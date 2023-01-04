2022 NFL Win Totals: Tracking NFL Win Totals Entering Week 18

NFL playoffs are right around the corner. With just one week left in the regular season, here’s how each team has progressed toward the postseason and their projected win total:

Team Win Total Record Arizona Cardinals 7.5 4-12 Atlanta Falcons 4.5 6-10 Baltimore Ravens 10.5 10-6 Buffalo Bills 11.5 12-3* Carolina Panthers 5.5 6-10 Chicago Bears 6.5 3-13 Cincinnati Bengals 8.5 11-4* Cleveland Browns 8.5 7-9 Dallas Cowboys 8.5 12-4 Denver Broncos 9.5 4-12 Detroit Lions 6.5 8-8 Green Bay Packers 10.5 8-8 Houston Texans 4.5 2-13-1 Indianapolis Colts 7.5 4-11-1 Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5 8-8 Kansas City Chiefs 11.5 13-3 Las Vegas Raiders 7.5 6-10 Los Angeles Chargers 10.5 10-6 Los Angeles Rams 10.5 5-11 Miami Dolphins 9.5 8-8 Minnesota Vikings 9.5 12-3 New England Patriots 8.5 8-8 New Orleans Saints 8.5 7-9 New York Giants 9.5 9-6-1 New York Jets 5.5 7-9 Philadelphia Eagles 9.5 13-3 Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5 8-8 San Francisco 49ers 9.5 12-4 Seattle Seahawks 6.5 8-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5 8-8 Tennessee Titans 9.5 7-9 Washington Commanders 7.5 7-8-1

Arizona Cardinals 7.5

The Cardinals drop to 4-12 with a Week 17 loss to the Falcons. They are last in the division and eliminated from playoff contention.

Atlanta Falcons 4.5

The Falcons remain in last place in the weak NFC South despite a Week 17 win over the Cardinals. They are officially out of the playoff picture and will meet the Buccaneers for their season’s final game.

Baltimore Ravens 10.5

The Ravens failed to lock down the NFC North title due to a late-game collapse against the Steelers. They enter the regular season’s final week with a record of 10-6.

Buffalo Bills 11.5

The Bills’ Monday night matchup with the Bengals was postponed after safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest mid-game. His heartbeat was restored on the field, and recent reports say he is in critical condition. The league says the next steps will come at “an appropriate time.”

Carolina Panthers 4.5

The Panthers blew a 14-0 lead and their shot at the NFC South title during Week 17’s loss to the Buccaneers. Regardless of the outcome of their next game, they will finish over their preseason projected win total with at least six wins.

Chicago Bears 6.5

The Bears fell to the Lions in Week 17. With a record of 3-13, they are officially eliminated from playoff contention and are multiple games under their initial projected win total. They’ll meet the Vikings to wrap up the season.

Cincinnati Bengals 8.5

The Bengals’ Monday night matchup with the Bills was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest mid-game. His heartbeat was restored on the field, and recent reports say he is in critical condition. The league says the next steps will come at “an appropriate time.”

Cleveland Browns 8.5

The Browns are officially out of playoff contention, so their Week 17 victory over the Commanders is essentially meaningless. They enter the final week of the regular season with a record of 7-9.

Dallas Cowboys 8.5

The Cowboys earned their 12th win of the season against the Titans. Next, Dallas has a shot at securing the NFC East division title if they win and the Eagles lose. They could clinch the top seed, home advantage, and a first-round bye if a 49ers loss is added to the equation.

Denver Broncos 9.5

The Broncos dropped another loss in Week 17. Looking at their preseason projection, Denver has been severely disappointed. They are in last place in the AFC West and officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Detroit Lions 6.5

The Lions’ postseason hopes stay alive for another week. In Week 18, they’ll battle for the final NFC wild-card spot against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay Packers 10.5

The Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a victory over the Vikings. Next, they’ll try to continue the winning streak against the Lions. They will end the season under their projected win total regardless of the outcome.

Houston Texans 4.5

The Texans enter their final week of play with a 2-13 record. At this point, the best-case scenario is the first pick in the draft.

Indianapolis Colts 7.5

The Colts lost to the Giants in Week 17. With a record of 4-11-1, they are eliminated from the postseason. To finish the season, they’ll face the Texans at home.

Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5

The Jaguars defeated the Texans on the road in Week 17. With a record of 8-8, they’ve clawed their way to the top spot in the AFC South. They’ll face the divisional rival Titans for their final match of the season.

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

The Chiefs are ready for the postseason. They will likely enter the playoffs as the AFC’s first or second seed, depending on their Week 18 performance and the outcome of the Bills/Bengals game.

Las Vegas Raiders 8.5

The Raiders fall to 6-10 with a loss to the 49ers. They are officially eliminated from the postseason.

Los Angeles Chargers 10.5

The Chargers improve to 10-6 with a victory over the Rams. Since the Ravens lost to the Steelers, they are on track for the AFC’s No. 5 seed if they beat the Broncos in Week 18.

Los Angeles Rams 10.5

The Rams lost to the Chargers in Week 17. All sights are set on next season, as they are already eliminated from playoff contention.

Miami Dolphins 9.5

The Dolphins drop to 8-8 on the season with a 23-21 loss to the Patriots. They’ve lost five straight but remain in the hunt for a wild-card spot.

Minnesota Vikings 9.5

The Vikings suffered an ugly loss to the Packers in Week 17. With a record of 12-4, they drop from the NFC’s second seed to the third seed.

New England Patriots 8.5

The Patriots defeated the Dolphins in Week 17. Their playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread; making the postseason will require an unlikely win over the Bills.

New Orleans Saints 8.5

The Saints earned an unexpected Week 17 win over the Eagles. Despite the victory, they were eliminated from the postseason due to the Buccaneers’ and Packers’ wins.

New York Giants 9.5

The Giants clinched their spot in the playoffs with a win over the Colts. They’ll face the Eagles on the road to close out the season.

New York Jets 5.5

For the 12th year in a row, the Jets are out of the playoff picture. They were eliminated with Week 17’s loss to the Seahawks.

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

For the second week in a row, the Eagles failed to clinch the division and the NFC’s top playoff seed. They’ll have one more chance to clinch with a win or tie against the Giants next week.

Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5

The Steelers are still standing. They defeated the Ravens with an outstanding fourth-quarter performance from rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. To make the playoffs, they need to win next week in Cleveland and need the Dolphins and Patriots to lose.

San Francisco 49ers 9.5

San Francisco has now won nine straight games with a win over the Raiders. They secured the NFC’s second seed and could have a chance at the top seed if the Eagles lose to the Giants in Week 18.

Seattle Seahawks 6.5

Seattle’s NFC playoff hopes stay alive for another week with a win over the Jets. To officially make the postseason, they must beat the Rams in Week 18 and need the Lions to win or tie.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5

Tom Brady is headed to the postseason for the 14th straight time. With their Week 17 win over the Panthers, the Bucs clinched the division and earned home-field advantage in the opening round of the postseason.

Tennessee Titans 9.5

The Titans lost to the Cowboys in Week 17. Next, they’ll travel to Jacksonville to face the Agues with the AFC South title on the line.

Washington Commanders 7.5

Washington falls to 7-8-1 with a loss to the Browns. They are officially eliminated from playoff contention but will have a shot to surpass their projected win total next week against the Cowboys.