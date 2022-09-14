2022 NFL Win Totals: Tracking NFL Win Totals Entering Week 2

Week one of the NFL season did not disappoint, with multiple upsets and exciting matchups across the board. Here’s how the season openers impact the win totals.

Team Win Total Record Arizona Cardinals 8.5 0-1 Atlanta Falcons 4.5 0-1 Baltimore Ravens 10.5 1-0 Buffalo Bills 11.5 1-0 Carolina Panthers 6.5 0-1 Chicago Bears 5.5 1-0 Cincinnati Bengals 9.5 0-1 Cleveland Browns OTB 1-0 Dallas Cowboys 9.5 0-1 Denver Broncos 9.5 0-1 Detroit Lions 6.5 0-1 Green Bay Packers 11.5 0-1 Houston Texans 4.5 0-0-1 Indianapolis Colts 10.5 0-0-1 Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5 0-1 Kansas City Chiefs 10.5 1-0 Las Vegas Raiders 8.5 0-1 Los Angeles Chargers 10.5 1-0 Los Angeles Rams 10.5 0-1 Miami Dolphins 8.5 1-0 Minnesota Vikings 9.5 1-0 New England Patriots 8.5 0-1 New Orleans Saints 8.5 1-0 New York Giants 6.5 1-0 New York Jets 6.5 0-1 Philadelphia Eagles 9.5 1-0 Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5 1-0 San Francisco 49ers 10.5 0-1 Seattle Seahawks 5.5 1-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11.5 1-0 Tennessee Titans 9.5 0-1 Washington Commanders 7.5 1-0

Arizona Cardinals: 8.5

The Cardinals knew this one would be a loss. Their next chance to join the win column will be against the Raiders on the road.

Atlanta Falcons 4.5

The Falcons looked pretty decent until the fourth quarter when they allowed the Saints to put up 17 points and get away with the win.

Baltimore Ravens 10.5

The Ravens took down the Jets easily in Week 1. Week 2 is projected as another win for Baltimore over the Dolphins.

Buffalo Bills 11.5

Taking down the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams was a strong start for the Bills. Josh Allen went for 297 yards and four touchdowns in the 31-10 blowout win.

Carolina Panthers 6.5

The main story of this game was quarterback Baker Mayfield’s return to Cleveland. Mayfield almost pulled off a win, but a late 58-yard field goal gave the Browns the victory. The Panthers meet the Giants next week on the road.

Chicago Bears 5.5

Chicago managed to squeeze out a win on a soaked Soldier Field, upsetting Trey Lance and the 49ers. The first win for Matt Eberflus and an excellent start for the Bears.

Cincinnati Bengals 9.5

Joe Burrow threw five interceptions in this week’s wild overtime loss to the Steelers. Not a great start for Cincinnati, as this game was projected to be a win.

Cleveland Browns OTB

The Browns emerged victorious, facing Baker Mayfield as a Carolina Panther for the first time. The win was saved by rookie Cade York, who scored a 58-yard field goal with eight seconds left.

Dallas Cowboys 9.5

Tom Brady’s Bucs proved too much for the Cowboys in Week 1. In the fourth quarter, quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his thumb on his throwing hand. The injury will keep him out for multiple weeks.

Denver Broncos 9.5

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s highly anticipated return to Seattle, fell flat. A great first-half showing by Geno Smith and poor clock management in the final minutes were the main factors in Monday night’s one-point loss.

Detroit Lions 6.5

The Lions will need to regroup and bounce back from Sunday’s tough loss to the Eagles. They hung on until the final minutes, a good sign that they’re up for a battle in close games.

Green Bay Packers 11.5

The Packers put just seven points on the board in Week 1. You have to score more than seven points to win football games.

Houston Texans 4.5

While the Giant’s Brian Daboll was in Nashville pushing for the win, the Texans’ Lovie Smith was in Houston settling for a tie. Fourth-and-three at midfield with 26 seconds left in overtime, Smith chose to punt the ball, deciding a tie was better than a potential loss.

Indianapolis Colts 10.5

The Colts and the Texans share the first tie of the season. A 17-point fourth-quarter comeback by Indianapolis sent the two into overtime, but neither side could get the victory.

Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5

Jacksonville’s defeat in Washington marks their 18th consecutive road loss. Luckily, they’re back home next week and hoping for a different result against the Colts.

Kansas City Chiefs 10.5

Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdowns in the Chiefs’ season opener on the road. The Cardinals didn’t stand a chance as Kansas notched an expected win.

Las Vegas Raiders 8.5

Derek Carr was sacked five times for a loss of 29 yards. On the other side, the Raiders did not record a single sack. They’ll need to learn how to protect Carr if they want to win football games.

Los Angeles Chargers 10.5

Last season ended with the Raiders knocking the Chargers out of the playoffs. On Sunday, the Bolts got their vengeance in a 24-19 win over Las Vegas.

Los Angeles Rams 10.5

The reigning Super Bowl champs got blown out in Week 1. They were shut out in the second half and could not keep up with Josh Allen.

Miami Dolphins 8.5

Tua Tagovailoa is now 4-0 in his career against Bill Belichick and the Patriots after the season opener. The Dolphins face the Ravens in Week 2, which will likely pose a more significant challenge.

Minnesota Vikings 9.5

Week 1 proved that the Vikings could be a force this season. They’ll face a well-matched Eagles team in Week 2.

New England Patriots 8.5

The Dolphins swept the Patriots last season, and this week’s 20-7 loss was more of the same. Going 0-4 in their previous four matchups, this team post-Brady cannot stand the heat from South Beach.

New Orleans Saints 8.5

Dennis Allen’s era as Saints head coach began with a comeback win over the Falcons. They’ll face Tom Brady and the Bucs at home in Week 2.

New York Giants 6.5

Brian Daboll got his first win as head coach in bold fashion. His 2-point conversion call late in the game sent the Giants to victory, stunning the Titans in Nashville and showing that he’s not here to mess around.

New York Jets 6.5

The Jets came out sluggish, scoring just nine points in their season opener. They meet the Browns in Cleveland next.

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

The duo of Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown carried this Philly team to a Week 1 win.

San Francisco 49ers 10.5

Some might blame it on the rain, but the 49ers could not bring it against the Bears. The upset means they’ll have to beat a more challenging team down the line if they want to break double-digit wins.

Seattle Seahawks 5.5

Geno Smith led Seattle to their first upset of the season, taking out Russell Wilson and the Broncos. They face another formidable opponent, the 49ers, on the road in Week 2.

Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5

The good news for Pittsburgh fans: a Week 1 overtime thriller with defending AFC Champion Bengals ended in favor of the Steelers. The bad news: reigning Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt left the field in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for an upper-body injury.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11.5

45-year-old Tom Brady beat the Cowboys once again. The play of the game was Mike Evans’s one-handed touchdown catch late in the third quarter, a good sign of what’s to come from the Brady-Evans connection.

Tennessee Titans 9.5

The Titans’ season opener ended in an upset on their home turf. Week 2 presents a new challenge as they’ll travel to Buffalo to meet the Bills on Monday night.

Washington Commanders 7.5

Carson Wentz threw four touchdowns to lead the Commanders to a 28-22 win over the Jaguars. Next, they’ll face the Lions, which the odds say should land them 2-0.