2022 NFL Win Totals: Tracking NFL Win Totals Entering Week 3

Entering week three, six teams are undefeated, and seven have yet to record a win. Here’s how week two’s outcomes impact the win totals.

Team Win Total Record Arizona Cardinals 7.5 1-1 Atlanta Falcons 4.5 0-2 Baltimore Ravens 10.5 1-1 Buffalo Bills 11.5 2-0 Carolina Panthers 5.5 0-2 Chicago Bears 6.5 1-1 Cincinnati Bengals 8.5 0-2 Cleveland Browns 8.5 1-1 Dallas Cowboys 8.5 1-1 Denver Broncos 9.5 1-1 Detroit Lions 6.5 1-1 Green Bay Packers 10.5 1-1 Houston Texans 4.5 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts 7.5 0-1-1 Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5 1-1 Kansas City Chiefs 11.5 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders 7.5 0-2 Los Angeles Chargers 10.5 1-1 Los Angeles Rams 10.5 1-1 Miami Dolphins 9.5 2-0 Minnesota Vikings 9.5 1-1 New England Patriots 8.5 1-1 New Orleans Saints 8.5 1-1 New York Giants 9.5 2-0 New York Jets 5.5 1-1 Philadelphia Eagles 9.5 2-0 Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5 1-1 San Francisco 49ers 9.5 1-1 Seattle Seahawks 6.5 1-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5 2-0 Tennessee Titans 9.5 0-2 Washington Commanders 7.5 1-1

Arizona Cardinals: 7.5

The Cardinals’ offense had a slow first half, but they made up for it in the second. They overcame a 23-7 fourth-quarter deficit to secure the OT win over Las Vegas. Arizona is 1-1 heading into week three against the reigning Super Bowl Champion Rams.

Atlanta Falcons 4.5

The Falcons were almost on the other side of a familiar 28-3 comeback during Sunday’s 31-27 loss to the Rams. They forced two turnovers, including Cooper Kupp’s first fumble in over a year, and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the second half. What could have been a blowout turned into a tight finish, but a close loss is still a loss.

Baltimore Ravens 10.5

The Dolphins upset the Ravens in week two despite a decent performance from Lamar Jackson. This loss ultimately falls on the defense, giving up four touchdown passes and blowing a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo Bills 11.5

The Bills powered past the Titans on Monday night, cruising to a 2-0 record. Looking ahead, overcoming injuries could be a big challenge for Buffalo. Dane Jackson left Monday’s game in an ambulance with a neck injury after a frightening collision. At the same time, safety Micah Hyde, linebacker Matt Milano, and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips also finished the game with injuries.

Carolina Panthers 5.5

During Sunday’s loss to the Giants, Baker Mayfield threw for just 145 yards on 29 pass attempts. The Panthers are the underdogs heading into week three’s matchup against the Saints.

Chicago Bears 6.5

A familiar loss in week two for the Bears, falling to their NFC North rival Packers. The Bears scored a touchdown on their opening drive but did not get another first down until halfway through the third quarter.

Cincinnati Bengals 8.5

Joe Burrow’s Bengals do not look like the team that made it to the Super Bowl last year. Burrow was sacked six times, and the Bengals didn’t get a touchdown until the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys. They’ll look to notch their first win of the season in week three against the Jets.

Cleveland Browns 8.5

The Browns lost week two in dramatic fashion, giving up a 13-point lead in the final 90 seconds, practically handing the win to Joe Flacco’s Jets. The last team to blow such a lead was also the Browns, back in 2009.

Dallas Cowboys 8.5

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to his second career win in week two, throwing for 235 yards and one touchdown. The defense shined, putting the pressure on Joe Burrow and sacking him six times. Dak Prescott could return for week three to face the Giants, but either way, the Cowboys seem to be in capable hands.

Denver Broncos 9.5

The Broncos escaped the Texans with a win, despite an underwhelming performance from QB Russell Wilson and poor decision-making by Nathaniel Hackett.

Detroit Lions 6.5

The Lions’ first win of the season was a 36-27 win over the Commanders. Aidan Hutchinson is quickly emerging as a defensive powerhouse. He finished with three sacks during a commanding first half by the Lions’ defense.

Green Bay Packers 10.5

Aaron Rodgers proved he still dominates the Bears, securing another win against Green Bay’s NFC North Rivals. In week three, the Packers face the Buccaneers on the road for what could be the final meeting between Rodgers and Tom Brady.

