2022 NFL Win Totals: Tracking NFL Win Totals Entering Week 4

Week three saw Aaron Rodgers and the Packers emerge victorious over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, and Patrick Mahomes’s Chiefs drop their first loss of the season to the Colts. The Dolphins and the Eagles remain undefeated, while the Texans and Raiders have yet to record a win.

Here’s how Week 3 impacts the win totals.

Team Win Total Record Arizona Cardinals 7.5 1-2 Atlanta Falcons 4.5 1-2 Baltimore Ravens 10.5 2-1 Buffalo Bills 11.5 2-1 Carolina Panthers 5.5 1-2 Chicago Bears 6.5 2-1 Cincinnati Bengals 8.5 1-2 Cleveland Browns 8.5 2-1 Dallas Cowboys 8.5 2-1 Denver Broncos 9.5 2-1 Detroit Lions 6.5 1-2 Green Bay Packers 10.5 2-1 Houston Texans 4.5 0-2-1 Indianapolis Colts 7.5 1-1-1 Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5 2-1 Kansas City Chiefs 11.5 2-1 Las Vegas Raiders 7.5 0-3 Los Angeles Chargers 10.5 1-2 Los Angeles Rams 10.5 2-1 Miami Dolphins 9.5 3-0 Minnesota Vikings 9.5 2-1 New England Patriots 8.5 1-2 New Orleans Saints 8.5 1-2 New York Giants 9.5 2-1 New York Jets 5.5 1-2 Philadelphia Eagles 9.5 3-0 Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5 1-2 San Francisco 49ers 9.5 1-2 Seattle Seahawks 6.5 1-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5 2-1 Tennessee Titans 9.5 1-2 Washington Commanders 7.5 1-2

Arizona Cardinals: 7.5

The Cardinals are their own worst enemy. During Week 3’s loss to the Rams, they had six untimely penalties, including one that led to the game-winning touchdown. Offensively, they struggled to get into the end zone, scoring just 12 points on the night.

Atlanta Falcons 4.5

The Falcons notched their first win of the season against the Seahawks. Richie Grant sealed the victory in the final two minutes, intercepting a Geno Smith pass at the five-yard line and forcing the turnover. The Falcons held the four-point lead, winning 27-23.

Baltimore Ravens 10.5

The Ravens had something to prove against the Patriots, coming off a massive late-game collapse in Week 2. The defense responded accordingly, outscoring the Pats by ten in the second half and forcing three fourth-quarter turnovers.

Buffalo Bills 11.5

Week 3 saw the Bills handed their first loss of the season. Injuries plagued Buffalo (they played minus six starters) and could continue to in the coming weeks. There are significant concerns to the secondary, with safety Micah Hyde done for the season and other injuries impacting safety Jordan Poyer and cornerbacks Christian Benford and Dane Jackson.

Carolina Panthers 5.5

The Panthers ended a nine-game losing streak and got their first win of the season, more thanks to the defense than to quarterback Baker Mayfield. Running back Christian McCaffrey redeemed Carolina’s offense with a game-high 108 rushing yards on 25 carries.

Chicago Bears 6.5

Chicago defeated Houston in Week 3, earning their second win of the season. Week 4 will be a much more significant challenge, facing the Giants on the road.

Cincinnati Bengals 8.5

In Week 3 against the Jets, Joe Burrow was back to looking like the Joe Burrow that took the Bengals to the Super Bowl just a season ago. They notched their first win of the season, garnering much-needed momentum heading into week four against the Dolphins.

Cleveland Browns 8.5

Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb carried Cleveland to their second win of the season. The Browns edged out their divisional rival Steelers 29-17 on Thursday night, with Chubb finishing with 113 yards on 23 carries and Cooper with 101 yards on seven catches.

Dallas Cowboys 8.5

In his third start, backup quarterback Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a 23-16 win over the Giants. The Giants had a 13-6 lead late in the third quarter. Dallas battled back, with Rush completing 12 of his subsequent 13 passes for 129 yards in back-to-back touchdown drives. Next, they face the Commanders in Week 4.

Denver Broncos 9.5

Denver’s defense had to work extra hard to compensate for a sloppy performance from Russell Wilson. Both teams were held to a single touchdown, the game ending with a final score of 11-10 Broncos. With a record of 2-1, they share the top of the AFC West with the Chiefs.

Detroit Lions 6.5

The Lions blew a ten-point lead in the third quarter during their 28-24 loss to the Vikings, marking an 11-game losing streak on the road. Luckily for Detroit, they’re back at Ford Field in Week 4, welcoming the Seahawks.

Green Bay Packers 10.5

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers took home a win over Tom Brady’s Buccaneers in Week 3, despite their scoreless second half.

