, the Falcons meet the Ravens on the road.

Baltimore Ravens 10.5 (Current: OTB)

Week 15 was a disaster for the Ravens. They scored just three points in their loss to the Browns, marking their third consecutive game held to 16 or fewer points. The loss puts them a game behind the Bengals in the AFC North standings with a record of 9-5.

Buffalo Bills 11.5 (Current: OTB)

The Bills clinched a playoff berth with a home win over the Dolphins. Up next, they face the Bears on the road.

Carolina Panthers 4.5 (Current: OTB)

The Panthers have their backs against a wall. With a Week 15 loss to the Steelers, they fall to 5-9. All remaining games are must-wins to have a shot at winning the NFC South.

Chicago Bears 6.5 (Current: 3.5)

The Bears fell to the Eagles in Week 15. With a record of 3-11, they are one of five teams officially eliminated from playoff contention. They’ll meet the Bills, Lions, and Vikings to wrap up the season.

Cincinnati Bengals 8.5 (Current: OTB)

The Bengals came back from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Buccaneers and gain some separation in the division standings. Up next, they’ll meet the Patriots on the road.

Cleveland Browns 8.5 (Current: 7.5)

The Browns improved to 6-8 with a surprising win over the Ravens. They will be officially eliminated from playoff contention with just one more Bengals or Ravens victory.

Dallas Cowboys 8.5 (Current: 12.5)

Just a week after nearly getting upset by the Texans, the Cowboys were stunned by the Jaguars in overtime. Dallas is slipping at the worst possible time with playoffs on the line and a matchup with the Eagles around the corner.

Denver Broncos 9.5 (Current: OTB)

The Broncos earned their fourth win, beating the Cardinals. Looking at their preseason projection, the Broncos have severely disappointed. They are in last place in the AFC West and officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Detroit Lions 6.5 (Current: 8.5)

With a win over the Jets, the Lions have won six of their last seven games. They continue their push toward the playoffs against the Panthers in Week 16.

Green Bay Packers 10.5 (Current: 7.5)

The Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a Monday night victory over Baker Mayfield and the Rams. Next, they’ll try to continue the winning streak against the Dolphins on Christmas Day.

Houston Texans 4.5 (Current: OTB)

The Texans fall to 1-12-1 after losing to the Chiefs in Week 15. They are eliminated from playoff contention with just three weeks left in the regular season.

Indianapolis Colts 7.5 (Current: 5.5)

The Colts lost in epic fashion on Saturday. They blew the biggest lead in NFL history, seeing a 33-0 lead turn into an overtime loss to the Vikings. They’ll meet the Chargers, Giants, and Texans in the final three weeks.

Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5 (Current: 6.5)

The Jaguars defeated the Cowboys in overtime in Week 15. Up next, they’ll face the Jets on the road.

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5 (Current: 13.5)

The Chiefs clinched their seventh-straight AFC West title with an overtime win over the Texans. Before the postseason, they face the Seahawks, Broncos, and Raiders. These are all winnable games, giving them a strong chance of meeting or surpassing their new projected win total of 13.5.

Las Vegas Raiders 8.5 (Current: 6.5)

The Raiders completed a bizarre walk-off win over the Patriots in Week 15. They have a 6-8 record entering next week’s Christmas Eve matchup with the Steelers.

Los Angeles Chargers 10.5 (Current: 9.5)

The Chargers improve to 8-6 with a Week 15 win over the Titans. The improbable victory brought them into the playoff picture as the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

Los Angeles Rams 10.5 (Current: OTB)

The Rams lost to the Packers on Monday night at Lambeau field. With the defeat, the Rams are officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Miami Dolphins 9.5 (Current: OTB)

The Dolphins drop to 8-6 on the season with a 32-29 loss to the Bills. They’ve now lost three straight but remain in the hunt for a wild-card spot.

Minnesota Vikings 9.5 (Current: 12.5)

The Vikings defeated the Colts for the biggest comeback in NFL history. The Colts held a 33-0 lead at halftime, but Minnesota rallied to win 39-36 and clinched the NFC North.

New England Patriots 8.5 (Current: OTB)

Week 15 ended in catastrophe for the Patriots. They turned the ball over on the final play, allowing the Raiders to score a touchdown as time expired and walk off with the win. The Pats drop to 7-7 and could still make the postseason, but all remaining contests are must-win.

New Orleans Saints 8.5 (Current: 6.5)

The Saints’ Week 15 win over the Falcons has their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. To make the postseason, they would have to win out against the Browns, Eagles, and Panthers. Unlikely, but possible.

New York Giants 9.5 (Current: 8.5)

The Giants earned a massive victory over the Commanders in Week 15. To make the playoffs, they likely only need one more win. This would have to come against the Vikings, Colts, or Eagles.

New York Jets 5.5 (Current: 9.5)

The Jets are on a three-game losing streak for the first time this season after falling to the Lions. Regarding playoff contention, the Jets could potentially secure a wild-card berth (and meet their new projected win total) by winning out in the final three weeks.

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5 (Current: 14.5)

The Eagles powered their way to a 13-1 record with a Week 15 win over the Bears. Philadelphia’s new projected win total stands at 14.5 heading into next week’s matchup with the Cowboys.

Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5 (Current: OTB)

The Steelers are still last in the AFC North with a 6-8 record. They aren’t mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yet, but they likely won’t see the postseason.

San Francisco 49ers 9.5 (Current: OTB)

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers clinched the NFC West with a divisional win over the Seahawks. Up next, they’ll face the Commanders at home.

Seattle Seahawks 6.5 (Current: 8.5)

Seattle’s playoff hopes stay alive despite a loss to the 49ers in Week 15. With seven wins under their belt and three games left on their schedule, they have a strong chance of meeting their new projection of 8.5.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5 (Current: 8.5)

The Bucs surrendered a 17-0 lead during Week 15’s loss to the Bengals. Their projected win total now stands at 8.5, four games behind their preseason mark.

Tennessee Titans 9.5

The Titans held first in the division despite a Week 15 loss to the Chargers. They post a record of 7-7 heading into their Week 16 matchup with the Colts.

Washington Commanders 7.5 (Current 8.5)

Washington falls to 7-6 with a divisional loss to the Giants. The loss puts them in a difficult position, as they most likely have to win two of their final three contests to make playoffs.