Houston Texans 4.5

Houston scored a mere nine points during Sunday’s road loss to the Broncos. They’re the underdogs again in week three, facing the Bears at Soldier Field.

Indianapolis Colts 7.5

The Colts got shut out 24-0 by the Jaguars in week two, bringing their season record to 0-1-1. After a slow start, getting a week three win against Patrick Mahomes’s Chiefs looks very unlikely.

Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5

The Jaguars rocked the Colts in week two, notching their first shutout since 2018 and becoming the first AFC South team to record a win.

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

Kansas City sits atop the AFC West as the only team in the division to start the season 2-0. A 3-0 record is projected following their week three matchup with the winless Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

The Raiders are one of seven teams heading into week three without a win. The epic week two collapse against the Cardinals puts them at the bottom of the AFC West, with their chances of catching up with the likes of the Chiefs and Chargers looking slim.

Los Angeles Chargers 10.5

Quarterback Justin Herbert was diagnosed with a fracture in his rib cartilage after Thursday night’s close loss to the Chiefs and is listed as day-to-day. With or without Herbert, the Chargers project a week three win over the Jaguars.

Los Angeles Rams 10.5

The Rams almost blew a 28-3 lead to the Falcons in week two. Second-half mistakes nearly lost them the game and would undoubtedly be detrimental against more challenging opponents. Next, they travel to Arizona to face their NFC West rivals, the Cardinals.

Miami Dolphins 9.5

Tua Tagovailoa continues to impress. He threw for 469 passing yards and six touchdowns, leading the Dolphins back from a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit. The win was sealed by Jaylen Waddle’s seven-yard touchdown reception with just 14 seconds left to play.

Minnesota Vikings 9.5

After Monday’s loss to the Eagles, Kirk Cousins’s record on Monday nights falls to 2-10. In week three, they face the Lions (luckily for Cousins, on Sunday) at home. Minnesota has beaten Detroit in seven of their last eight matchups, but this year’s Lions team is a more significant threat than in the past.

New England Patriots 8.5

Mac Jones outplayed Mitch Trubisky on his turf as the Patriots defeated the Steelers 17-14. New England improves to 1-1 on the season and will face the Ravens in week three.

New Orleans Saints 8.5

The Saints kept it tight with the Bucs early on, but their game started to unravel after halftime. The Bucs dominated the second half, forcing five turnovers and outscoring the Saints 20-7. In week three, the Saints look to get back in the win column against Baker Mayfield’s Panthers.

New York Giants 8.5

The Giants are undefeated heading into week three, their best start to a regular season since 2016. They are one of six teams to start the season 2-0 after beating the Panthers 19-16.

New York Jets 5.5

The Jets capitalized on late mistakes from Nick Chubb and Cade York, scoring two touchdowns in 60 seconds to squeak out a one-point win over the Browns. With the win, Joe Flacco is now 18-3 against the Browns in his career.

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

Jalen Hurts put on a show on Monday night. He had an explosive first half, passing for 251 yards and one touchdown and rushing for 50 yards and two touchdowns. Philly enters week three undefeated to face the Commanders on the road.

San Francisco 49ers 9.5

Quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the first quarter, which could have a long-term effect on the 49ers’ projected wins. Thankfully, the team hung on to the best backup QB in the league, Jimmy Garoppolo, who stepped in and got the W for San Francisco.

Seattle Seahawks 6.5

Looking ahead to week three, Seattle will likely have to score 25 points to top the Falcons. It took the Saints 27 points to narrowly defeat the Falcons in week one, and the Falcons scored 27 in their more recent loss to the Rams. This could pose a challenge since Seattle hasn’t scored in their last six quarters of play.

Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5

The Pittsburgh defense struggled without T.J. Watt. They didn’t record a single sack and allowed Jones to complete 21 of 35 attempts for 252 yards. Next, they head to Cleveland to face the Browns.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5

Tom Brady and the Bucs finally beat the Saints in the regular season. A fourth-quarter brawl that resulted in the ejection of Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore ignited the Bucs’ offense, securing the victory and moving to 2-0 on the season.

Tennessee Titans 9.5

The Titans struggled again in week two. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs embarrassed the Titans’ defense, while Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill failed to generate offensive threats. Week three won’t get any easier as they face the Raiders at home.

Washington Commanders 7.5

The Commanders suffered an embarrassing loss to the Lions, falling to 1-1 and failing to begin a season 2-0 for the 11th straight season. In week three, they face QB Carson Wentz’s former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.