Houston Texans 4.5

Tied with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Texans had a chance to beat the Bears. Quarterback Davis Mills threw a check-down pass to Rex Burkhead, as Bears defensive tackle Angelo Blackson deflected the ball into Roquan Smith’s hands. A few plays after the interception, Cairo Santos drilled the game-winning kick. What was a winnable game for Houston ended in another loss.

Indianapolis Colts 7.5

The Colts were the underdogs heading into Week 3 and did an excellent job capitalizing on Kansas City’s mistakes. They completed the upset to secure their first win and move to 1-1-1 on the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5

Jacksonville’s success has been a big surprise this season. The Jags defeated the Chargers handily in Week 3, ending their 18-game road losing streak and scoring 38 points in the process.

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

Mistakes were made across the board during the Chiefs’ loss to the Colts. Rookie Skyy Moore muffled a punt that led to a touchdown, kicker Matt Ammendola missed an extra point and a 34-yard field goal, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a late interception, to name a few key moments that led to the team’s demise.

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

The Raiders remain winless heading into Week 4 after falling 24-22 to the Titans in Week 3. Each of their losses has been very close, primarily thanks to consistently strong performances by Lamar Jackson.

Los Angeles Chargers 10.5

Injuries were not the only problem for the Chargers in Week 3. They dropped an embarrassing loss to the Jaguars and, without significant improvement, could face a similar fate against the winless Texans in Week 4.

Los Angeles Rams 10.5

The Rams defeated the Cardinals 20-12 in Week 3, securing their seat at the top of the division. Next, they meet the 49ers for their second consecutive NFC West faceoff.

Miami Dolphins 9.5

The Dolphins top the AFC East as one of just two teams in the league to remain undefeated heading into Week 4. They have a quick turnaround from Sunday’s win over the Bills, facing Joe Burrow’s Bengals on Thursday night.

Minnesota Vikings 9.5

Minnesota enters Week 4 at 2-1 following their win in Week 3’s NFC North matchup with the Lions. This is the first time since 2017 that the Vikings ended September with a winning record.

New England Patriots 8.5

The biggest concern from Sunday’s game against the Ravens is a potential injury to quarterback Mac Jones. At the end of a lackluster second half, Jones limped off the field with an apparent injury to his left leg. The latest injury reports say he was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain that will likely sideline him for multiple weeks.

New Orleans Saints 8.5

The Saints dropped their second loss of the season to the Panthers in Week 3. Although the offense struggled, rookie receiver Chris Olave had an impressive showing catching nine passes for 147 yards. If he continues to improve throughout the season, the passing game will open up even more for Jameis Winston.

New York Giants 8.5

After a promising 2-0 start to the season, the Giants dropped their first loss of the season and their first loss under Brian Daboll to the Cowboys. At the end of the game, veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard exited the field with a leg injury sustained on New York’s final offensive play. Shepard is an influential leader on this young Giants team, and should he miss the coming weeks, his absence will be felt.

New York Jets 5.5

Veteran replacement quarterback Joe Flacco disappointed again in Week 3, completing just 28-52 passes, with no touchdowns and two interceptions during the Jets’ loss to the Bengals. Zach Wilson missed the first three weeks of the season recovering from knee surgery. He could be ready to go for Week 4 against the Steelers, a much-needed relief for the Jets.

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

Philly enters Week 4 undefeated after Week 3’s win over the Commanders. The Eagles’ defense dominated Washington quarterback Carson Wentz, sacking the former Eagle a career-high nine times. Next, they meet the Jaguars at home.

Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5

The Steelers’ defense continues to struggle without T.J. Watt. Pittsburgh hosts the Jets at home in week four, but their schedule gets even more difficult, facing the Bills, Bucs, Dolphins, and Eagles all before the end of October.

San Francisco 49ers 9.5

The 49ers’ early lone touchdown was almost enough to carry them to victory over the Broncos. Despite San Fran’s defense allowing just nine points, they enter week four against the Rams with a losing record.

Seattle Seahawks 6.5

The most glaring struggle for the Seahawks through three weeks is their inability to produce in the second half. So far this season, they’ve scored just three second-half points, all of which came in their loss to the Falcons.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5

The Packers served the Bucs their first loss of the season in Week 3. Tampa Bay had a chance to tie late in Sunday’s game against the Packers but failed to convert a two-point effort in the final minute of play.

Tennessee Titans 9.5

Derrick Henry shined in the Titans’ win over the Raiders with 20 carries for 85 yards, a touchdown, and five receptions for 58 yards. Next, the team travels to Indianapolis to face the Colts in Week 4.

Washington Commanders 7.5

Carson Wentz got pummeled against the Eagles in Week 3. The offensive line failed to protect their quarterback, and Wentz didn’t make it any easier on his teammates, struggling to get the ball off. He was sacked nine times, including six times in the first half. They look to bounce back in week four against the Cowboys.